COVID-19 drugs persist in wastewater, may pose risk to aquatic organisms
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Certain drugs used to treat COVID-19 patients — including remdesivir, dexamethasone and antibiotics for associated bacterial infections — persist through wastewater treatment and may occur in waterways at levels high enough to negatively affect aquatic organisms, according to a new study led by researchers at Penn State. The findings highlight the broad utility of wastewater surveillance as a tool for monitoring the effects of human health on water quality and ecosystem health.
New antiviral therapy may block COVID-19 transmission
SAN FRANCISCO, CA—By the time you test positive for COVID-19, the SARS-CoV-2 virus has already taken up residence in your respiratory system. With each breath, you expel invisible viral particles into the air—a process known as viral shedding. Existing drugs aimed at treating COVID-19, even when they address symptoms of the virus, do little to quell viral shedding.
Jumping gene found to be strongly linked to depression, fear, and anxiety
First characterized in Prof. Tadashi Yamamoto’s former lab in Japan in 1996, the gene Tob is well known for the role it plays in cancer. Previous research has also indicated that it has a hand in regulating the cell cycle and the body’s immune response. Now, in a multidisciplinary study that combines molecular biology with neuroscience, researchers from the Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology (OIST) have found that this gene also plays an important role in reducing depression, fear, and anxiety. Their work was published by the journal Translational Psychiatry.
New study finds subtle structural brain alterations in youth with suicidal behaviors
Suicide is the second leading cause of death in the United States for young people from the age of 10 up to 33. Tragically, the number of suicide attempts among children and adolescents has continued to increase despite national and international prevention efforts. Collaborative research where specialists all over the world work together is needed to advance our understanding of the complex nature of suicidal thoughts and behaviors, and ultimately, to develop better interventions and preventions.
Risk factors for heart disease and stroke largely similar in men and women globally
Embargoed by The Lancet until Thursday, September 8, 2022 at 6:30 pm EDT. Hamilton, ON (Sept. 8, 2022) Women and men share most of the same risk factors for cardiovascular disease (CVD), a large international study has found – the first such study to include people not only from high income countries, but also from low- and middle-income countries where the burden of CVD is the greatest.
Patients may have and transmit COVID-19 viruses with diverse genetic sequences simultaneously, with possible implications for evolution of new variants
Patients may have and transmit COVID-19 viruses with diverse genetic sequences simultaneously, with possible implications for evolution of new variants.
