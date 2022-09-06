ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Steelers' Chris Boswell kicks game-winning field goal after Bengals come back

For a while there, it didn’t look like the Pittsburgh Steelers nor the Cincinnati Bengals wanted to win their first game of the 2022 NFL regular season on Sunday afternoon. The Steelers had Joe Burrow and the Bengals right where they wanted them for most of the game. However, Burrow led the reigning AFC champions to a comeback and had the team in the best spot possible to finish the game, but Evan McPherson’s PAT attempt was blocked.
CINCINNATI, OH
Rams' Aaron Donald told team he was retiring: report

Aaron Donald has won three Defensive Player of the Year Awards and has been named to the Pro Bowl eight times with seven All-Pro selections. He is legitimately in the conversation for the best defensive football player of all time. But there was won thing missing, though, up until February: a Super Bowl ring.
Justin Fields leads Bears to massive upset over 49ers

The Chicago Bears pulled off the early upset of the NFL seasons, scoring 19 unanswered points to take down the San Francisco 49ers at home on Sunday. It was quarterback Justin Fields who led the way in this comeback victory. Playing in the pouring rain, Fields only threw 17 times, connecting on just eight of them for 127 yards. But those connections were big ones, especially the 51-yard bomb to wide receiver Dante Pettis that made it a 10-7 game in favor of San Francisco.
CHICAGO, IL
NFL fans belt out national anthem before Jets-Ravens game as 9/11 remembrances occur around the league

NFL fans at MetLife Stadium joined together to sing the national anthem on Sunday as the United States remembered those who were lost in the 9/11 terrorist attacks. NYPD officer Brianna Fernandez led the singing of "The Star-Spangled Banner" in East Rutherford, New Jersey – only about 13 miles west of Ground Zero. Fernandez started the song and the rest of the fans took over.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
Tua Tagovailoa leads Dolphins to win in opener vs. Patriots

The new-look Miami Dolphins’ offense got off to a hot start in the first game of the regular season on Sunday against the New England Patriots. Tua Tagovailoa was 23-for-33 with 270 passing yards and a touchdown pass in Miami’s 20-7 victory over New England. His lone touchdown pass came in the second quarter on a dart to Jaylen Waddle. The touchdown was set up after Tyreek Hill stole an interception away from a Patriots defender.
MIAMI, FL
