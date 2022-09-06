Read full article on original website
Related
Interim CEO of Bed Bath & Beyond was concerned about wellbeing of the late CFO. He discussed taking a break before he died, The Wall Street Journal reports.
The chief financial officer of Bed Bath & Beyond, Gustavo Arnal, died last Friday. The Wall Street Journal reported that the company's CEO and some board members were concerned about the CFO. The Journal, citing unnamed sources, said Arnal was stressed and had been discussing taking time off. The interim...
A college student cashed out a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond after piling $25 million into the meme stock
A college student made a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond stock this week. Jake Freeman's fund disclosed a 6.2% stake in the retailer in late July, then sold it on Tuesday. Bed Bath & Beyond, the latest meme stock to skyrocket, has more than tripled in value...
Target Becomes America’s Worst Retailer
Target just announced disappointing quarterly figures. Is a rebound coming?
5 Stocks You Need to Sell Before Q4
Market volatility is widespread ahead of the Fed’s September rate hike. Moreover, experts are wary of the near-term market uncertainties. Given this volatile backdrop, it could be wise to avoid...
RELATED PEOPLE
FOXBusiness
Bed Bath & Beyond CFO who leapt to his death accused of 'pump and dump' to inflate company's stock value
This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The executive vice president and chief financial officer of Bed Bath & Beyond who plunged to his death from the 18th floor of a New York City skyscraper on Friday was the subject of a class-action lawsuit alleging that he and majority shareholder, GameStop Chairman Ryan Cohen, had artificially inflated the company’s value in a "pump and dump" scheme.
BlackRock CEO Larry Fink thinks he has a solution to inflation: bring people back to the office
BlackRock CEO Larry Fink pointed to remote work as one reason for falling U.S. labor productivity. Like many bosses, Larry Fink wants to get his employees back to the office. But in a Tuesday interview with Fox Business, the BlackRock CEO offered a new argument why his company was pushing a return to the office: helping to bring down the U.S.’s record inflation.
FedEx Contractor Speaks Out: ‘Sundays Are Crippling This Company’
One of FedEx Ground’s largest contractors is threatening to walk away from his 225 routes come Black Friday if he is unable to renegotiate his contracts. Spencer Patton’s routes span 10 states, with the owner-operator also saying he will remove himself by the end of the year from the roster of owner-operators that make themselves available to serve abandoned or underserved areas. “I financially am unable to continue operations beyond Nov. 25 of 2022,” Patton, who says FedEx denied his requests earlier this year to renegotiate his contracts, said during this past weekend’s Contractor Expo. “This business model is hurting to a...
Snap employees have started joking they work at 'Snapazon' now, as massive layoffs, forced attrition and an Amazon-like metrics culture take over
In the midst of a brutal reorganizationn, Snap employees have been grimly joking the company has been turning itself into "Snapazon." The reference is both an acknowledgement that Amazon executives have ascended to key roles at the social media company, and that Snap managers are obsessing more over metrics, Amazon-style.
IN THIS ARTICLE
A millennial who quit her 60-hour-a-week job now makes up to $15,000 a month from what used to be a side hustle, report says
Alice Everdeen used to work 60 hours a week for just $42,000 a year but now puts in three to five hours a day for far more money, CNBC reported.
A wave of layoffs is sweeping the US. Here are firms that have announced cuts so far, from Peloton to Snap.
Layoffs are sweeping across American businesses in 2022. Peloton has laid off thousands of employees this year. Real estate firm Re/Max slashed 17% of its workforce. Even traditionally layoff-resistant companies like Netflix have made cuts, and now companies that saw a pandemic-era boom, like Shopify, are cutting hundreds of jobs.
The bottling plant I work at just got acquired by investors who want to change the future of capitalism. Let’s see how they handle our immediate concerns
Investors who proclaim their attachment to ESG should address longstanding worker concerns first, says bottling plant worker Cesar Moreira.
Meta axes team responsible for considering the downside to its own products—just a year after company’s vice president talked it up
Meta, the company formerly known as Facebook and led by Mark Zuckerberg, has cut its team in charge of identifying and addressing ethical problems with the company’s products. Meta and its cofounder Mark Zuckerberg have had a rough year. Faced with a slumping share price and shrinking profits, the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Amazon has no plan to make workers return to the office, CEO Andy Jassy says
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy isn't looking to force the company's workers back into the office anytime soon.
Billionaires Have Been Buying These 7 Stocks as the Market Plunges
Billionaire money managers have used the sizable market downturn to buy these seven stocks at a perceived discount.
Target Makes a Change That Should Make Investors, Customers Happy
When he crossed over to Target (TGT) from Pepsico (PEP) in 2014, chief executive Brian Cornell was expected to retire by 2024 — that was when he would turn 65 and, according to longstanding corporate rules at the retail giant, that was also the mandatory retirement rules on its books.
CNBC
Wall Street’s top analysts are bullish on these stocks amid an uncertain economy
Stocks broke a three-week losing streak on Friday, but uncertainty looms over the horizon as the Federal Reserve prepares for its September meeting. The prospect of a sizable interest rate hike is just around the corner, and such a move by the central bank can shake up markets. It's key for investors to keep a long-term view in mind. They must search for stocks that can survive a downturn and bounce back with healthy returns.
CNBC
Roblox jumps into online advertising as revenue growth slows
Roblox will be testing the ad format with some developers and advertisers by the end this year ahead of a broader rollout in 2023. Roblox currently derives almost all of its revenue from in-app purchases using the virtual currency Robux. The company is entering the online ad market at a...
These retailers are killing it in the current economy, unlike other companies that are blaming their slowing sales on inflation and the supply chain
Lululemon reported a jump in foot traffic to stores, proving that not all retailers are getting hit as hard by an economic slowdown. Kohl's, Macy's, Nordstrom, and Target all reported slowing sales due to inflation and supply chain issues. Lululemon isn't the only retailer still showing strength amid a slowdown,...
CNBC
Amazon plans job cuts in health-care business after shuttering telehealth service
Amazon is preparing to cut jobs from its Amazon Care organization after announcing it will shutter the telehealth service at the end of this year. About 159 Amazon Care employees will be laid off, while a standalone company that provided services for Amazon Care will cut 236 roles. Amazon is...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: DocuSign, Tesla, RH and more
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell. DocuSign — Shares of the electronic signature company surged 16.4% after DocuSign's quarterly numbers beat Wall Street expectations. DocuSign also shared revenue guidance for the third quarter above expectations and an outlook for the full year that fell in line with estimates.
Comments / 0