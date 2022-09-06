Deputies seek help to identify man accused of burglary

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a man who allegedly committed several burglaries in the Mission area.

Hidalgo County Deputies responded to 15000 block of N. Conway Avenue in reference to a vehicle burglary caught on surveillance video. According to Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect has stolen from the same residence in the past.

Based on the surveillance video, deputies believe the suspect is a five-foot tall, 180-pound man with a trimmed beard along his jawline.

Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office encourages witnesses with additional information regarding this case to contact them at (956) 383-8114.

Witnesses who wish to remain anonymous can contact the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers Hotline at (956) 668-8477.

