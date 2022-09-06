Harding University reports freshman enrollment boost

SEARCY, Ark. – Harding University is reporting a solid start to the 2022-2023 school year with a rise in freshman enrollment rates.

The university stated its new student enrollment for 2022 is up 6.2%, with 920 first time in college and transfer students. This is an increase from the 2021 enrollment of 866. These new students have a high school grade point average of 3.76, making it exceptionally strong, the university stated.

Total enrollment for this semester is 4,804 at the private liberal-arts Christian university, made up of students from 47 states and more than 50 nations and territories.

“We are humbled to attract extraordinary students,” University president Michael Williams said. “They come to us with significant, God-given talent.”

Harding has recently introduced new academic programs including Master of Architecture, the first in Arkansas, and a Master of Arts in history. A Master of Science in cardiac function and interventional technology, the first of its kind in the nation, also welcomed its first class this fall.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.