Tampa Bay, home of Super Bowl Champs, Stanley Cup Champs, and home of getting arrested for dumb s**t! A 32-year-old man was arrested for a DUI after a fender bender on Ulmerton Road and 66th Street. He posted a $500 bail a few hours later and was able to leave Pinellas County Jail. Well he didn’t get very far. Because according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office arrest report, he broke into three sheriff’s office vehicles in the parking lot!

TAMPA, FL ・ 15 HOURS AGO