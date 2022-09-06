ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Searcy, AR

Harding University reports freshman enrollment boost

By Alex Kienlen
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QyAkX_0hkPJf8V00

SEARCY, Ark. – Harding University is reporting a solid start to the 2022-2023 school year with a rise in freshman enrollment rates.

The university stated its new student enrollment for 2022 is up 6.2%, with 920 first time in college and transfer students. This is an increase from the 2021 enrollment of 866. These new students have a high school grade point average of 3.76, making it exceptionally strong, the university stated.

Arkansas tops list for best early education in the country

Total enrollment for this semester is 4,804 at the private liberal-arts Christian university, made up of students from 47 states and more than 50 nations and territories.

“We are humbled to attract extraordinary students,” University president Michael Williams said. “They come to us with significant, God-given talent.”

UA Little Rock reverses decade of declining freshman enrollment

Harding has recently introduced new academic programs including Master of Architecture, the first in Arkansas, and a Master of Arts in history. A Master of Science in cardiac function and interventional technology, the first of its kind in the nation, also welcomed its first class this fall.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Education
Little Rock, AR
Education
City
Little Rock, AR
Searcy, AR
Education
State
Arkansas State
City
Searcy, AR
FOX 16 News

What’s happening in central Arkansas this weekend?

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Football season is in full swing, but for those who are looking for something to do this weekend in between kickoffs, central Arkansas is the place to be. On Friday, concert goes will be excited to hear the wait is over for the Blue Man Group at the Robinson Performance Hall in Little […]
LITTLE ROCK, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Harding University#College#University President#Early Education#Parenting Tips#Christian#Ua#Master Of Architecture#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Parenting
FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

20K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

 https://www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy