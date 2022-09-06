ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Oregon co-leads $438 million settlement with vape company JUUL

By John Ross Ferrara
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tKr0n_0hkPMZte00

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum announced a pending $438.5 million, multi-state settlement with the e-cigarette company Juul Labs on Sept. 6.

The settlement was the result of a bipartisan, two-year investigation into the company’s marketing and sales practices, which officials say “relentlessly” targeted children.

In addition to paying hundreds of millions of dollars, JUUL has also agreed to comply with strict injunctive terms that will limit the company’s marketing and sales practices.

Pilot, passengers identified in floatplane crash in Puget Sound

“The multistate investigation revealed that JUUL willfully engaged in an advertising campaign that appealed to youth, even though its e-cigarettes are both illegal for them to purchase and unhealthy for children,” the announcement states. “The investigation found that JUUL relentlessly marketed to underage users with launch parties, advertisements using young and trendy-looking models, social media posts and free samples.”

The investigation also determined that JUUL marketed to kids with Launch parties, young, “trendy-looking” models, social media posts and free samples. Its e-cigarette models were reportedly “sleek,” “easily concealed” and used flavors that are attractive to children. The company also reportedly manipulated the chemical composition of its products to make vaping “less harsh” for inexperienced smokers.

JUUL also misled consumers of all ages about the product’s nicotine contents and its viability as a means of quitting smoking, without FDA approval, the investigation concluded.

“The conduct that led to this settlement was reprehensible and demonstrates pure corporate greed at its most damaging,” Rosenblum said. “Just when we were starting to make serious progress reducing tobacco use among our young people, JUUL came along and hooked another generation. They intentionally targeted kids with slick and misleading ads to get them hooked on their nicotine products. The cost to society and the public health consequences are enormous and devastating.”

The state of Oregon, which co-led the investigation with Connecticut and Texas, will receive $18.8 million in the settlement, but could receive as much as $20.5 million if JUUL extends its payment schedule. Alabama, Arkansas, Delaware, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Maine, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Wisconsin and Wyoming also aided in the investigation.

The states are in the process of finalizing the settlement, which is expected to be completed within a month

As part of the agreement, Juul is forbidden from participating in:

  • Youth marketing
  • Funding education programs
  • Depicting persons under age 35 in any marketing
  • Use of cartoons
  • Paid product placement
  • Sale of brand name merchandise
  • Sale of flavors not approved by FDA
  • Allowing access to websites without age verification on landing page
  • Representations about nicotine not approved by FDA
  • Misleading representations about nicotine content
  • Sponsorships/naming rights
  • Advertising in outlets unless 85 percent audience is adult
  • Advertising on billboards
  • Public transportation advertising
  • Social media advertising (other than testimonials by individuals over the age of 35, with no health claims)
  • Use of paid influencers
  • Direct-to-consumer ads unless age-verified, and
  • Free samples
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

18 fires burning in Oregon, Washington lead to evacuations

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — There were 18 large fires burning in Oregon and Washington Saturday, leading to evacuations and targeted power outages in Oregon as the challenge of dry and windy conditions continued in the region. According to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center, there are nearly 406 square miles (1051 square kilometers) of active, uncontained fires and nearly 5,000 people on the ground fighting them in the two states. The blazes are among more than 90 active fires across the country, including in Montana, California and Idaho, the National Interagency Fire Center said. Scientists say climate change has made the West warmer and drier over the last three decades and will continue to make weather more extreme and wildfires more frequent and destructive. In Washington state, the Goat Rocks Fire, south of Mount Rainier National Park, was started by lightning and has led to the closure of U.S. Highway 12 and the evacuation of neighborhoods east of the city of Packwood. Evacuations were also issued for several communities in Cowlitz County in response to the Kalama fire in Gifford Pinchot National Forest southwest of Mount St. Helens.
WASHINGTON STATE
KGW

