Read full article on original website
Related
Fox11online.com
Officials speak on teenage carjacking, what happens next
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Officials say the victim in a Green Bay armed carjacking suffered serious injuries, but they are not life-threatening. The incident happened outside St. Mary's hospital Thursday night. The victim got 17 staples for her head after suffering a significant concussion, broken finger and other bruises and...
Fox11online.com
Vehicle strikes parked FdL squad car
FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- The Fond du Lac Police Department is investigating after a vehicle crashed into a squad car. On Sunday, September 11 at approximately 3:46 a.m., a Fond du Lac Police Officer had their squad car parked in front of the Fond du Lac County Communications Center located at 63 Western Avenue.
Fox11online.com
Two teenagers arrested in reported armed carjacking in Green Bay hospital parking lot
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Two people were arrested for a reported armed carjacking in the parking lot of a Green Bay hospital. Just after 11:30 p.m. Thursday, police were dispatched to the parking lot of HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital Medical Center on Shawano Avenue. An employee of the hospital...
Fox11online.com
Brown County Jail inmate charged with helping other inmate escape
BROWN COUNTY (WLUK) -- A Brown County Jail inmate has been charged after allegedly helping another inmate escape earlier this week. Justice James Thibodeaux, 22, has been charged with conspiracy to commit harboring or aiding a felon due to his alleged involved in Justin Dietrich's escape from jail. According to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fox11online.com
Oconto County driver and Marinette County driver die in I-43 crash
TOWN OF BELGIUM (WLUK) -- A crash on I-43 in southern Wisconsin left two area drivers dead. It happened just after 6:30 p.m. Thursday on I-43, south of Sandy Beach Road in the town of Belgium. According to the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office, a northbound tractor trailer operated by Milton...
Fox11online.com
Indigenous women react to removal of derogatory term from 8 NE Wisconsin locations
(WLUK) -- Eight locations in Northeast Wisconsin now have new names after an order from the Federal Department of the Interior. It's because the term "squaw" is derogatory towards Native women. The change has some Native Americans thrilled for what lies ahead. Oneida Nation Public Relations Director Bobbi Webster says...
Fox11online.com
4 displaced, 1 firefighter injured after house fire
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Four people were displaced and one firefighter was injured after a blaze early Saturday morning. The Green Bay Metro Fire Department says the fire happened in the 900 block of Mather St. just before 3:45 a.m. When crews got on scene they found heavy smoke and...
Fox11online.com
Brother of Chris Farley to lead Brown County opioid crisis listening session
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The brother of a well-known comedian from Wisconsin will lead a listening session in Green Bay on substance abuse. Tom Farley, brother of late Saturday Night Live star Chris Farley, will be at Backstage at the Meyer on Monday, Sept. 12 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
RELATED PEOPLE
Fox11online.com
Chemical gas released at Fond du Lac apartment complex
FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- Fond du Lac Fire / Rescue responded to a chemical release at an apartment complex Thursday afternoon. While a contractor was working within the Countryside Village Apartments' pool area and mechanical room, when two chemical pumps turned on. A small amount of sulfuric acid and...
Fox11online.com
Sputnikfest is back in Manitowoc
MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- A wacky festival is back along the Lakeshore. Sputnikfest will be held Saturday, Sept. 10 in Manitowoc. FOX 11's Emily Deem spent Friday morning at Rahr-West Art Museum to learn more about the event.
Fox11online.com
Ramps to close in Winnebago County for Highway 10 Pavement Project
MENASHA (WLUK) -- Some interchange ramps in Winnebago County will be closed and detoured next week as part of the Highway 10 Pavement Project. Three of the four Highway 10/County CB interchange ramps will be closed from 6 a.m. on Monday through midnight on Friday for pavement patching. The 10...
Fox11online.com
Trolley ride provides unique experience at Navarino prairies in Shawano County
SHAWANO COUNTY (WLUK) -- People at a popular State Wildlife Area are learning about what many consider to be an important habitat -- the prairie. And a trolley tour at Navarino Nature Center offers visitors a unique way to do it. Outside the Navarino Nature Center, 16 people board a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox11online.com
Northeast Wisconsin climbing Lambeau Field steps to remember fallen 9/11 firefighters
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- 2022 marks 21 year anniversary of the September 11th, 2001 terrorist attacks, when 343 FDNY firefighters died in the line of duty. On Saturday morning, Pierce Manufacturing and the Green Bay Metro Fire Department will host the 10th annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at Lambeau Field.
Fox11online.com
Brown County drops to 'medium' COVID spread; Marinette, Florence remain 'high'
(WLUK) -- After over a month, Brown County is no longer listed as "high" for COVID-19 transmission, one week after Door County dropped to "medium" as well. Marinette and Florence counties, however, remain at the higher level, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's map updated Friday. At the "high" level, the CDC recommends everyone wear a face covering in public indoor settings.
Fox11online.com
Kewaunee County residents intervene in farm's legal dispute
KEWAUNEE (WLUK) -- A judge will allow a group of residents to intervene in a legal dispute between a Kewaunee County farm and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. Kinnard Farms, one of Wisconsin's largest dairy farms, is suing the DNR over changes to its wastewater permit that requires the farm to limit the size of its herd and begin monitoring groundwater in an area where nitrate contamination was found.
Fox11online.com
DNR issues air quality alert for lakeshore counties
(WLUK) -- The Department of Natural Resources is warning Wisconsinites about unhealthy air quality for certain groups in several counties. The air quality is considered unhealthy for sensitive groups, meaning people with lung ailments, children, older adults and people working outside should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion. The affected...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fox11online.com
Field House Friday: Sept. 9, 2022
(WLUK) BROWN COUNTY -- Another Friday at the FOX 11 Field House and David Sohrweide from Simon's Cheese joined us!. Simon's is of course known for their award-winning cheeses, fresh cheese curds, but David says they also have a great option for dinner!. Simon's always carries a wide variety of...
Fox11online.com
City of Appleton to award Pillars $300,000 to expand homeless shelter offerings
APPLETON (WLUK) -- UPDATE: Some last-minute changes were made to the memorandum of understanding that's going to the committee next week. Daytime service on Saturdays and Sundays will not be at the Resource Center, as Mayor Woodford's statement suggests. They will be at Pillars' Adult Shelter. --- With a $300,000...
Fox11online.com
Highway repairs throughout Northeast Wisconsin; drivers urged to slow down
(WLUK) -- Drivers across Northeast Wisconsin can expect to face some lane closures, as the Department of Transportation announces various highway maintenance projects. The department urges drives to slow down and be mindful of maintenance workers. For more information and the most up-to-date maintenance schedules, please visit the project website.
Fox11online.com
Ripon's Little White Schoolhouse moving to city's west side
RIPON (WLUK) -- A historical staple in Ripon is moving to a new spot. Moving is nothing new for The Little White Schoolhouse, known as the "Birthplace of the Republican Party." The simple white building, built in 1853, holds a powerful history. "There was a group of people, they were...
Comments / 0