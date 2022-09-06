ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

WSLS

2nd Annual Run for Refugees kicks off Roanoke Welcoming Week

ROANOKE. Va. – Showing support in a big way. The 2nd Annual Run for Refugees took place in Wasena Park on Friday night, with runners racing to make Roanoke more inclusive. One of those people involved was Ninon Hentz, who helps refugees learn English. “This whole journey, this whole...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

The Salvation Army of Roanoke is spreading awareness about addiction

ROANOKE, Va. – To coincide with National Recovery Month, the Salvation Army of Roanoke is highlighting addiction and recovery with their campaign, “Love Beyond Addiction.”. The campaign is meant to bring awareness to the fact that people are more than just their addiction. The Salvation Army works to...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Roanoke Rescue Mission installs new LED lights

ROANOKE, Va. – Things at the Roanoke Rescue Mission are looking a little brighter. The shelter installed brand new LED lights, thanks to a $13,350 donation from Appalachian Power’s TakeChargeVA program. The new lights offer lower maintenance and substantially lower electricity costs. Shelter workers said that people come...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Virginia Tech enhances gameday experience for students

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech’s home opener is almost here and this season, the university has announced enhancements to the student experience at football games. There will be a new tailgating event available to students on campus at Hokie Grill. It opens three hours and 30 minutes before kickoff and will include games, live music, and more.
BLACKSBURG, VA
WSLS

‘Finish Her Run’: Local runners pay tribute to Tennessee jogger

ROANOKE, Va. – A group of local runners is paying tribute to Eliza Fletcher, the Tennessee woman who was kidnapped while jogging and later killed. On Friday, the runners gathered together to finish the run she started. Hundreds of people across the country took part in the virtual run,...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Foster Care: Kids in Crisis

ROANOKE, Va. – Foster children sleeping in offices and hotel rooms because there’s no other option. Foster Care: Kids in Crisis is a 10 News investigation looking into several aspects of the Virginia foster care system. 10 News was the first to reveal foster kids were sleeping in...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

Virginia reflects on Queen’s ties with Commonwealth

RICHMOND, Va. – “London Bridge has fallen” were the words said to the English Prime Minister today to confirm Queen Elizabeth II’s death. The impact of her death has been felt around the world, including here in the Commonwealth. “I feel like this will be felt...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

One displaced after housefire near Lynchburg

BOONSBORO, Va. – Firefighters said early Sunday at 2:03 am; they confirmed a structure fire on Chadwick Drive in Boonsboro. Dispatch informed that all residents were out of the residence. When firefighters arrived, they confirmed an active fire through the roof. Units operated to extinguish the fire around 3:30...
BOONSBORO, MD
WSLS

Buchanan-based nonprofit plans 9/11 memorial walk to honor fallen heroes

BUCHANAN, Va. – It might be hard to believe that Sunday will mark 21 years since the terrorist attacks that took place on September 11, 2001. Bill Price, a Buchanan Firefighter and Executive Director of Sirens and Salutes, a local-based non-profit, said that it’s his mission to remember each and every one of the fallen heroes from 9/11.
BUCHANAN, VA

