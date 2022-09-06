Read full article on original website
West Virginia celebrates Bob Huggins day before his H.O.F induction
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has declared September 10 as Bob Huggins day. The declaration spans statewide and will be celebrated annually. Huggins has led his teams to 25 NCAA Tournament berths, including nine appearances in the Sweet Sixteen, four trips to the Elite Eight, and two appearances in the NCAA Final Four.
A local look at drug overdose deaths following statewide decrease
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia has seen a decrease in the number of overdose deaths... This is the second year in a row that the number of drug overdose deaths has decreased. Information on local drug overdose deaths were not available, but local law enforcement are noticing a difference.
Calls to Suicide and Crisis Lifeline 988 number continue rising
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With September being Suicide Prevention Month, many mental health officials are asking people to check in on those around them. Mental health officials say that calls to both the “HELP4WV” line and the new 988 suicide and crisis helpline are increasing in the Mountain state.
