Rick Ross might still be the biggest boss in terms of his bravado, but the Miami-raised rapper is looking a little slimmer these days. It's not just your eyes: Ross has been on a health kick lately, losing over 70 pounds and focusing on wellness—while he continues to pump out new music—by improving his diet and working hard in the gym. So for more, the rapper caught up with GQ wellness columnist Joe Holder about the biggest wake-up call for his health, cutting out soda (but not morning wine), and the relationship between physical and financial well-being.

CELEBRITIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO