Deputies seek help to identify man accused of burglary
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a man who allegedly committed several burglaries in the Mission area.
Hidalgo County Deputies responded to 15000 block of N. Conway Avenue in reference to a vehicle burglary caught on surveillance video. According to Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect has stolen from the same residence in the past.Pharr PD: Employee dies after truck crushes him
Based on the surveillance video, deputies believe the suspect is a five-foot tall, 180-pound man with a trimmed beard along his jawline.
Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office encourages witnesses with additional information regarding this case to contact them at (956) 383-8114.
Witnesses who wish to remain anonymous can contact the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers Hotline at (956) 668-8477.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.
Comments / 3