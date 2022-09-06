Read full article on original website
Mosquito and tick-borne diseases are increasing in the Pacific Southwest and remain a serious public health threat. For the last five years, the Pacific Southwest Center of Excellence in Vector-Borne Diseases, or PacVec, led by the University of California, Davis, School of Veterinary Medicine, has been working with other universities and partners in the Southwest to find better ways to manage and prevent these diseases. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently awarded a new 5-year, $10 million grant for UC Davis to continue its work with six other research universities in research, training, and outreach on vectors, which are organisms that transmit diseases from an animal to a human or another animal.
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Certain drugs used to treat COVID-19 patients — including remdesivir, dexamethasone and antibiotics for associated bacterial infections — persist through wastewater treatment and may occur in waterways at levels high enough to negatively affect aquatic organisms, according to a new study led by researchers at Penn State. The findings highlight the broad utility of wastewater surveillance as a tool for monitoring the effects of human health on water quality and ecosystem health.
