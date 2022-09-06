Read full article on original website
kymkemp.com
Slooooow Chase, Spike Strip, End With Driver in the Humboldt County Jail
Giving OJ Simpson’s pursuit a run for slowest ever, a driver fled law enforcement headed southbound on Hwy 101 for over 22 miles at speeds that never topped 40 mph and often were less than 20 mph. A spike strip finally disabled the vehicle and officers arrested Ginger Porter for a DUI.
kymkemp.com
Trinity Officer Arrested After Calling for Help While Intoxicated, Says Sheriff Saxon
An off-duty deputy with the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office, Seth Ruiz, was arrested for 647(f), public intoxication, on the evening of Tuesday, September 6 by fellow officers. According to Sheriff Tim Saxon, who spoke to us by phone, Ruiz, who was off duty, “called for help.” Saxon said, “The...
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 11:24 p.m.: Major Injuries] Motorcyclist Unconscious, Motorcycle Caught Fire Near Fortuna
The number 2 (outside) lane of northbound Hwy 101 is blocked after a motorcyclist crashed between Main Street and Palmer. The motorcyclist is unconscious but breathing, according to the first reports from the scene. City ambulance is responding to the scene. The motorcycle caught fire but is no longer in...
kymkemp.com
Vehicle Fire This Afternoon Began to Spread to Vegetation Near Centerville Beach
About 3:45 p.m., a vehicle caught fire in the 8000 block of Centerville Road west of Ferndale. The occupant safely got out of the vehicle, but the flames started to spread into nearby brush. When firefighters arrived on scene, the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames. The fire did not...
kymkemp.com
Large Convoy East of Alderpoint
California Department of Fish and Game vehicles were spotted staging at the Pratt pull-out along Alderpoint Road just after 7 a.m. this morning, August September 8th. Travelers and residents witnessed the convoy passing the town of Alderpoint with additional unmarked vehicles and towing a skid-steer. The last confirmed sighting was near the Cal Fire Station on Alderpoint Road near the Hoaglin Road intersection.
kymkemp.com
Reports of Shots Fired at a Bonfire Near Carlotta Led to a Tense Situation
A large number of sirens disturbed the peace of the small town of Carlotta last night. About 10:25 p.m., firefighters responding to the report of a debris fire on Fir Loop Court just east of Carlotta heard multiple shots being fired, according to the scanner. “We’d like to have [the...
kymkemp.com
CHP Deploy Spike Strip to Catch Wanted Man During High-Risk Traffic Stop
The traffic stop just north of the Garberville onramp that resulted in southbound traffic on Highway 101 being stopped as officers drew their weapons on a blue Fiat sedan was the result of a speeding driver failing to yield. We reached out to Jonathan Clevenger, CHP Public Information Officer for...
kymkemp.com
Woman Clerk Assaulted in Eureka When Trying to Stop Thieves
Thieves fleeing with stolen goods assaulted a female clerk working at Pacific Outfitters off of 5th Street in Eureka. According to Aaron Ostrow, co-owner of Pacific Outfitters, “2 thieves ran out of our store with over $1000 of Patagonia apparel to a 1989 Nissan Pathfinder (seen in photo) that was staged behind our building. Last seen Southbound Myrtle Ave at 90 MPH.”
kymkemp.com
Hwy 36 Closed After Truck Pulling a Trailer With Three Horses Caught Fire
A little after 5 p.m., a blue Dodge pickup pulling a horse trailer caught fire east of the junction with Hwy 3 around mile marker 32 on Hwy 36 in Trinity County. “All three occupants out,” Post Mountain Volunteer Fire Chief Astrid Dobo told us. “Three horses got out.”
kymkemp.com
Burned Out Twice: Couple Rebuild After Losing Homes in Trinity and Mendocino Counties to Wildfire
On September 8, 2020, while vacationing in Idaho, Bobby and Faye Hunt phoned home to check in with their friend and house sitter, Randy. Randy told the Hunts he’d evacuated from the Hunts’ Three Forks, Trinity County, California home in advance of the August Complex Fire. Aware of the developing wildfires, the Hunts had made numerous inquiries about the fires’ status before traveling to Idaho. Because fire officials said the Three Forks community was not in jeopardy from the fires, the Hunts were stunned to learn from Randy their property would likely burn.
