Lodi, CA

A California doctor ordered X-rays for healthy patients. Now he’s going to prison

By Cathie Anderson
The Sacramento Bee
 4 days ago

A Sacramento Superior Court judge sentence a Lodi orthopedic surgeon to seven years in prison in a case involving Medicare and Medi-Cal fraud, according to California Attorney General Rob Bonta.

Dr. Gary Wisner, who practiced at 621 S. Ham Lane in Lodi, was convicted of giving excessive and medically unjustifiable X-rays to 10 patients from 2012-16. Investigators with the California Department of Justice chose these patients randomly from the 26,000 individuals under Wisner’s care and examined their files for abuses.

“Gary Wisner used both his patients and state resources to line his own pockets,” Bonta said. “Due to his dishonest behavior, patients at his clinic had to undergo unnecessary medical tests so he could steal from the state’s Medi-Cal funds.

Multiple government agencies suspected Wisner of over-billing the Medi-Cal and Medicare programs, Bonta’s office noted, and the state Justice Department’s Division of Medi-Cal Fraud and Elder Abuse teamed up with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office, and the California Department of Insurance on Wisner’s case.

According to the court filings, Wisner administered X-rays even when patients came for routine office visits, and he would X-ray multiple parts of a patient’s body, even if the patient’s condition did not merit it.

Investigators found that Wisner had subjected the 10 patients whose files they had studied to hundreds of unnecessary X-rays over the four-year time-frame. Wisner was sentenced in Sacramento Superior Court on Friday.

Bonta noted that the Medi-Cal fraud division often relies upon whistleblowers to report fraud. They can do so at oag.ca.gov/dmfea/reporting .

The federal government funds Medi-Cal in collaboration with the state of California, and the Division of Medi-Cal Fraud and Elder Abuse received three-quarters of its 2021-22 funding — $50.5 million — from an HHS grant.

Comments / 56

Charla Strobehn
4d ago

So what is new??? Doctors and dentists are ripping people off all the time you go to the doctor and are good they will put you in the hospital for the money…… you can not trust doctors and dentists anymore

Reply(2)
22
Dee Dee
4d ago

Just letting you know that there are honest doctors out there. My husband is a doctor and he turned down a very lucrative offer from another company because it was against Medicare policy...a.k.a. illegal.

Reply(4)
19
Juanita Gragg
4d ago

Drs ripping off Medicare, Medical Insurance of all different names is nothing new !! Another reason for the high cost for insurance coverage. They have been doing that for YEARS !!! Just don't get caught to often...most of the time takes many reports from patients to their insurance provider and undercover work from patients and others to get the right info needed to bring prosecution to happen...as with any wrong doings of anyone....need lots of EVIDENCE !! I would do uncover work with DR s ..would be perfect due to I see quite a few and especially Orthopedic DRs....have ARTHRITIS...

Reply
12
 

Comments / 0

