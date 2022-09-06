ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Markets Insider

Interim CEO of Bed Bath & Beyond was concerned about wellbeing of the late CFO. He discussed taking a break before he died, The Wall Street Journal reports.

The chief financial officer of Bed Bath & Beyond, Gustavo Arnal, died last Friday. The Wall Street Journal reported that the company's CEO and some board members were concerned about the CFO. The Journal, citing unnamed sources, said Arnal was stressed and had been discussing taking time off. The interim...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Entrepreneur

5 Stocks You Need to Sell Before Q4

Market volatility is widespread ahead of the Fed’s September rate hike. Moreover, experts are wary of the near-term market uncertainties. Given this volatile backdrop, it could be wise to avoid...
STOCKS
Estee Lauder
FOXBusiness

Bed Bath & Beyond CFO who leapt to his death accused of 'pump and dump' to inflate company's stock value

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The executive vice president and chief financial officer of Bed Bath & Beyond who plunged to his death from the 18th floor of a New York City skyscraper on Friday was the subject of a class-action lawsuit alleging that he and majority shareholder, GameStop Chairman Ryan Cohen, had artificially inflated the company’s value in a "pump and dump" scheme.
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

FedEx Contractor Speaks Out: ‘Sundays Are Crippling This Company’

One of FedEx Ground’s largest contractors is threatening to walk away from his 225 routes come Black Friday if he is unable to renegotiate his contracts.  Spencer Patton’s routes span 10 states, with the owner-operator also saying he will remove himself by the end of the year from the roster of owner-operators that make themselves available to serve abandoned or underserved areas.   “I financially am unable to continue operations beyond Nov. 25 of 2022,” Patton, who says FedEx denied his requests earlier this year to renegotiate his contracts, said during this past weekend’s Contractor Expo. “This business model is hurting to a...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Business Insider

Snap employees have started joking they work at 'Snapazon' now, as massive layoffs, forced attrition and an Amazon-like metrics culture take over

In the midst of a brutal reorganizationn, Snap employees have been grimly joking the company has been turning itself into "Snapazon." The reference is both an acknowledgement that Amazon executives have ascended to key roles at the social media company, and that Snap managers are obsessing more over metrics, Amazon-style.
BUSINESS
CNBC

Wall Street’s top analysts are bullish on these stocks amid an uncertain economy

Stocks broke a three-week losing streak on Friday, but uncertainty looms over the horizon as the Federal Reserve prepares for its September meeting. The prospect of a sizable interest rate hike is just around the corner, and such a move by the central bank can shake up markets. It's key for investors to keep a long-term view in mind. They must search for stocks that can survive a downturn and bounce back with healthy returns.
STOCKS
CNBC

Roblox jumps into online advertising as revenue growth slows

Roblox will be testing the ad format with some developers and advertisers by the end this year ahead of a broader rollout in 2023. Roblox currently derives almost all of its revenue from in-app purchases using the virtual currency Robux. The company is entering the online ad market at a...
TECHNOLOGY
Business Insider

These retailers are killing it in the current economy, unlike other companies that are blaming their slowing sales on inflation and the supply chain

Lululemon reported a jump in foot traffic to stores, proving that not all retailers are getting hit as hard by an economic slowdown. Kohl's, Macy's, Nordstrom, and Target all reported slowing sales due to inflation and supply chain issues. Lululemon isn't the only retailer still showing strength amid a slowdown,...
BUSINESS
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: DocuSign, Tesla, RH and more

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell. DocuSign — Shares of the electronic signature company surged 16.4% after DocuSign's quarterly numbers beat Wall Street expectations. DocuSign also shared revenue guidance for the third quarter above expectations and an outlook for the full year that fell in line with estimates.
STOCKS

