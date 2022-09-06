ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nueces County, TX

Comments / 1

Related
portasouthjetty.com

Boating fatality story updated

This story has been updated from earlier versions. Several facts in stories that have been published about a fatal collision at about 6:30 a.m. today between two boats have been disputed by a witness to the incident and the U.S. Coast Guard. The witness, James Joseph of Kyle, said the...
PORT ARANSAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Corpus Christi, TX
Government
City
Corpus Christi, TX
Nueces County, TX
Government
Corpus Christi, TX
Traffic
County
Nueces County, TX
Local
Texas Traffic
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Brunch in Corpus Christi, TX — 15 Top Places!

Corpus Christi, nestled on the banks of the Gulf of Mexico, is a stunning coastal city in the Lone Star State of Texas. It is home to an impressive array of eateries offering a mouth-watering brunch for your every diet and appetite. Dine at places by the oceanfront boasting scenic...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parking Spaces#Construction Maintenance
KIII 3News

The 22nd Annual Fall Home and Garden Show returns

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With the fall season around the corner, the 22nd Annual Home and Garden Show returns to the Coastal Bend. The American Bank Center is where tons of exhibitors spent their day to help others turn their home aspirations into reality. Vendors of all kind were...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
thebendmag.com

Rockport Center for the Arts’ New $12.5 Million Facility Nears Completion

Five years after the destructive Hurricane Harvey, the Rockport Center for the Arts (RCA) is nearly complete with the final touches on the new 22,000-square-foot center. The new center is slated for completion in October, with a grand opening in the fall. Located a few yards from Aransas Bay in the heart of downtown Rockport, this is the first original facility to be built for the celebrated 53-year-old non-profit organization.
ROCKPORT, TX
portasouthjetty.com

Theft charges against Wilson are dismissed

Charges have been dismissed in the case of a former Port Aransas restaurateur who had been accused of theft, according to court records. The charges against Billy Joe Wilson were dismissed in 347th District Court in Corpus Christi on Tuesday, Aug. 30, records indicated. A clerk in the Nueces County District Clerk’s Office confirmed that no charges against Wilson remain. […]
PORT ARANSAS, TX
KIII 3News

KIII 3News

Corpus Christi, TX
21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Corpus Christi local news

 https://www.kiiitv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy