Suspect arrested in Calera after kidnapping a mother and child from another state
CALERA, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A suspect was arrested and charged with allegedly kidnapping a woman and her child in another state Tuesday in Calera.‘We will die together’: Etowah County woman charged with repeatedly stalking man, family
According to Calera Police Department, a Calera citizen called the police when he noticed a woman and her child in distress at a local service station. Officers arrived and learned that the two had been kidnapped in another state and were traveling through Alabama. The mother and child are now safe.
The suspect, who was not named by the department, is charged with two counts of kidnapping in Tennessee.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.
Comments / 5