Car crashes off road near Vulcan Park in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police and fire rescue crews are on the scene of a crash near the Vulcan Park walking trail. Video of the scene above. A spokesperson for Birmingham Fire Rescue Service said the car left the road and ended up in trees on the side of the mountain. The fire official said no one was injured.
4-year-old Birmingham girl wants to know why she got shot: ‘It’s hard to explain to a kid,’ family says
A 4-year-old girl shot while riding in a car with her aunt was left with a bullet two inches from her spine and three inches from her heart. Serenity Spearman, affectionately called Ren-Ren, was injured Wednesday while sitting in a vehicle with her aunt. Police have arrested the alleged shooter.
wbrc.com
Man dies 1 month after car wreck caused by medical episode in B’ham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Aug. 6, a man driving a Ford Ranger struck a sidewalk awning support beam on the Palisades Shopping Center property in the 300 block of Palisades Boulevard. Officials say he was experiencing a medical event that caused the car accident. Police identified the driver as...
wbrc.com
Woman shot inside home in Center Point
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 8:40 p.m. the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting in the 2100 block of 3rd Street NE in Center Point. Deputies say they arrived on the scene and found a 36 year old woman suffering from a...
4-year-old girl shot in car in Birmingham’s Avondale community suffers non-life-threatening injuries
A young girl was shot while in a car tonight in Birmingham’s Avondale community, police said. The child is 4-years-old and shot in the back. The victim was taken to Children’s of Alabama hospital. Police said the injuries appear to be non-life-threatening. Sgt. Monica Law said the gunfire...
Domestic shooting in Walker County leaves 1 dead, 1 in custody
A man was shot to death Saturday in Walker County. The shooting happened about 10 a.m. on Fall City Road in the Jasper area. Walker County sheriff’s spokesman T.J. Armstrong said the victim is an adult male. Another man is in custody. The killing, he said, is believed to...
Birmingham PD charge man in shooting where 4-year-old child was injured
10-year-old boy dies after he was hit by car while riding minibike in west Birmingham
A 10-year-old hit by a car in west Birmingham Tuesday has died. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Marquis “MJ” Bell. He attended school in Hueytown. The crash happened at 2:02 p.m. at the intersection of Charles Street and Hollywood Boulevard. That location is...
Woman airlifted to hospital after hit-and-run in Cullman
A woman was flown from Cullman to UAB Hospital on Wednesday after being the victim of a hit-and-run near the intersection of Highway 278 and Rosemont Avenue, according to the Cullman Police Department. The woman was struck by a car which then fled the scene. Police said she was flown...
Tuscaloosa robbery suspect who held up Family Dollar with drill may have hit same store 5 times: Police
A man captured Thursday night and suspected of robbing a Family Dollar store in Tuscaloosa by hiding a drill under his clothing and pretending the tool was a gun may have held up the same store up to five times using the same method, police said Friday. Irish Tyshawn Hunter,...
Carjacking suspect shot to death 14 seconds after chase ends in crash, St. Clair County sheriff says
A north Alabama 28-year-old has been identified as the man shot to death by law enforcement officers overnight in St. Clair County. Sheriff Billy Murray identified the slain carjacking suspect as John “Cal” Stutts. He lived in Sheffield. Authorities say Stutts carried out an armed carjacking at a...
