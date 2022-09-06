Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Vintage Marketplace is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in MassachusettsTravel MavenBoston, MA
You're Invited! Johnny Cupcakes Announces Grand Reopening Celebration EventDianna CarneyBoston, MA
Guitarist Tyler Morris works hard at the business side of music while recording and performing with virtuoso skills.American Household NewsSalisbury, MA
Eaton Hall set to undergo complete renovationThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Celebrate Howl-O-Ween at this Pup Party in the Park!Dianna CarneyBoston, MA
Related
communityadvocate.com
Shrewsbury residents raise concerns about proposed 55+ development
SHREWSBURY – Residents voiced concerns about a proposed nearly 200-unit 55+ housing development on South Street during a Zoning Board of Appeals meeting Aug. 29. The developer, Greystar Development, presented the project, titled “Album Shrewsbury,” which would be developed under the state affordable housing statute Chapter 40B, to the board.
communityadvocate.com
Westborough’s Hundredth Town Chorus seeks new members
WESTBOROUGH – The Hundredth Town Chorus, which is an all-volunteer treble chorus, is seeking new members. Any interested singers are invited to come to the opening day on Sept. 14, as well as the two open rehearsals on Sept. 21 and 28. The chorus is particularly seeking first sopranos,...
communityadvocate.com
Rimkus: Golf tournament benefitted Addiction Referral Center
Th annual Golf Tournament to benefit the Addiction Referral Center of Marlborough, held Aug. 19 at Juniper Hill in Northborough. The non-profit organization recently celebrated 50 years of providing addiction services to Marlborough, Hudson and surrounding towns. Tracey Gustafson, ARC board of directors president and Elsbeth Simoni, executive director, and...
communityadvocate.com
Barbara Stone, 89, of Marlborough
– Barbara May (Walsh) Stone, passed peacefully away at the age of 89 on Wednesday September 7, 2022 following a brief illness. A longtime resident of Marlborough, Barbara was the daughter of the late Ralph and Dorothy Walsh of Waltham. Barbara was the loving wife of the late William N.”Bill” Stone, mother of Cheryl (Stone) Foley and Martin of East Falmouth, MA, William D. Stone and Ruthie (Fowler) Stone of Charlotte N.C. She is also survived by her grandsons and their spouses, Timothy and Chelsea Foley, Daniel and Candice Foley, Jared Stone and Josh Buckman, as well as four great grandchildren. She also leaves behind her dear cousin, Joan Schow, and sisters in law, Nancy Stone and Virginia Dahlin.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
communityadvocate.com
Elizabeth C. Kelley, 93, formerly of Hudson
– Elizabeth C. (Sedlacek) Kelley, 93, of Leominster, MA former longtime resident of Hudson, MA, passed away at home with her family at her side, on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Lt. Col. Robert P. Kelley, (retired Air Force), who passed in 2018 and her oldest son Michael Joseph Kelley in 1980.
communityadvocate.com
New location and continued commitment to customer care for Mr. Handyman
ASHLAND – Since moving back to Ashland in 2021, Mr. Handyman of Central-Metrowest has enjoyed a boost in business. The home improvement company is hiring and that is one of its challenges. “Last year was our busiest ever,” said owner Michael Campbell. “Like a lot of employers, we are...
communityadvocate.com
World War I aviation event in Hudson will feature rare aircraft
HUDSON – The American Heritage Museum will be debuting its rare World War I Nieuport 28 fighter aircraft during its living history weekend spotlighting World War I aviation. The living history event will be held Sept. 17 and 18. The plane is making its debut following years of restoration.
communityadvocate.com
Westborough volleyball defeats Shrewsbury in first league game
SHREWSBURY – The Westborough girls varsity volleyball team beat Shrewsbury 3-0 in the first league game at Shrewsbury High School Sept. 6. “We played with great intention all night, and we managed to stay on top of a team [Shrewsbury] that I think is going to be pretty good down the road,” Westborough Head Coach Roger Anderson said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
communityadvocate.com
Hudson High football team sweeps into fall season
HUDSON – As the summer comes to a close and the leaves begin to change, the Hudson High School varsity football team prepares to tackle another season. Head Varsity Coach Dan McAnespie said that so far this season seems to be “business as usual” as they gear up for their first game.
Comments / 0