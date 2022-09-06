Five years after the destructive Hurricane Harvey, the Rockport Center for the Arts (RCA) is nearly complete with the final touches on the new 22,000-square-foot center. The new center is slated for completion in October, with a grand opening in the fall. Located a few yards from Aransas Bay in the heart of downtown Rockport, this is the first original facility to be built for the celebrated 53-year-old non-profit organization.

ROCKPORT, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO