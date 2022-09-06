Read full article on original website
Shear Thairapy is Hosting a Grand Opening Party on September 24th
Last November we let you know that Shear Thairapy, a salon that is owned by MoCo residents Amanda Burton and Staci Graeves, will take over the old Hallmark location next to TJ Maxx at 18305 Olney Center Drive in the Olney Village Center. The salon will host a Grand Opening party on Saturday, September 24th from 5pm-8pm. Per Shear Thairapy, the party will offer “appetizers, cocktails, and lots of fun giveaways.”
Filo Cafe, a new Filipino restaurant, is Coming to Rockville
Filo Cafe, a self-described “mom and pop restaurant” that will offer Filipino cuisine, is coming to 4836 Boiling Brook Pkwy. The restaurant, which announced in August that it is hoping to open this month (September), will take over the storefront that was previously home to NYC Pizza and Subs. Last week the restaurant posted on its social media that it is hiring for kitchen staff and cashier positions. We’ll have updates and additional information as the restaurant prepares to open.
Takoma Park Farmers Market Pie Contest to Take Place Sunday, September 18th
The Takoma Park Farmers Market Annual Pie Contest is scheduled to take place on Sunday, September 18th on Laurel Avenue in Takoma Park. Bakers are invited to enter their best pies made using seasonal ingredients available now at the market – both sweet or savory. Celebrity judges taste the pies and winners are named in the following categories: Best Apple Pie, Best Peach Pie, Best Other Pie, Best Kid’s Pie, Most Unusual Pie, Yummy Mess Award, and Professional Baker.
Olney: Kung Fu Tea to Open in October (TKK Fried Chicken and Tutti Frutti Will Be Available at the Location)
Last November we let you know that Kung Fu Tea signed on to take over the location that’s as recently home to Yogi Berry, next to Starbucks in the same shopping center as Cava Mezze, CVS, and Cafe Rio at 3128 Olney Sandy Spring Road. There were initial hopes to open prior to the summer, but there have been a few delays. Management has told us they know plan to open next month, in October.
The Price Is Right Live – Stage Show in Hagerstown, MD Oct 18, 2022 – pre-sale password
The new Price Is Right Live – Stage Show presale code is now available to our members! While the Price Is Right Live – Stage Show pre-sale is underway you will have a great opportunity to acquire great seats before anyone else. This just might be your best...
Nava Thai to Hold Off On Previously Announced Closure
Popular Wheaton Thai restaurant, Nava Thai, announced earlier this week that it would close permanently after Sunday, September 11th. After an outpouring of support, the restaurant announced today that it will remain open until further notice. Nava Thai, which is located in the old Sir Walter Raleigh building at 11301 Fern St, has been open for approximately 15 years (most of them at the current location).
Olney: Pacha Mama Juice Co. Permanently Moves to One Life Fitness Parking Lot
Pacha Mama Juice Co., a mobile food truck that offers made-to-order fruit and vegetable juices, has moved to a permanent location in the One Life Fitness parking lot in Olney as of September 1st (17821 Georgia Ave). The food truck was first announced in April of this year and has...
Germantown Volunteer Fire Department to Hold Open House With Games and Activities
The Germantown Volunteer Fire Department is hosting its annual open house event at the department (20001 Crystal Rock Dr. Germantown, MD 20874) on Saturday, September 17th from 12pm until 3pm. The open house will consist of a big mix of activities, vendors, and things to see. “As a department, we’re just excited to reach back out into the community after three long years! We got a last minute notification that we were allowed to hold this event again and we jumped at the opportunity to hold it. This event has all come together in just under 5 weeks.”
R.I.P. Dave Sherman, 1966-2022
After truly living doom as much anyone ever has, Dave Sherman, bassist of Spirit Caravan and King Valley and frontman of Earthride, Wretched, Weed is Weed, and Galactic Cross, among others, has died. Word spread through social media that Sherman had passed; though the rumor was a cardiac event, the cause is yet unconfirmed. Born Oct. 16, 1966, Sherman was 55 years old.
Woman Sues Hilton Hotel Chain Over `Nightmare' Downtown Stay
A visiting businesswoman from Maryland who says she spent extra to stay at a downtown LA Hilton hotel in 2021 hoping to be safer is suing the hotel chain, alleging her life was "drastically changed" by the overnight intrusion into the establishment by a woman who began screaming and setting fires.
