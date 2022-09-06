ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jane, MO

Crowder College unveils recent classroom transformation

By Andre Louque
 5 days ago

JANE, Mo. – Crowder College today hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new Emergency Medical Services classroom.

Originally a chemistry lab, the area was remodeled by the college with state-of-the-art medical training equipment.

Crowder officials say funding from Liberty Utilities and Bill Martin made this development possible.

