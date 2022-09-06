Read full article on original website
Big Alligator Strapped To Car On I-95 Spotted By Tampa WomanBryan DijkhuizenTampa, FL
McDonald's in Tampa Brings Back an Item From the 80sBryan DijkhuizenTampa, FL
A Florida Man Is Going to Court To Fight a $116 Ticket Received for Using an Umbrella on an Exclusive BeachToby HazlewoodPinellas County, FL
Local Dunedin bar plays host to feature filmRose BurkeDunedin, FL
Tampa Man Posts Bail, Get Rearrested In Jail Parking Lot
Tampa Bay, home of Super Bowl Champs, Stanley Cup Champs, and home of getting arrested for dumb s**t! A 32-year-old man was arrested for a DUI after a fender bender on Ulmerton Road and 66th Street. He posted a $500 bail a few hours later and was able to leave Pinellas County Jail. Well he didn’t get very far. Because according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office arrest report, he broke into three sheriff’s office vehicles in the parking lot!
Florida man sentenced for putting laxatives in 14-year-old’s medication
A northeast Florida man will serve time in prison after putting laxatives in a 14-year-old boy's medication and poisoning him.
Tampa Man Who Worked In St. Pete-Clearwater Airport, Arrested Videoing Girls In The Bathroom
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – Detectives with the Crimes Against Children Unit have arrested a Tampa man for 2 counts of Video Voyeurism. Detectives began an investigation on June 30, 2022, after two separate victims reported that they noticed a cellular phone being held under the
Missing 5-year-old found dead in Florida waterway
A Florida boy who went missing Saturday afternoon has been found dead, according to authorities.
Worker arrested after recording 2 people, including child, in Pinellas County airport bathroom, deputies say
A Tampa man was arrested after deputies said he recorded two people, including a child, in a bathroom at the St. Petersburg/Clearwater International Airport.
Private plane carrying 2 adults, 1 minor crashes in Florida
The Osceola County Sheriff's Office responded to a plane crash Friday afternoon.
Federal trial in Tampa Bay teen’s death starts next week
The family of 14-year-old Andrew Joseph III will get their day in court next week in the aftermath of the teen’s death which occurred when he was forced by law enforcement to leave the Florida State Fair in 2014. On Feb. 7, 2014, deputies at the Hill-sborough County Sheriff...
FDLE to reveal findings of investigation into fraudulent testing scam at Pasco County high school
TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is planning on announcing the results of a yearlong investigation into a fraudulent testing scam at a local high school. During a news conference Friday afternoon, FDLE Tampa Bay Special Agent in Charge Mark Brutnell will discuss the findings surrounding...
Removing children from homes more common in Tampa Bay child welfare investigations
The rate of removing children from their homes in child welfare investigations remains substantially higher in the Tampa Bay area compared to the rest of the state, according to data collected by the Florida Department of Children and Families.
Who’s to blame? BayCare, Florida Blue feud leaves thousands concerned
It's a clash between two healthcare giants. Florida Blue and BayCare continue to spar over a new insurance contract.
Man accused of burglarizing Tampa liquor store caught on camera
TAMPA, Fla — The Tampa Police Department is looking for a man who was caught on camera and accused of burglarizing a liquor store Saturday morning in Tampa. Police say the incident happened at Quick Pick Liquors on Armenia Avenue. The man reportedly broke a window to get inside...
Central Florida joggers on edge after woman reports being grabbed on trail
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Joggers in Central Florida are on edge after a woman said she had to fight off a man while out on a run earlier over the weekend. Deputies said Israel Pagan tried to attack her on the Econ Trail on Sunday. He was arrested on Wednesday and deputies said there may be additional victims.
Tampa couple left without power for 1 week
Emilio Urrutia Jr. and Saisha Jerome have been living with little to no power for a week because their main panel box keeps tripping.
You'll notice a new charge on your bill at some Dunedin restaurants
DUNEDIN, Fla. — The next time you go out to eat in Dunedin, you may notice a new charge on your bill. If your next meal out is in Dunedin at the Living Room, Sounder Social Room or the Black Pearl, you’ll notice a service charge on your bill.
Heavy rain traps Pinellas County residents in homes
As the water level rises in the St. Pete Beach neighborhood, so do the residents' frustrations.
Neighbor saves Florida woman’s life during alligator attack in retirement community
BRADENTON, Fla. — A Florida woman is recovering from an alligator attack. She said she’s thanking her neighbor in her Bradenton retirement community for saving her life. According to wildlife agents, the 77-year-old woman was walking by a pond last Saturday when suddenly an alligator jumped out of some bushes and attacked her.
Hernando County student lied about substitute touching girls, deputies say
The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said it has issued a citation against a student for making a false report against a substitute teacher.
Honor those lost: See list of 9/11 events across the Tampa Bay area
There are several events across the Tampa Bay area planned where you can participate in memorials to remember and honor the 2,977 lives lost. Take a look at events in your area. Hillsborough County. 9/11 Memorial Mile in Lutz. 7:30 a.m.- 9:30 a.m., on Sept. 11, at Tampa Premium Outlets.
Sarasota man spends 3 days lost in swamp after losing arm in gator attack
A Sarasota man is re-adjusting to his life with only one arm after he was attacked by an alligator while swimming in Lake Manatee in July.
Floridian's brush with puss caterpillars: 'My arm is on fire'
FLORIDA, USA — If you've had a brush with a puss caterpillar, it's likely an experience you won't forget. "Whenever I sat down, there was an armrest," Jessica Beall explained. "I put my elbow on the armrest just like I normally would, within seconds of me sitting down my arm just started burning really bad."
