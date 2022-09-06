For a while there, it didn’t look like the Pittsburgh Steelers nor the Cincinnati Bengals wanted to win their first game of the 2022 NFL regular season on Sunday afternoon. The Steelers had Joe Burrow and the Bengals right where they wanted them for most of the game. However, Burrow led the reigning AFC champions to a comeback and had the team in the best spot possible to finish the game, but Evan McPherson’s PAT attempt was blocked.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 HOUR AGO