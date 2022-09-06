ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chillicothe, OH

Chillicothe – Man Arrested for Aggravated Robbery

Chillicothe – A 24-year-old man is in jail and facing a serious felony after threatening someone with a gun yesterday. According to police around 6:25 on Saturday a witness observed a man breaking into cars on Caldwell street. The witness then attempted to stop the man by confronting him in the middle of his actions. Instead of running away or admitting to his crime, 24-year-old Cayne Smith pulled a firearm and pointed it at the witness. Soon after he fled the scene.
Father reportedly shoots son to death

COLUMBUS – A father reportedly shot his son to death on the East Side in one of two deadly shootings in Columbus Saturday. Officers found Kenneth Robinson Jr. suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the backyard of a home in the the 1000 block of Wildwood Avenue just before 5:10 a.m., Sgt. David Shimberg of the Columbus police Homicide Unit said.
NBC4 Columbus

Two 16-year-old boys injured in separate shootings

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two 16-year-old boys are recovering after being shot overnight Friday and Saturday in separate incidents in Columbus, according to police. Sep. 9 – 11:28 p.m.: Teen shot in the back in South Linden after toy gun shooting Just before 11:30 p.m. Friday, multiple teens were at a community splash pad on […]
NBC4 Columbus

South Linden shooting leaves one man dead

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is dead after a shooting in the South Linden neighborhood on Saturday, police said. Just after 8 p.m., Columbus police responded to reports of a shooting at the 1000 block of East 13th Avenue, where they found Shomari Little, 26, suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the Columbus […]
NBC4 Columbus

Teen arrested after three men hold Gahanna resident at gunpoint

GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have arrested one suspect in connection to an incident where three men held a person at gunpoint to steal firearms. A 17-year-old has been arrested and charged with one delinquency count of robbery, according to the Gahanna police. The teen was arrested after three suspects went to a house on […]
sciotopost.com

Theft from Chillicothe Walmart Leads to More Charges

Chillicothe – A woman was arrested for shoplifting at the local Chilliochte Walmart but after the arrest, she attempted to dump contraband and was caught. According to the Chillicothe police department on September 10, 2022, around 9:39 am they responded to Walmart on River Trace Lane in reference to a shoplifting theft. When they arrived lost prevention met them and gave them adequate information and evidence to arrest 22-year-old Sarah Smith.
10TV

1 injured in shooting at Columbus community event

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A person is injured after a reported shooting on the city's southeast side Saturday afternoon, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Hours before, Terry Evans and others were trying to make a difference in the community. The We Are the South community event was happening...
Woman arrested in connection with a recent shooting in Vinton Co.

VINTON COUNTY, Ohio — Vinton County Sheriff Ryan Cain announced the arrest of a woman suspected in a recent shooting. According to the Sheriff’s Office, On September 3, deputies were called to John Street in Zaleski on reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, reports say, deputies were able...
WOWK 13 News

Ohio woman arrested for shooting person, stealing their car

VINTON COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A woman is in custody after allegedly shooting someone and then stealing their car. The Vinton County Sheriff’s Office says that on Sept. 3, 34-year-old Jennifer Norvell, of Ray, Ohio, shot someone on John St. in Zaleski and then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. They say she crashed the vehicle […]
NBC4 Columbus

Police: Man, 22, shot and killed by father

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead and another is in critical condition after separate overnight shootings Saturday in Columbus that happened within a nine-minute time frame, according to Columbus police. 5:08 a.m.: 22-year-old man dead after domestic shooting According to police, officers were called to the 1000 block of Wildwood Avenue east of […]
Vinton County – Woman Leaves Scene of Shooting with Victims Vehicle

On September 3, 2022 the Vinton County Sheriff’s Office was called to a shooting that had occurred on John Street in Zaleski. The suspect was identified as Jennifer Norvell age 34 of Ray OH, and it was discovered that she had fled the scene of the shooting in the victim’s vehicle and crashed it near the scene. The suspect was not able to be located.
sciotopost.com

Update: Suspect Tased by Law Enforcement in Chillicothe

Chillicothe – Law enforcement is calling for an emergency squad after a suspect was tased around 10 pm. According to reports, law enforcement attempted to stop a suspect they observed that had a warrant. He fled the scene around 2nd street in Chillicothe. Then when into the alley behind Rallys located at 133 North Bridge Street. After several verbal commands, the man was shot with a taser and fell face-first to the ground.
WSYX ABC6

25-year-old killed in east Columbus bar shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 25-year-old man has died following a shooting outside an east Columbus bar Thursday morning. The shooting happened at Donericks Pub House, located along East Broad Street just before 1 a.m. Police arrived on scene and found Allen Wright, 25, who had been shot multiple...
