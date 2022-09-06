Read full article on original website
Steelers believe TJ Watt suffered devastating injury vs. Bengals: report
The Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly fear that the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, defensive end T.J. Watt, suffered a torn pectoral in their Week 1 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Watt will be scheduled to undergo scans on Monday to confirm if their fear is a reality, ESPN reported. Watt...
Steelers' Chris Boswell kicks game-winning field goal after Bengals come back
For a while there, it didn’t look like the Pittsburgh Steelers nor the Cincinnati Bengals wanted to win their first game of the 2022 NFL regular season on Sunday afternoon. The Steelers had Joe Burrow and the Bengals right where they wanted them for most of the game. However, Burrow led the reigning AFC champions to a comeback and had the team in the best spot possible to finish the game, but Evan McPherson’s PAT attempt was blocked.
Rams' Aaron Donald told team he was retiring: report
Aaron Donald has won three Defensive Player of the Year Awards and has been named to the Pro Bowl eight times with seven All-Pro selections. He is legitimately in the conversation for the best defensive football player of all time. But there was won thing missing, though, up until February: a Super Bowl ring.
What NFL Team Is Spending the Most Money in 2022?
A look at what every NFL team is spending on players for the 2022 season. The post What NFL Team Is Spending the Most Money in 2022? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Justin Fields leads Bears to massive upset over 49ers
The Chicago Bears pulled off the early upset of the NFL seasons, scoring 19 unanswered points to take down the San Francisco 49ers at home on Sunday. It was quarterback Justin Fields who led the way in this comeback victory. Playing in the pouring rain, Fields only threw 17 times, connecting on just eight of them for 127 yards. But those connections were big ones, especially the 51-yard bomb to wide receiver Dante Pettis that made it a 10-7 game in favor of San Francisco.
NFL fans belt out national anthem before Jets-Ravens game as 9/11 remembrances occur around the league
NFL fans at MetLife Stadium joined together to sing the national anthem on Sunday as the United States remembered those who were lost in the 9/11 terrorist attacks. NYPD officer Brianna Fernandez led the singing of "The Star-Spangled Banner" in East Rutherford, New Jersey – only about 13 miles west of Ground Zero. Fernandez started the song and the rest of the fans took over.
Bears, 49ers plagued with sloppy conditions as torrential rain slams Chicago
Terrible weather was an understatement for the start of the first game of the 2022 NFL season between the Chicago Bears and San Francisco 49ers on Sunday at Soldier Field. The stadium appeared to have a drainage issue as the slop of the rain plagued the field, which just had new Bermuda grass put in.
Bears penalized for illegally using towel to wipe down field before field-goal try
The terrible weather the Chicago Bears and San Francisco 49ers had to face on Sunday in the first regular-season game of the 2022 season was already going to be a headache but no one could have predicted the strange penalty called just before halftime. The Bears were in field-goal range,...
Tom Brady likely to retire following 2022 season with Bucs: report
Tom Brady stunned the NFL world in February when he decided to call it quits after his second season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but over a month after stepping away he returned. On Sunday, the NFL Network reported the 2022 season will likely be Brady’s last. Brady made...
Tua Tagovailoa leads Dolphins to win in opener vs. Patriots
The new-look Miami Dolphins’ offense got off to a hot start in the first game of the regular season on Sunday against the New England Patriots. Tua Tagovailoa was 23-for-33 with 270 passing yards and a touchdown pass in Miami’s 20-7 victory over New England. His lone touchdown pass came in the second quarter on a dart to Jaylen Waddle. The touchdown was set up after Tyreek Hill stole an interception away from a Patriots defender.
Colts' Quenton Nelson becomes highest paid guard in NFL history with new extension: reports
The key cog of the Indianapolis Colts' offensive line isn't going anywhere. Colts' guard Quenton Nelson signed a four-year extension worth $80 million, with $60 million guaranteed, according to multiple reports. The deal makes the Holmdel, N.J. product the highest-paid guard in league history. Nelson has been everything the Colts...
Bengals' Joe Burrow has one of worst first-half performances in NFL history
The Super Bowl hangover looks real for Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. Playing in the first half at Cincinnati against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Burrow has already thrown three interceptions and lost a fumble as he can’t find any rhythm on offense. Burrow is the second quarterback in the last...
