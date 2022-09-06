Chillicothe – A 24-year-old man is in jail and facing a serious felony after threatening someone with a gun yesterday. According to police around 6:25 on Saturday a witness observed a man breaking into cars on Caldwell street. The witness then attempted to stop the man by confronting him in the middle of his actions. Instead of running away or admitting to his crime, 24-year-old Cayne Smith pulled a firearm and pointed it at the witness. Soon after he fled the scene.

CHILLICOTHE, OH ・ 13 HOURS AGO