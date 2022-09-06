Read full article on original website
Chicago shooting in Hyde Park kills 17-year-old CPS student, CPD says
A 17-year-old boy was killed in a shooting Friday afternoon in Hyde Park, Chicago police said.
Doorbell Camera Captures Video of Thugs Attacking Illinois Woman
The neighbors claim the street they live on is a quiet one. However, a doorbell camera captured horrific video of thugs jumping out of a car and attacking an Illinois woman this week. This happened in a north Chicago neighborhood according to a video share by WGN News. The robbery...
Chicago police: 2 shot, 1 fatally, in Streeterville after being chased from West Side
Two people were shot, one fatally, in downtown Chicago following a car chase from the West Side Friday morning, Chicago police said.
2 men shot and killed in Chinatown
CHICAGO — A man was shot and killed in Chinatown early Saturday morning. According to police, two men were standing on the sidewalk near the 0-100 block of West Cermak Road at around 2:14 a.m. when shots were fired at them. A 30-year-old man was pronounced dead on the scene with gunshot wounds to the […]
Teen shot multiple times, dies in Chicago, officials say
CHICAGO - A teenage boy described as a Kenwood Academy High School “community member” who was fatally shot on the South Side Friday afternoon has been identified, officials said Saturday. Kanye Perkins, 17, was pronounced dead at 12:18 p.m. Friday, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office....
Cops are looking for 3 suspects in connection with robbery on CTA train downtown
Chicago police are trying to locate three men in connection with an armed robbery on an Orange Line train in the Loop. CPD said in a community alert that the three men seen in these CTA surveillance images are suspected of robbing a victim on the train near State-Van Buren around 12:30 a.m. Monday, September 5.
Left for Dead: Family of Hit-and-Run Victim Says Chicago Police Have Kept Them in the Dark
Nearly two years after a deadly hit-and-run crash that remains unsolved, the parents of one victim say Chicago police have kept them in the dark, leaving them with no idea how much evidence investigators have collected – until NBC 5 Investigates showed them. On the evening of Dec. 23,...
Driver plows down 4 people in Chicago parking lot after argument
CHICAGO - Chicago police say that four people were injured when a driver plowed them down in a parking lot after an argument. The crash happened outside Las Islas Marias in Bricktown Square along West Fullerton on the Northwest Side around 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Family members said they often come...
Video shows 2 suspects wanted for stabbing chef to death during Loop robbery: Chicago police
"He was a stand-up guy. The footage brought tears to my eyes. He was a great guy and an excellent chef," the victim's former employer said.
Chicago lays out safety plans for Mexican Independence Day celebrations, Little Village parade
Chicago officials laid out their safety plans for this weekend's Mexican Independence Day celebrations.
Video: Man attempts to kidnap girl, 5, after offering her mother cash on NW Side, Chicago police say
Surveillance video captured a man attempting to kidnap a 5-year-old girl after offering her mother cash for the child, Chicago police said.
#36: Driver exchanged shots with gunman in another car while on felony bail, prosecutors say
Prosecutors say a man who was convicted of exchanging shots in a rolling gunbattle in 2019 was once again engaged in a shootout while traveling in a car in Chicago this week. Naheem King, 22, was himself shot during the incident while having a hand bandaged from a previous gunshot wound and while on bail for a felony, officials said.
Moments after 2 more armed robberies in Wicker Park, CPD boss orders cops to stop following men wanted for over a dozen hold-ups
An armed robbery crew that has struck repeatedly in Wicker Park and Avondale returned to the area to commit two more daylight robberies on Friday morning. Chicago police spotted the offenders as they fled from the second robbery scene, but a CPD supervisor ordered units not to follow the car onto the expressway. So, the armed men, wanted for more than a dozen armed and sometimes violent robberies, remain at large to commit more crimes.
Man found fatally shot in head in car on South Side
CHICAGO - A man was found dead in a car on Chicago's South Side in Englewood early Sunday. Chicago police found an unidentified man in the passenger side of a car in the 7000 block of South Ada Street around 12:20 a.m. after reports of someone slumped over the wheel.
Two shot, one fatally, in Near South Side shooting
Two men were shot, one fatally, near a CTA Red Line stop on the Near South Side early Saturday morning, police said. One man was shot in the chest and pronounced dead on the scene and another man was shot in the back and face.
Two shootings reported on Chicago's Southwest Side within 4 hours: police
CHICAGO - Two men were shot in separate incidents on Chicago's Southwest Side during a four-hour period Thursday night into the early hours Friday. Chicago police say a man, 24, was walking on the sidewalk in the 2300 block of South Whipple Street in Little Village around 11 p.m. when he was shot.
Lawsuit, overtime, comp payouts propel Chicago employees to highest paid list
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s $216,210 gross salary didn’t make her the top-paid employee in her city in 2021. In fact, 296 employees made more than her last year. But the city of Chicago’s highest-paid employees got to the top through different paths, according to a review of city payroll records over the past three years.
900 Randolph is just cool
900 Randolph has been fun to watch. Nothing fancy, nothing out of the ordinary. But tall, sleek, and darn near topped out. The skip is numbered up to 34; there are at least six poured floors above the 34th floor. That puts it into the 40s. It’s a 43-story building I was told there would be no math, but even I know that only leaves a couple levels to go.
Trial set for Chicago area woman who spent years in prison overseas for murdering her mom
CHICAGO - Heather Mack, the Chicago area woman who spent seven years in prison overseas for the murder of her mother, is now set to face charges in the United States. A federal judge set a July 31 trial date for the 26-year-old. She and her former boyfriend, Tommy Schaefer,...
Holtzmans to open one of country’s largest watch/jewelry stores in Chicago
WILKES-BARRE — In some way, Mrs. Lincoln would be proud of what’s become of the store she shopped in back in the early 1800s. And the Wyoming Valley can also be proud and happy that the very store Abraham Lincoln’s wife patronized is now owned by Wyoming Valley native Seymour Holtzman and his son, Steven.