Farm festival returns to Reston Farm Garden Market later this month
A fall staple is returning to the Reston Farm Garden Market later this month. Owners Lowell and Bonita Weinstein announced today (Tuesday) that the annual fall festival will return on Sept. 24 through Oct. 30, bringing activities like a petting zoo, a train, moon bounces, and seasonal produce to the farm.
Upcoming Germantown Pizza Hut Location “A Couple Months Away”
Back in December we let you know that Pizza Hut is moving into the Cloppers Mill shopping center in Germantown. It will be located at 18070 Mateny Rd, between Shoppers and Popeyes. Construction began earlier this summer and today we were told by a worker that the restaurant should be open in “a couple months” (photo of progress below).
Lena’s Oasis Bids Fond Farewell to Alexandria
Alexandria, VA Lena’s Oasis, 401 E. Braddock Rd., provided a safe place during the storm of the Covid pandemic. After two years, the Oasis is closing its tropical paradise. The city permits that allowed this haven to open expire at the end of September and the Yates have decided not to renew them.
Lancaster County Dutch Market in Germantown Celebrating its 26th Anniversary
The Lancaster County Dutch Market at 12613 Wisteria Drive in Germantown is celebrating its 26th anniversary by holding a series of customer appreciation days from September 8-10. The event includes an outdoor bbq and pig roast, door prizes, as well as free doughnuts. The market is open Thursday 10am-6pm, Friday 9am-7pm, and Saturday 8am-3pm!
Cat Rescued After Being Trapped Inside Walls of Burtonsville Home
At approximately 9:42am Saturday morning, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services responded to a call on Strauss Terrace in Burtonsville for a cat trapped inside of a wall. Upon arrival, units were told that the cat fell from a third floor crawl space and was trapped within the first floor walls. After breaching the wall and using a toy to lure the scared cat out, the cat was rescued and reunited with its owner outside of the walls at the Burtonsville home.
MoCo’s First Flip’d by IHOP Sets Opening Date
In April 2021, we let you know that IHOP’s new concept, Flip’d by IHOP, would be taking over the old Asian Bistro Cafe location at 8537 Georgia Avenue between Panera and Red Lobster. The restaurant has now set an opening date of Tuesday, September 20th per Google that was confirmed by Downtown Silver Spring.
Crumbl Cookies Now Open in Germantown
Crumbl Cookies is now open at 20650 Seneca Meadows Pkwy, in what used to be home to Sprint, next to Sally Beauty in Germantown. The store is open Monday-Thursday 8am-10pm and Friday & Saturday 8am-midnight. Crumbl Cookies opened its first MoCo location at Federal Plaza in Rockville in 2020 and the upcoming Crumbl location at 277 Kentlands Blvd, next to Panera, is expected to open within the next month.
Gold’s Gym to Close Fox Chapel Location When New Germantown Location Opens
Last week we let you know Gold’s Gym will be opening a new location at 12922 Middlebrook Road in Germantown, in the location of the DSW store that closed on April 10th in the Germantown Commons shopping center next to bed Bath & Beyond. Earlier today we spoke with a representative from Gold’s Gym current Germantown location in the Fox Chapel shopping center, and we’re told that the existing location will.
Downtown Frederick’s Top 5 September 9-11
We’re kicking off fall downtown in a big way this weekend! The annual In the Streets festival kicks off Saturday morning and runs through the day, with fun activities for the entire family. But that’s not all that’s happening! You can join Agave 137 in celebrating their opening weekend in style with events running Thursday through Sunday, or you can laugh with the Comedy Extravaganza at the MET, listen to great music with Chrome Rodeo at FAC, and hit up a special beer release benefitting Citizen’s Truck Company at Smoketown Creekside. There’s so much to do, you’ll want to stay for the entire weekend!
Several injured running out of AMC Hoffman Center movie theater on Saturday night
Several people were injured Saturday evening (September 3) after a man allegedly threatened to harm someone, leading to a stampede out of the AMC Hoffman Center 22 movie theater (206 Hoffman Street). The incident occurred at around 6 p.m. and the suspect was gone by the time officers got to...
