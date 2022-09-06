ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mission, TX

Deputies seek help to identify man accused of burglary

By Gabriela Gonzalez
 4 days ago

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a man who allegedly committed several burglaries in the Mission area.

Hidalgo County Deputies responded to 15000 block of N. Conway Avenue in reference to a vehicle burglary caught on surveillance video. According to Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect has stolen from the same residence in the past.

Pharr PD: Employee dies after truck crushes him

Based on the surveillance video, deputies believe the suspect is a five-foot tall, 180-pound man with a trimmed beard along his jawline.

Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office encourages witnesses with additional information regarding this case to contact them at (956) 383-8114.

Witnesses who wish to remain anonymous can contact the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers Hotline at (956) 668-8477.

