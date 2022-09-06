Read full article on original website
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Other Crypto-Asset Prices Decline Significantly: Report
Prices of BTC (-14%) and ETH (-8%) “decreased after July’s gains.” Metaverse (-23%) and DeFi (-21%) “led sectors to the downside.”. NFT market activity also “slowed last month, with average daily users and average daily transactions falling -13.5% and -13.4% MoM, respectively.” NFT volume also “fell with average daily volume dropping -7.7%.”
Bitcoin Rising. Why?
As Ethereum pushes forward with the Merge, Bitcoin has been ignored a bit – at least until yesterday when BTC rocketed beyond the $20,000 level nearing $22K. So what’s going on? Was it just Bitcoin’s time to move higher after watching Ethereum from the sidelines?. Matt Senter,...
Huobi Receives License to Operate a Digital Asset Exchange in the British Virgin Islands
Huobi Group has received a license to operate a digital asset exchange in the British Virgin Islands (BVI). The approval came from the BVI Financial Services Commission (FSC) and was awarded to Huobi subsidiary Brtuomi Worldwide Limited (BWL). On April 16th, 2021, BWL was approved by the BVI FSC to participate in the BVI Regulatory Sandbox. BWL also holds an Investment Business License.
SEC Creates New Office of Crypto Assets to Address Unique and Evolving Issues Related to Crypto
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has created two new offices – one focused specifically on the digital asset or crypto-asset sector. According to the SEC, the Office of Crypto Assets has been added to the Division of Corporation Finance’s Disclosure Review Program (DRP). The Office of Crypto Assets is expected to continue the work currently performed across the DRP to review filings involving crypto assets. The SEC said that by assigning companies and filings to one office the DRP will be able to better focus its resources and expertise to address the unique and evolving filing review issues related to crypto assets.
Prime Protocol is Entering the Avalanche Ecosystem
Prime Protocol is pleased to introduce support for Fuji, which is Avalanche’s testnet chain, in their upcoming testnet beta. Avalanche has reportedly “averaged over a million processed transactions per day in the last month.”. Users will be able “to deposit funds from Fuji as well as funds from...
Qtum Successfully Combines Bitcoin’s Taproot with Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM)
Qtum combines Bitcoin’s (BTC) security with Ethereum’s (ETH) programmability in one platform. One of the most innovative aspects of Qtum is that users can “enjoy both Bitcoin and Ethereum updates.” One of these new updates happens to Bitcoin’s Taproot. As explained in a blog post,...