kymkemp.com
Nursing Fawns Caught on Game Camera in Trinity County
A game camera near the Mad River along just east of the Trinity/Humboldt County line caught a doe with two nursing fawns. Thanks to RHBB reader, Christina Giltzow for the video.
actionnewsnow.com
Redding woman dies in motorcycle crash on Highway 299
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - A 68-year-old Redding woman died in a motorcycle crash on Highway 299 in Trinity County on Monday, the CHP says. Officers said Sharon Thacker was riding a 2000 Honda Shadow Spirit west on Highway 299 at about 40 mph and was approaching a curve at Mile Post Marker 299 TRI 8.35.
kymkemp.com
Firefighters Saw Temperature of 107 Degrees on Six Rivers Lightning Complex Yesterday
Press release from California Interagency Incident Management Team 15:. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex is currently 41,540 acres with 89% containment and 850 personnel assigned to the incident. Ammon – 11,465 acres; Campbell – 30,075 acres. CURRENT SITUATION. Yesterday, the extreme heat peaked across the fire area yesterday,...
kymkemp.com
Fatal Motorcycle Crash on Hwy 299
Just after noon yesterday, a motorcycle crashed off Hwy 299 in the area of Burnt Ranch. The Trinity County Coroner responded to the scene after the rider was determined to be deceased. We should have more information today about the tragic accident. Please remember that information gathered from initial reports...
krcrtv.com
Eureka welcomes two cruise ships in September
EUREKA, Calif. — Two cruise ships will be sailing to the North Coast in September, and to welcome their arrival, a boat parade followed by a private welcome party at Schneider dock will be held with live music, coffee, and pastries. 605 guests from the MS Oceania Regatta and...
North Coast Journal
Fatal Fire North of Eureka
Humboldt Bay Fire found the body of a dead man at a residential structure fire in the 5100 block of Woodland Way, a rural area off Myrtle Avenue north of Eureka, yesterday afternoon. According to a press release, the department was dispatched to a report of a structure fire at...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Pounds of Heroin, Meth Taken Out of Home on Eureka’s P Street Following Bust of 30-Year-Old Mexican Citizen, Drug Task Force Says
Press release from the Humboldt County Drug Task Force:. In early August of 2022 the Humboldt County Drug Task Force (HCDTF) initiated an investigation into Luis Alberto Valenzuela-Pardo (30 years old from Culiacan, Sinaloa, Mexico) for distribution of heroin and methamphetamine in Humboldt County. On August 31st, 2022, HCDTF Agents with the assistance of the Eureka Police Department (EPD) and Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) made a traffic stop on Valenzuela-Pardo in the 3300 block of Broadway St. in Eureka. Valenzuela-Pardo was detained without incident.
kymkemp.com
Third Station in Arcata Fire District to Re-Open Permanently
Press release from the Arcata Fire Protection District:. On September 8, 2022, Arcata Fire Protection District will re-open its third station permanently. The station had been closed due to staffing shortages faced by the organization over the last year. The District began receiving revenue from Measure “F” in January of...
kymkemp.com
Woman with Outstanding Warrants Arrested for Possession of Meth, Intent to Sale, and Possession of Burglary Tools
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On August 28, 2022, at about 6:27 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol in the...
kymkemp.com
Major Roadwork Scheduled Friday, September 9 Through Thursday, September 15
The following scheduled roadwork has been verified at the time of release. Please keep in mind work is weather permitting and subject to change. For updates to this list, visit: QuickMap at http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov, check the California Highway Information Network (CHIN) at https://roads.dot.ca.gov or call 1-800-GAS-ROAD (1-800-427-7623). For information pertaining to emergency roadwork, check QuickMap and the CHIN. For media updates, please contact the appropriate Public Information Officer listed above.
