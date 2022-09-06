Read full article on original website
Payday Loans in Roanoke and Virginia are now practically extinctCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Roanoke's first Taco festival takes place downtown on SaturdayCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
This Virginia Farm has One of the Most Charming Pumpkin Patches in the CountryTravel MavenChristiansburg, VA
Labor Day events for the Greater Roanoke Valley and surrounding areasCheryl E PrestonRoanoke County, VA
Nikki Giovanni retires after 35 years at Virginia TechCheryl E PrestonBlacksburg, VA
Roanoke community joins firefighters in 8th annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb
ROANOKE, Va. – City and county firefighters were joined by other law enforcement and the community for a climb of 110 flights of stairs honoring lives lost on 9/11 during the eighth year of the Roanoke 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb. This year’s climb was at the Wells Fargo building,...
United Way of Roanoke Valley kicks off fundraising efforts with $2 million goal
ROANOKE, Va. – This campaign year, United Way of Roanoke Valley has a fundraising goal of $2 million. The charitable organization has locations across the globe and has a mission of improving “lives by mobilizing the caring power of communities around the world to advance the common good.”
2nd Annual Run for Refugees kicks off Roanoke Welcoming Week
ROANOKE. Va. – Showing support in a big way. The 2nd Annual Run for Refugees took place in Wasena Park on Friday night, with runners racing to make Roanoke more inclusive. One of those people involved was Ninon Hentz, who helps refugees learn English. “This whole journey, this whole...
Rutherford, Lamanna win individual events at Knights Crossing Invitational
SALEM, Va. – The annual Knights Crossing Invitational took place at Green Hill park Saturday with high schools from across the state turning out their top cross country athletes. In one of the early featured events, Zoie Lamanna of Jefferson Forest finished first with a time of 18:10.2 in...
The Salvation Army of Roanoke is spreading awareness about addiction
ROANOKE, Va. – To coincide with National Recovery Month, the Salvation Army of Roanoke is highlighting addiction and recovery with their campaign, “Love Beyond Addiction.”. The campaign is meant to bring awareness to the fact that people are more than just their addiction. The Salvation Army works to...
Roanoke Rescue Mission installs new LED lights
ROANOKE, Va. – Things at the Roanoke Rescue Mission are looking a little brighter. The shelter installed brand new LED lights, thanks to a $13,350 donation from Appalachian Power’s TakeChargeVA program. The new lights offer lower maintenance and substantially lower electricity costs. Shelter workers said that people come...
Virginia Tech enhances gameday experience for students
BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech’s home opener is almost here and this season, the university has announced enhancements to the student experience at football games. There will be a new tailgating event available to students on campus at Hokie Grill. It opens three hours and 30 minutes before kickoff and will include games, live music, and more.
‘Finish Her Run’: Local runners pay tribute to Tennessee jogger
ROANOKE, Va. – A group of local runners is paying tribute to Eliza Fletcher, the Tennessee woman who was kidnapped while jogging and later killed. On Friday, the runners gathered together to finish the run she started. Hundreds of people across the country took part in the virtual run,...
The Deep Blue Ridge: Man who was once homeless is now thriving, working for organization that rescued him
ROANOKE, Va. – A Roanoke man is hoping his testimony of turning his life around from homelessness will inspire others struggling in life to never stop fighting for better circumstances. Now, he is giving back to the very organization that rescued him from hitting rock bottom. Joshua Haley, 42,...
Roanoke Equal Justice Initiative works to remember lives lost in 1890s city lynchings
ROANOKE, Va. – They say it’s important for a city to know its history – even the parts that aren’t told too often. The Roanoke Equal Justice Initiative aims to do just that by telling the history of African Americans in the Star City. Dr. Brenda...
Bedford County Schools show substantial SOL score increases, expected to be fully accredited
BEDFORD, Va. – Bedford County Public Schools saw substantial increases in their preliminary Standards of Learning (SOL) scores this year. Math, science and history showed higher scores while reading continues to surpass scores across the state. With the increase in scores, the division expects its schools to be fully...
Foster Care: Kids in Crisis
ROANOKE, Va. – Foster children sleeping in offices and hotel rooms because there’s no other option. Foster Care: Kids in Crisis is a 10 News investigation looking into several aspects of the Virginia foster care system. 10 News was the first to reveal foster kids were sleeping in...
Virginia reflects on Queen’s ties with Commonwealth
RICHMOND, Va. – “London Bridge has fallen” were the words said to the English Prime Minister today to confirm Queen Elizabeth II’s death. The impact of her death has been felt around the world, including here in the Commonwealth. “I feel like this will be felt...
One displaced after housefire near Lynchburg
BOONSBORO, Va. – Firefighters said early Sunday at 2:03 am; they confirmed a structure fire on Chadwick Drive in Boonsboro. Dispatch informed that all residents were out of the residence. When firefighters arrived, they confirmed an active fire through the roof. Units operated to extinguish the fire around 3:30...
Trade your old car seat at Target during trade-in event for app, online discount for baby gear
ROANOKE, Va. – Parents, get ready. Target announced that their Car Seat Trade-In event will begin on Sunday and run through Sept. 24. During the event, Target said that shoppers will have the chance to recycle an old, expired, or damaged car seat to get a coupon on the Target app or online for 20% off one car seat, stroller, or some baby gear.
1st and 10: Christiansburg shuts out William Byrd, 41-0
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Christiansburg was at William Byrd tonight, and the Blue Demons were rolling in early. The Blue Demons have weapons in their midst. They shut out Byrd, 41-0.
Glenvar Highlanders victorious by one touchdown against Cave Spring Knights
ROANOKE, Va. – The Glenvar student section stole Cave Spring’s flag, but Cave Spring stole it back. Glenvar’s D won them a 10-3 victory tonight.
Buchanan-based nonprofit plans 9/11 memorial walk to honor fallen heroes
BUCHANAN, Va. – It might be hard to believe that Sunday will mark 21 years since the terrorist attacks that took place on September 11, 2001. Bill Price, a Buchanan Firefighter and Executive Director of Sirens and Salutes, a local-based non-profit, said that it’s his mission to remember each and every one of the fallen heroes from 9/11.
Blue Ridge Rock Festival organizers respond to traffic, wait time complaints
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. – Thursday was the first day of the Blue Ridge Rock Festival, and while traffic delays were expected in the Halifax area, organizers said that event-goers are experiencing long lines and delays. Last year, people said they’d never go back after calling the event chaotic, and...
‘I didn’t realize the magnitude:’ Celebrating 25th anniversary of women attending VMI
LEXINGTON, Va. – This year marks the 25th anniversary of women being allowed to attend the Virginia Military Institute. This weekend, VMI is hosting events to celebrate the occasion and welcome back women alumnae. Gussie Lord was one of those women who were first to enroll in VMI in...