OSHA: Hundreds of workers filed heat-related complains over summer

PORTLAND, Ore. — As temperatures soared into the triple-digits this summer, many Oregon workers complained of no air conditioning, limited water and no rest breaks at their workplace, according to records provided by the Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Division (OSHA). Records show Oregon OSHA received 269 heat-related complaints...
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
State
Tennessee State
State
Maryland State
Local
Oregon Business
Local
Oregon Government
State
Mississippi State
City
Portland, OR
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
State
Hawaii State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Vermont State
State
Indiana State
State
Connecticut State
State
Kentucky State
State
Maine State
State
Georgia State
State
Montana State
State
Utah State
KGW

Major Oregon winery sold in blockbuster deal

NEWBERG, Ore. — In a 2021 interview, A to Z Wineworks’ Sam Tannahill noted the growing investor interest in the Oregon wine industry and commented that “it’s a little surprising there hasn’t been a large acquisition on the winery side in Oregon” in recent years.
OREGON STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Energy Company Tells Customers To Conserve Power

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. When California’s grid supplier asked California residents to conserve electricity last week, a Wyoming power company was asking the same of its Wyoming customers. The reason in both cases was the same: there isn’t enough power during peak times to...
WYOMING STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youth Marketing#Juul Labs#Biotech Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business
kbnd.com

Bear Encounters Increasing In Oregon

BEND, OR -- After two dangerous bear encounters in Oregon this week, ODFW is asking everyone to be careful. "It’s definitely been a bad year for bear damage," says Michelle Dennehy, with Oregon’s Department of Fish and Wildlife. She believes the late berry season is partly to blame.
BEND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Friday 9/9 – Medford Police Seek Suspect in Shooting Homicide, Police Kill Bear That Attacked Woman In Medford, Weather Alerts

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. ...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT SATURDAY... Oregon Department of Environmental Quality has issued an Air Quality Advisory for Lake, Klamath, Josephine, Douglas, Jackson, Coos and Curry counties...in effect until 5 PM PDT Saturday. Wildfires burning in the region combined with forecast conditions will cause air quality levels to fluctuate and could be at unhealthy levels. Smoke levels can change rapidly depending on weather. Check current conditions on the Oregon Smoke Information Blog, DEQs Air Quality Index, or by downloading the free OregonAIR app on your smartphone. For additional information...please visit the web site at http://www.oregon.gov/deq.
MEDFORD, OR
oregontoday.net

Sentenced to Federal Prison, Sept. 9

U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon release – MEDFORD, Ore.—On September 7, 2022, a San Diego, California man was sentenced to federal prison for trafficking large quantities of methamphetamine from Southern California to Southern Oregon for redistribution and sale. Martin Jesus Velasco, 39, was sentenced to 48 months in federal prison and three years’ supervised release. According to court documents, in late 2019, law enforcement learned Velasco was transporting pound quantities of methamphetamine north from California in rental cars and then selling it to local drug dealers in Southern Oregon. On at least two occasions, including the trip precipitating his arrest, Velasco traveled in a rental vehicle containing drug shipments with an associate and the associate’s girlfriend and infant child. On February 6, 2020, Velasco was stopped in Ashland, Oregon and his vehicle was searched pursuant to a state search warrant. Authorities located a duffle bag with five one-pound packages of methamphetamine. Velasco and an accomplice were arrested. A later search of his cell phone revealed evidence of Velasco’s extensive and ongoing drug trafficking, including trading methamphetamine he acquired in Southern California for marijuana grown in Southern Oregon. On March 3, 2020, Velasco was charged by criminal complaint with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Later, on November 5, 2020, a federal grand jury in Medford indicted him on the latter charge. On April 11, 2022, Velasco pleaded guilty. This case was investigated by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration with assistance from the Medford Area Drug and Gang Enforcement (MADGE) team and Oregon State Police. It was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Marco Boccato of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon.
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Oregonian

Watch live: Oregon wildfire risk updates from Gov. Kate Brown at 3 p.m.

Gov. Kate Brown will give a live-streamed update about Oregon wildfire risk at 3 p.m. today. Brown and others give an update on the wildfire situation in Oregon, provide information on how the state and partners are preparing and responding, and share information on how Oregonians can be prepared, according to a press release about the news conference. She will be joined by representatives from the Office of the State Fire Marshal, the Oregon Department of Forestry, the Oregon Department of Emergency Management, Portland General Electric, and PacifiCorp, Brown’s office said.
OREGON STATE
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

38K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy