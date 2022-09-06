– Barbara May (Walsh) Stone, passed peacefully away at the age of 89 on Wednesday September 7, 2022 following a brief illness. A longtime resident of Marlborough, Barbara was the daughter of the late Ralph and Dorothy Walsh of Waltham. Barbara was the loving wife of the late William N.”Bill” Stone, mother of Cheryl (Stone) Foley and Martin of East Falmouth, MA, William D. Stone and Ruthie (Fowler) Stone of Charlotte N.C. She is also survived by her grandsons and their spouses, Timothy and Chelsea Foley, Daniel and Candice Foley, Jared Stone and Josh Buckman, as well as four great grandchildren. She also leaves behind her dear cousin, Joan Schow, and sisters in law, Nancy Stone and Virginia Dahlin.

