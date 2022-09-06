Read full article on original website
Eyewitness News
Suspect breaks into Bristol girl’s bedroom
BRISTOL, Conn. (WFSB) - Bristol Police are looking for information after a suspect broke into a girl’s room early Saturday morning. Police were called to a home on Ivy Drive around 4:40 in the morning. Officials say an unknown person wearing a mask gained access to the home and entered a girl’s bedroom.
Register Citizen
Bristol police searching for person who entered girl’s bedroom
BRISTOL — Police say they are looking for a person who broke into a girl’s room in a city residence early Saturday. Police said they were called to an Ivy Drive home around 4:40 a.m. “It was determined that an unknown suspect had gained access to the home”...
EXCLUSIVE: Middletown homeowner stops thief from stealing car
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — A Middletown homeowner is sounding the alarm after he said someone got into his car and tried to steal the vehicle. The moments were caught on the car’s dash camera and shared with FOX61. In the dashcam video, you can hear what sounds like the...
Waterbury parents concerns grow over school busing, highlighting disconnect with distract adminstrators
WATERBURY, Conn. — The chorus of concern has gotten louder over the last 24 hours. Parents in Waterbury are upset about what they say are safety, communication and timeliness issues with school busing in the city. This, as the new school year, is just two weeks old. “School buses...
NBC Connecticut
Norwalk Police Officer Assaulted by 2 Men at Oyster Festival
A Norwalk police officer was injured after investigators said he was assaulted by two men at the Oyster Festival on Saturday night. Officers working at the Oyster Festival were notified of a fight between minors near the Kids Cove around 9:49 p.m. At the scene, police said they broke up...
Juvenile assaulted at bus stop in Wethersfield: Police
WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – A 14-year-old Wethersfield High School student was attacked and robbed, while waiting for the school bus on Thursday morning. “It could have happened to anyone, I was just there at the worst time,” said Sean, of Wethersfield.The victim, Sean, was waiting at the bus stop near Maple Street. He told News […]
Register Citizen
Farmington family pursues lawsuit over alleged LGBTQ bullying in town schools
FARMINGTON — The family of a local student has launched a fundraising campaign to help pay for a lawsuit over alleged LGBTQ bullying in town schools. The student’s mother has launched a GoFundMe campaign, saying her child had faced “pervasive and severe” harassment, including alleged violence, while attending Irving A. Robbins Middle School. As of Saturday morning, the campaign raised more than $1,000 of its $10,000 goal to help pay for legal fees as the family pursues a lawsuit.
Middletown police arrest juveniles, 20-year-old for stolen car
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Middletown Police Department arrested three juveniles and a 20-year-old for stealing a car following a robbery incident in Wethersfield. The MPD were notified of a stolen 2014 Toyota Rav 4 from the area of Acorn Drive on September 5. The car was last seen in the downtown area and was […]
Register Citizen
Middletown mayor: Allowing kids to handle disabled rifles at National Night Out a ‘mistake’
MIDDLETOWN — Following the posting of a photograph on social media of a child holding a non-functioning gun during last month’s National Night Out celebration, the police chief took immediate action, creating a policy that would ban firearms at future public events. Chief Erik Costa said Friday that...
Eyewitness News
Waterbury police warn city of increase in car thefts
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Car thefts are up in Waterbury, causing police to issue a warning to the city. In the last week, most of the stolen cars had keys in them. Crime data shows car thefts are up more than 76-percent compared to last year, with 83 reported from January 1st to the end of August.
Waterbury parents upset at school bus company for poor transportation service
WATERBURY, Conn. — Parents in Waterbury are up in arms after the Durham Bus Services have been failing to pick up and drop off elementary school students. "What?! This is the worst area to drop a 4-year-old off! I don’t even come through here!" said Sherri Delgado of Waterbury.
NBC Connecticut
Thousands Participate in Annual CT United Ride on 9/11
Today, we remember and pay our respects to the first responders and lives lost on September 11, 2001. Thousands of people gathered in Westport to do just that for the 21st annual CT United Ride. The CT United Ride, which began as a fundraiser two weeks after the September 11th...
Bristol Press
Silver Alert issued for Plainville teen for third time in a week
PLAINVILLE – A local teen has gone missing for the third time in a week. State police late Thursday issued a Silver Alert for Shanaya Gonzalez, 17, saying she went missing earlier in the day. This is the third time Gonzalez has been reported missing since last Saturday. Gonzalez...
Cat left abandoned outside Plainville animal hospital
PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — A black cat was left outside an animal hospital in Plainville, the police department said. According to a post shared by the Plainville Police Department on Facebook, a black cat was left in a carrier outside of Ragged Mountain Animal Hospital on Friday. The carrier reads the name “Gowdy.” Anyone who […]
See it: Bear crashes 2-year-old's birthday party in Conn.
HARTFORD, Conn. -- A bear crashed a 2-year-old's birthday party in Connecticut.It happened last weekend in Hartford.Video shows the large black bear making a beeline for a picnic table filled with food and devouring some cupcakes.Alert parents were able to get all the kids safely inside, where they waited for the bear to leave.
Man Under Influence Flees Scene Of Route 8 Crash In Waterbury, Police Say
A Connecticut man was arrested for allegedly fleeing the scene of a crash while driving under the influence. The incident took place around 10:15 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 8 in Waterbury. According to Connecticut State Police, troopers responded to a motor vehicle accident on Route 8 northbound, south of Exit #36,...
Eyewitness News
Fire at home in Manchester temporarily displaces family
MANCHESTER, Conn. (WFSB) - Manchester Fire-Rescue-EMS responded to a fire at a, two and a half story, two family home on School Street. The call came in around 6pm tonight. Upon arrival the two-family residence had heavy smoke showing from the second floor, according to Fire Chief Daniel A. French.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Warning issued about car thefts in Waterbury
Woodstock Academy student transported to hospital after medical incident on football field. Enfield high School was playing against Woodstock Academy on the Enfield Annex football field when the incident occurred. FORECAST: The weekend starts dry & bright, then ends with a chance for showers... Updated: 53 minutes ago. Dry &...
NBC Connecticut
Shooting Victim's Family Pleads for Justice, Raises Awareness for Gun Violence
It’s been seven years since a New Haven teenager died following a drive-by shooting. To this day, there still has been no arrest in this case. “He had his whole future ahead of him, so we are always going to be fighting for justice for Jericho,” Jericho Scott’s dad, Leroy, said.
Manchester student struck by car when leaving school
MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — A student at Bennet Academy in Manchester was struck by a car while walking home from school on Wednesday. According to Matt Geary, the Superintendent of Manchester Public Schools, the student sustained minor injuries and was taken for medical attention. The incident is under investigation, according to school officials.
