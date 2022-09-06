Read full article on original website
Chillicothe – Man Arrested for Aggravated Robbery
Chillicothe – A 24-year-old man is in jail and facing a serious felony after threatening someone with a gun yesterday. According to police around 6:25 on Saturday a witness observed a man breaking into cars on Caldwell street. The witness then attempted to stop the man by confronting him in the middle of his actions. Instead of running away or admitting to his crime, 24-year-old Cayne Smith pulled a firearm and pointed it at the witness. Soon after he fled the scene.
Police reveal suspect photos in Hamilton STEM Academy homicide investigation
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers are looking for community help in identifying and finding a homicide suspect who allegedly shot and killed a man in late-April with police finding the victim’s body outside a school. On May 1, Columbus police went to Hamilton STEM Academy in South Linden just before 1:30 p.m. […]
14-year-old girl hospitalized after northeast Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 14-year-old girl was shot Saturday on the northeast side of Columbus. Around 1:45 p.m., police responded to reports of a shooting on the 2200 block of Sagamore Road, where they found the child suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower torso, the Columbus Division of Police said in a […]
Victim in ‘life-threatening’ condition after hit-skip crash in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A hit-skip crash sent one person to the hospital with “life-threatening” injuries Saturday. At approximately 9:10 p.m., Columbus police responded to reports of a hit-and-run near the intersection of East Hudson Street and Delbert Road on the city’s northeast side, according to the Columbus Division of Police. One victim was taken […]
sunny95.com
Father reportedly shoots son to death
COLUMBUS – A father reportedly shot his son to death on the East Side in one of two deadly shootings in Columbus Saturday. Officers found Kenneth Robinson Jr. suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the backyard of a home in the the 1000 block of Wildwood Avenue just before 5:10 a.m., Sgt. David Shimberg of the Columbus police Homicide Unit said.
Two 16-year-old boys injured in separate shootings
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two 16-year-old boys are recovering after being shot overnight Friday and Saturday in separate incidents in Columbus, according to police. Sep. 9 – 11:28 p.m.: Teen shot in the back in South Linden after toy gun shooting Just before 11:30 p.m. Friday, multiple teens were at a community splash pad on […]
South Linden shooting leaves one man dead
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is dead after a shooting in the South Linden neighborhood on Saturday, police said. Just after 8 p.m., Columbus police responded to reports of a shooting at the 1000 block of East 13th Avenue, where they found Shomari Little, 26, suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the Columbus […]
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Police: Father in custody after shooting, killing son in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is in custody after police say he shot and killed his son in east Columbus early Saturday morning. The shooting happened in the 1000 block of Wildwood Avenue just before 5:10 a.m., according to a Columbus police dispatcher. When officers arrived, they found the...
Police: West Union Jr/Sr High School closed due to school shooting threat
West Union Jr/Sr High School students will have remote learning Friday due to a school shooting threat, investigators said.
Teen arrested after three men hold Gahanna resident at gunpoint
GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have arrested one suspect in connection to an incident where three men held a person at gunpoint to steal firearms. A 17-year-old has been arrested and charged with one delinquency count of robbery, according to the Gahanna police. The teen was arrested after three suspects went to a house on […]
sciotopost.com
Theft from Chillicothe Walmart Leads to More Charges
Chillicothe – A woman was arrested for shoplifting at the local Chilliochte Walmart but after the arrest, she attempted to dump contraband and was caught. According to the Chillicothe police department on September 10, 2022, around 9:39 am they responded to Walmart on River Trace Lane in reference to a shoplifting theft. When they arrived lost prevention met them and gave them adequate information and evidence to arrest 22-year-old Sarah Smith.
1 injured in shooting at Columbus community event
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A person is injured after a reported shooting on the city's southeast side Saturday afternoon, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Hours before, Terry Evans and others were trying to make a difference in the community. The We Are the South community event was happening...
Attitude of togetherness -- and a tattoo that became a map -- lead to arrest of suspected car thief
MECHANICSBURG — Village togetherness -- and a little help from a tattoo that became a map -- helped lead to the arrest of a man wanted in Mechanicsburg for a series of car thefts and break-ins. >> Intel plant in Ohio signals return of ‘industrial Midwest,’ Biden says...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Woman arrested in connection with a recent shooting in Vinton Co.
VINTON COUNTY, Ohio — Vinton County Sheriff Ryan Cain announced the arrest of a woman suspected in a recent shooting. According to the Sheriff’s Office, On September 3, deputies were called to John Street in Zaleski on reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, reports say, deputies were able...
Ohio woman arrested for shooting person, stealing their car
VINTON COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A woman is in custody after allegedly shooting someone and then stealing their car. The Vinton County Sheriff’s Office says that on Sept. 3, 34-year-old Jennifer Norvell, of Ray, Ohio, shot someone on John St. in Zaleski and then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. They say she crashed the vehicle […]
Police: Man, 22, shot and killed by father
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead and another is in critical condition after separate overnight shootings Saturday in Columbus that happened within a nine-minute time frame, according to Columbus police. 5:08 a.m.: 22-year-old man dead after domestic shooting According to police, officers were called to the 1000 block of Wildwood Avenue east of […]
sciotopost.com
Vinton County – Woman Leaves Scene of Shooting with Victims Vehicle
On September 3, 2022 the Vinton County Sheriff’s Office was called to a shooting that had occurred on John Street in Zaleski. The suspect was identified as Jennifer Norvell age 34 of Ray OH, and it was discovered that she had fled the scene of the shooting in the victim’s vehicle and crashed it near the scene. The suspect was not able to be located.
sciotopost.com
Update: Suspect Tased by Law Enforcement in Chillicothe
Chillicothe – Law enforcement is calling for an emergency squad after a suspect was tased around 10 pm. According to reports, law enforcement attempted to stop a suspect they observed that had a warrant. He fled the scene around 2nd street in Chillicothe. Then when into the alley behind Rallys located at 133 North Bridge Street. After several verbal commands, the man was shot with a taser and fell face-first to the ground.
18-year-old Columbus student arrested for bringing loaded gun, drugs to school
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An 18-year-old Columbus student was arrested Tuesday, accused of bringing a loaded gun and marijuana to school. Around 11:45 a.m., a security officer at career preparatory Mason Run High School alerted Columbus police that a male student had stashed “a significant amount” of suspected marijuana and a loaded firearm in his […]
WSYX ABC6
25-year-old killed in east Columbus bar shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 25-year-old man has died following a shooting outside an east Columbus bar Thursday morning. The shooting happened at Donericks Pub House, located along East Broad Street just before 1 a.m. Police arrived on scene and found Allen Wright, 25, who had been shot multiple...
