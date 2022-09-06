ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eyewitness News

Suspect breaks into Bristol girl’s bedroom

BRISTOL, Conn. (WFSB) - Bristol Police are looking for information after a suspect broke into a girl’s room early Saturday morning. Police were called to a home on Ivy Drive around 4:40 in the morning. Officials say an unknown person wearing a mask gained access to the home and entered a girl’s bedroom.
BRISTOL, CT
Register Citizen

Bristol police searching for person who entered girl’s bedroom

BRISTOL — Police say they are looking for a person who broke into a girl’s room in a city residence early Saturday. Police said they were called to an Ivy Drive home around 4:40 a.m. “It was determined that an unknown suspect had gained access to the home”...
BRISTOL, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bristol, CT
Bristol, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
NBC Connecticut

Norwalk Police Officer Assaulted by 2 Men at Oyster Festival

A Norwalk police officer was injured after investigators said he was assaulted by two men at the Oyster Festival on Saturday night. Officers working at the Oyster Festival were notified of a fight between minors near the Kids Cove around 9:49 p.m. At the scene, police said they broke up...
NORWALK, CT
WTNH

Juvenile assaulted at bus stop in Wethersfield: Police

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – A 14-year-old Wethersfield High School student was attacked and robbed, while waiting for the school bus on Thursday morning. “It could have happened to anyone, I was just there at the worst time,” said Sean, of Wethersfield.The victim, Sean, was waiting at the bus stop near Maple Street. He told News […]
WETHERSFIELD, CT
Register Citizen

Farmington family pursues lawsuit over alleged LGBTQ bullying in town schools

FARMINGTON — The family of a local student has launched a fundraising campaign to help pay for a lawsuit over alleged LGBTQ bullying in town schools. The student’s mother has launched a GoFundMe campaign, saying her child had faced “pervasive and severe” harassment, including alleged violence, while attending Irving A. Robbins Middle School. As of Saturday morning, the campaign raised more than $1,000 of its $10,000 goal to help pay for legal fees as the family pursues a lawsuit.
FARMINGTON, CT
WTNH

Middletown police arrest juveniles, 20-year-old for stolen car

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Middletown Police Department arrested three juveniles and a 20-year-old for stealing a car following a robbery incident in Wethersfield. The MPD were notified of a stolen 2014 Toyota Rav 4 from the area of Acorn Drive on September 5. The car was last seen in the downtown area and was […]
MIDDLETOWN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bus Stop#Jeep
Eyewitness News

Waterbury police warn city of increase in car thefts

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Car thefts are up in Waterbury, causing police to issue a warning to the city. In the last week, most of the stolen cars had keys in them. Crime data shows car thefts are up more than 76-percent compared to last year, with 83 reported from January 1st to the end of August.
WATERBURY, CT
NBC Connecticut

Thousands Participate in Annual CT United Ride on 9/11

Today, we remember and pay our respects to the first responders and lives lost on September 11, 2001. Thousands of people gathered in Westport to do just that for the 21st annual CT United Ride. The CT United Ride, which began as a fundraiser two weeks after the September 11th...
WESTPORT, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Bristol Press

Silver Alert issued for Plainville teen for third time in a week

PLAINVILLE – A local teen has gone missing for the third time in a week. State police late Thursday issued a Silver Alert for Shanaya Gonzalez, 17, saying she went missing earlier in the day. This is the third time Gonzalez has been reported missing since last Saturday. Gonzalez...
PLAINVILLE, CT
WTNH

Cat left abandoned outside Plainville animal hospital

PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — A black cat was left outside an animal hospital in Plainville, the police department said. According to a post shared by the Plainville Police Department on Facebook, a black cat was left in a carrier outside of Ragged Mountain Animal Hospital on Friday. The carrier reads the name “Gowdy.” Anyone who […]
PLAINVILLE, CT
CBS New York

See it: Bear crashes 2-year-old's birthday party in Conn.

HARTFORD, Conn. -- A bear crashed a 2-year-old's birthday party in Connecticut.It happened last weekend in Hartford.Video shows the large black bear making a beeline for a picnic table filled with food and devouring some cupcakes.Alert parents were able to get all the kids safely inside, where they waited for the bear to leave.
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Fire at home in Manchester temporarily displaces family

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WFSB) - Manchester Fire-Rescue-EMS responded to a fire at a, two and a half story, two family home on School Street. The call came in around 6pm tonight. Upon arrival the two-family residence had heavy smoke showing from the second floor, according to Fire Chief Daniel A. French.
MANCHESTER, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Warning issued about car thefts in Waterbury

Woodstock Academy student transported to hospital after medical incident on football field. Enfield high School was playing against Woodstock Academy on the Enfield Annex football field when the incident occurred. FORECAST: The weekend starts dry & bright, then ends with a chance for showers... Updated: 53 minutes ago. Dry &...
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

Manchester student struck by car when leaving school

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — A student at Bennet Academy in Manchester was struck by a car while walking home from school on Wednesday. According to Matt Geary, the Superintendent of Manchester Public Schools, the student sustained minor injuries and was taken for medical attention. The incident is under investigation, according to school officials.
MANCHESTER, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy