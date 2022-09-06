ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calera, AL

Suspect arrested in Calera after kidnapping a mother and child from another state

By AJ Holliday
 4 days ago

CALERA, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A suspect was arrested and charged with allegedly kidnapping a woman and her child in another state Tuesday in Calera.

‘We will die together’: Etowah County woman charged with repeatedly stalking man, family

According to Calera Police Department, a Calera citizen called the police when he noticed a woman and her child in distress at a local service station. Officers arrived and learned that the two had been kidnapped in another state and were traveling through Alabama. The mother and child are now safe.

The suspect, who was not named by the department, is charged with two counts of kidnapping in Tennessee.

J Jay
4d ago

I'm glad you all help them . But I am 71 and could easily been kidnapped and murdered and called repeatedly for help . SIMPLE help , The Calera Policeman refused to help me . You Policemen face a dangerous job , and I respect that . But you are Public Servants and if you can't help an elderly person who is in need , and in danger by being stranded and alone in a parking lot well that's not good . Instead you send a tow service that came and in less than 2 mins. he had me going , but it cost me my last 100.00 to get me through the month . Now I have 15.00 to live on . Thank you .

