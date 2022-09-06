Crowder College unveils recent classroom transformation
JANE, Mo. – Crowder College today hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new Emergency Medical Services classroom.
Originally a chemistry lab, the area was remodeled by the college with state-of-the-art medical training equipment.
Crowder officials say funding from Liberty Utilities and Bill Martin made this development possible.
