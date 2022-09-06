Read full article on original website
Roadwork soon to begin as the City of Corpus Christi targets pothole concerns
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi has their work cut out for them as the Public Works Department works to fix more than 400 potholes reported around town. The city's pothole issue has been ongoing for some time now, with no help from the recent rain.
Port Aransas fishing captain dies in boating accident
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Saturday was a devastating day in the fishing community after the loss of local fishing boat captain, Gary Cooper. Cooper was the victim of a boating accident early that day when another boat collided with his own, knocking him into the water. James Joseph and...
portasouthjetty.com
Boating fatality story updated
This story has been updated from earlier versions. Several facts in stories that have been published about a fatal collision at about 6:30 a.m. today between two boats have been disputed by a witness to the incident and the U.S. Coast Guard. The witness, James Joseph of Kyle, said the...
Amos Rehabilitation Keep ready to discover some answers as they release sea turtles
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Amos Rehabilitation Keep held a sea turtle release at Tony Amos city beach on September 10. The record number of loggerhead sea turtles stranded on Texas beaches have hit an all time high with at least 282 since April of this year, according to the U.S Fish and Wildlife Service.
Tesla looks to invest $365M, create 162 jobs for battery refinery near Corpus Christi
If Tesla chooses the site near Robstown, it says it could start construction as early as December. The facility would take about two years to build.
Premont residents concerned over effects of I-69 Bypass Project
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A bypass is now under construction in Premont, Texas which will route all Highway 281 traffic around the town when it's complete. TxDOT said the project is going to improve public safety by re-routing the highway around the town. Debra Lopez is the bookkeeper at...
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Corpus Christi, TX — 15 Top Places!
Corpus Christi, nestled on the banks of the Gulf of Mexico, is a stunning coastal city in the Lone Star State of Texas. It is home to an impressive array of eateries offering a mouth-watering brunch for your every diet and appetite. Dine at places by the oceanfront boasting scenic...
Corpus Christi family discovers sinkhole in backyard following recent rains
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi family got quite a surprise when they arrived home to find their trash cans had been swallowed up by the ground after a large sinkhole opened up in their backyard. "They were down in the bottom of this hole," said Bruce Goulet.
Variety of vendors preview of the annual Home and Garden show
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's that time of the year, the 22nd annual Home and Garden Show is back at the American Bank Center. For three days, residents of the Coastal Bend are welcomed to the free event showcasing a variety of vendors. Several vendors met with 3NEWS this...
Corpus Christi City Council adopts record-setting $1.4 billion for 2023 budget
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Tuesday City-Council leaders adopted the City’s operating and capital budget totaling $1.4 billion for the Fiscal Year 2023, according to a press release from the City of Corpus Christi. The new budget is designed to address the needs of the community. This includes...
The 22nd Annual Fall Home and Garden Show returns
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With the fall season around the corner, the 22nd Annual Home and Garden Show returns to the Coastal Bend. The American Bank Center is where tons of exhibitors spent their day to help others turn their home aspirations into reality. Vendors of all kind were...
North Beach projects included in City Council's next-year budget
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Councilmembers with the City of Corpus Christi stated there is about $14 million being dished out for ongoing projects at North Beach. It's something that councilmember Greg Smith brought up. Smith argued that he felt a "lionshare of funds" were going towards North Beach already.
thebendmag.com
Rockport Center for the Arts’ New $12.5 Million Facility Nears Completion
Five years after the destructive Hurricane Harvey, the Rockport Center for the Arts (RCA) is nearly complete with the final touches on the new 22,000-square-foot center. The new center is slated for completion in October, with a grand opening in the fall. Located a few yards from Aransas Bay in the heart of downtown Rockport, this is the first original facility to be built for the celebrated 53-year-old non-profit organization.
Gas line hit in Alice, traffic re-routed as crews repaired the leak
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Some drivers in the Alice area may have encountered a detour Thursday night after a gas break. A contractor reportedly hit a gas line on the street corner of 6th and Presnall. The Alice Police Department was on site to direct traffic as energy crews...
Local engineer helps understand proposed changes to new Harbor Bridge
Flatiron has pitched some ideas on how to address TxDOT's safety concerns. To help us understand what is being proposed, we reached out to a civil engineering professor at Texas A&M-Kingsville.
Electrical contractor shocked, burned while on the job
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A scary situation took place out of San Patricio County Tuesday where an electrical contractor received third degree burns on the job. The contractor was shocked so badly that officials said he was flown to San Antonio to receive treatment. Officials with HALO-Flight said they...
KSAT 12
Student at Corpus Christi high school detained after being found with handgun, police say
CORPUS CHRISTI – A student at a Corpus Christi high school is detained after police found him with a handgun on campus, according to police. Around 12:59 p.m. Friday, a student reported to the Calallen High School administration that he saw another student carrying a weapon on campus, Calallen ISD confirms.
portasouthjetty.com
Theft charges against Wilson are dismissed
Charges have been dismissed in the case of a former Port Aransas restaurateur who had been accused of theft, according to court records. The charges against Billy Joe Wilson were dismissed in 347th District Court in Corpus Christi on Tuesday, Aug. 30, records indicated. A clerk in the Nueces County District Clerk’s Office confirmed that no charges against Wilson remain. […]
Students of the Coastal Bend visit with loved ones for Grandparent's Day
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For a local school today, the Covid-19 protocols changed. Excitement and smiles filled the air at Dr. M.L Gonzalez-Garza school cafeteria as students enjoyed a nice lunch with their grand-parents. A school board member of the charter school, Ernest Garza told 3NEWS, "It's great that...
