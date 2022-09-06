ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wvtm13.com

Car crashes off road near Vulcan Park in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police and fire rescue crews are on the scene of a crash near the Vulcan Park walking trail. Video of the scene above. A spokesperson for Birmingham Fire Rescue Service said the car left the road and ended up in trees on the side of the mountain. The fire official said no one was injured.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Dolomite, AL
Local
Alabama Accidents
State
Alabama State
City
Birmingham, AL
Birmingham, AL
Accidents
Birmingham, AL
Crime & Safety
wbrc.com

Man dies 1 month after car wreck caused by medical episode in B’ham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Aug. 6, a man driving a Ford Ranger struck a sidewalk awning support beam on the Palisades Shopping Center property in the 300 block of Palisades Boulevard. Officials say he was experiencing a medical event that caused the car accident. Police identified the driver as...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Woman shot inside home in Center Point

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 8:40 p.m. the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting in the 2100 block of 3rd Street NE in Center Point. Deputies say they arrived on the scene and found a 36 year old woman suffering from a...
CENTER POINT, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scooter#The Boy#Traffic Accident#Children
ABC 33/40 News

Woman airlifted to hospital after hit-and-run in Cullman

A woman was flown from Cullman to UAB Hospital on Wednesday after being the victim of a hit-and-run near the intersection of Highway 278 and Rosemont Avenue, according to the Cullman Police Department. The woman was struck by a car which then fled the scene. Police said she was flown...
CULLMAN, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
wbrc.com

Students, community wear red for Marquis Bell who died in minibike accident

HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WBRC) - Students, teachers, and staff at Hueytown Intermediate School remembered their friend and classmate, 10-year-old Marquis Bell, Friday. Marquis was hit by a car and tragically killed Tuesday while riding a minibike in west Birmingham. The school and community all wore red to honor Marquis, better known...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Tuscaloosa Police: Man used drill to rob store; employee tried to stop robbery

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A Tuscaloosa robbery suspect is under investigation for robbing the same store multiple times in the last year, according to Tuscaloosa Police. Officers said Irish Tyshawn Hunter, 31, is facing two charges of first-degree robbery of the same Family Dollar store. Investigators with TPD’s Criminal Investigations...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Suspect captured after allegedly robbing same store multiple times in Tuscaloosa

A man suspected of multiple robberies at the same store in Tuscaloosa was arrested Thursday night. Irish Tyshawn Hunter, 31, is facing two charges of first-degree robbery of the same Family Dollar store. A further investigation is now underway to determine if he is responsible for other robberies at the store on May 4, May 13 and Dec. 5 of 2021 and another on Jan. 14, 2022.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
193K+
Followers
57K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy