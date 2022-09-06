ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Large Convoy East of Alderpoint

California Department of Fish and Game vehicles were spotted staging at the Pratt pull-out along Alderpoint Road just after 7 a.m. this morning, August September 8th. Travelers and residents witnessed the convoy passing the town of Alderpoint with additional unmarked vehicles and towing a skid-steer. The last confirmed sighting was near the Cal Fire Station on Alderpoint Road near the Hoaglin Road intersection.
ALDERPOINT, CA
Woman Clerk Assaulted in Eureka When Trying to Stop Thieves

Thieves fleeing with stolen goods assaulted a female clerk working at Pacific Outfitters off of 5th Street in Eureka. According to Aaron Ostrow, co-owner of Pacific Outfitters, “2 thieves ran out of our store with over $1000 of Patagonia apparel to a 1989 Nissan Pathfinder (seen in photo) that was staged behind our building. Last seen Southbound Myrtle Ave at 90 MPH.”
EUREKA, CA
Burned Out Twice: Couple Rebuild After Losing Homes in Trinity and Mendocino Counties to Wildfire

On September 8, 2020, while vacationing in Idaho, Bobby and Faye Hunt phoned home to check in with their friend and house sitter, Randy. Randy told the Hunts he’d evacuated from the Hunts’ Three Forks, Trinity County, California home in advance of the August Complex Fire. Aware of the developing wildfires, the Hunts had made numerous inquiries about the fires’ status before traveling to Idaho. Because fire officials said the Three Forks community was not in jeopardy from the fires, the Hunts were stunned to learn from Randy their property would likely burn.
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
Redding woman dies in motorcycle crash on Highway 299

TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - A 68-year-old Redding woman died in a motorcycle crash on Highway 299 in Trinity County on Monday, the CHP says. Officers said Sharon Thacker was riding a 2000 Honda Shadow Spirit west on Highway 299 at about 40 mph and was approaching a curve at Mile Post Marker 299 TRI 8.35.
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
Fatal Motorcycle Crash on Hwy 299

Just after noon yesterday, a motorcycle crashed off Hwy 299 in the area of Burnt Ranch. The Trinity County Coroner responded to the scene after the rider was determined to be deceased. We should have more information today about the tragic accident. Please remember that information gathered from initial reports...
BURNT RANCH, CA
Eureka welcomes two cruise ships in September

EUREKA, Calif. — Two cruise ships will be sailing to the North Coast in September, and to welcome their arrival, a boat parade followed by a private welcome party at Schneider dock will be held with live music, coffee, and pastries. 605 guests from the MS Oceania Regatta and...
EUREKA, CA
Fatal Fire North of Eureka

Humboldt Bay Fire found the body of a dead man at a residential structure fire in the 5100 block of Woodland Way, a rural area off Myrtle Avenue north of Eureka, yesterday afternoon. According to a press release, the department was dispatched to a report of a structure fire at...
EUREKA, CA
Pounds of Heroin, Meth Taken Out of Home on Eureka’s P Street Following Bust of 30-Year-Old Mexican Citizen, Drug Task Force Says

Press release from the Humboldt County Drug Task Force:. In early August of 2022 the Humboldt County Drug Task Force (HCDTF) initiated an investigation into Luis Alberto Valenzuela-Pardo (30 years old from Culiacan, Sinaloa, Mexico) for distribution of heroin and methamphetamine in Humboldt County. On August 31st, 2022, HCDTF Agents with the assistance of the Eureka Police Department (EPD) and Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) made a traffic stop on Valenzuela-Pardo in the 3300 block of Broadway St. in Eureka. Valenzuela-Pardo was detained without incident.
EUREKA, CA
Third Station in Arcata Fire District to Re-Open Permanently

Press release from the Arcata Fire Protection District:. On September 8, 2022, Arcata Fire Protection District will re-open its third station permanently. The station had been closed due to staffing shortages faced by the organization over the last year. The District began receiving revenue from Measure “F” in January of...
ARCATA, CA
Major Roadwork Scheduled Friday, September 9 Through Thursday, September 15

The following scheduled roadwork has been verified at the time of release. Please keep in mind work is weather permitting and subject to change. For updates to this list, visit: QuickMap at http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov, check the California Highway Information Network (CHIN) at https://roads.dot.ca.gov or call 1-800-GAS-ROAD (1-800-427-7623). For information pertaining to emergency roadwork, check QuickMap and the CHIN. For media updates, please contact the appropriate Public Information Officer listed above.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA

