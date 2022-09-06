ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Motorcyclist pronounced dead following Sunday night accident

By Jordana Elder
 4 days ago

A car vs motorcycle accident that took place in the City of Erie has now turned fatal.

This accident happened near the intersection of West 12th and Raspberry Streets just before 8:45 p.m. on Sunday.

According to Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook, the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at UPMC Hamot.

Motorcyclist seriously injured after Sunday night crash

The motorcyclist was identified as 46-year-old Michael Campbell of Lake City.

According to reports on scene, Campbell was in traumatic arrest at the scene. No word has been released on the cause of the crash.

Erie Police are continuing to investigate.

Comments / 8

M John
4d ago

majority of them are driving like maniacs, exceeding the speed limit, not by just a few mph. thry are generally getting what thry deserve.

