ROANOKE, Va. – Parents, get ready. Target announced that their Car Seat Trade-In event will begin on Sunday and run through Sept. 24. During the event, Target said that shoppers will have the chance to recycle an old, expired, or damaged car seat to get a coupon on the Target app or online for 20% off one car seat, stroller, or some baby gear.

ROANOKE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO