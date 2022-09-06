ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Arkansas Depth Chart vs. South Carolina

By Taylor Jones
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4acQ4h_0hkPLg5e00

The No. 17 Arkansas Razorbacks put a great product on the field last Saturday, as they defeated then-No. 22 Cincinnati, 31-24 at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

Head coach Sam Pittman looks to put the same players on the field Saturday when the Razorbacks host South Carolina for the SEC opener.

However, there appear to be some questions heading into the game that may be answered as the week goes on.

In the Cincinnati game, defensive backs Myles Slusher and Jalen Catalon each left the game early due to injury. Pittman provided an update on those players Monday, by saying that there is no current update.

“We’re not ready really to figure out exactly Catalon’s situation,” Pittman said. “We haven’t, let’s say that I guess. Slusher is in the same boat there.”

While Pittman is not ready to say if Slusher will be out at the nickel slot, but says that he will prepare everyone neccessary in order to fill the empty spot.

“I told the staff we’ve got to be concerned with the ones that are going to be there for sure,” Pittman said. “The game of football, you may lose someone for a week, may lose someone for a season. … We’ll have to find out on those guys, but if they’re not able to play, we’ll be fine.”

For a look at how Arkansas will line up on Saturday, here’s this week’s depth chart:

Quarterback

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MbBVY_0hkPLg5e00 Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

QB1- KJ Jefferson QB2- Malik Hornsby

Running Back

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IEcuz_0hkPLg5e00 Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

RB1- Raheim Sanders RB2- AJ Green

Wide Receiver

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Fvq81_0hkPLg5e00 Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

WR1- Matt Landers WR2- Warren Thompson WR3- Jadon Haselwood

Tight End

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WyVEv_0hkPLg5e00 Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

TE1- Trey Knox TE2- Nathan Bax

Offensive Line

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bIzLP_0hkPLg5e00 Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

LT- Luke Jones LG- Brady Latham C- Ricky Stromberg RG- Beaux Limmer RT- Dalton Wagner

Defensive Line

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YQHuP_0hkPLg5e00 Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

DE1- Jashaud Stewart DE2- Zach Williams DT1- Isaiah Nichols DT2- Eric Gregory

Linebacker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30Jz6R_0hkPLg5e00 Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

LB1- Bumper Pool LB2- Drew Sanders

Cornerback

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00GXre_0hkPLg5e00 Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Nickel- Myles Slusher CB1- Hudson Clark CB2- Dwight McGlothern

Safety

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H3OU2_0hkPLg5e00 AP Photo/Michael Woods

S1- Simeon Blair S2- Jalen Catalon







 

