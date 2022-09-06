ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bayonne, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
hudsoncountyview.com

Jersey City holds 21st annual 9/11 memorial across the river from former Twin Towers site

The City of Jersey City held their 21st annual 9/11 memorial across the river from the former Twin Towers this morning, remembering the lives of the 38 residents lost. The ceremony, held at the 9/11 memorial near the intersection of Hudson and Grand Streets, had a moment of silence at 8:46 a.m. – the time when the first plane hit the towers in 2001.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

Citi Bike valet service returning to Hoboken Terminal as a result of city’s Lyft partnership

The Citi Bike valet service is returning to Hoboken Terminal as a result of the city’s partnership with Lyft, officials said yesterday. The service allows residents to commute to and from the terminal more easily during morning and evening hours by eliminating the need to find open docking space at the River Street docking station during peak times.
HOBOKEN, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bayonne, NJ
Bayonne, NJ
Government
Bayonne, NJ
Education
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

This New Jersey Restaurant Is Named Best In State For Breakfast

A New Jersey restaurant hailing from two locations, Montclair and Ridgewood, have been named the best breakfast spot in the state. Raymond’s is the best place to grab some food before your morning commute or dine with friends for some Sunday brunch. according to foodie website Mashed. They came to this conclusion by “weighing awards, reviews, personal experiences, recommendations and more.”
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
therealdeal.com

City puts $14B price tag on rectifying illegal basement apartments

Getting illegal basement apartments up to code is going to run up more than the Big Apple a large chunk of change. City Hall estimated it would take $13.7 billion to get the roughly 50,000 units up to code, the New York Post reported. The price tag is part of a draft report making its way to the federal government for a $188 million aid package after Hurricane Ida killed at least 13 people and sparked fresh concerns over basement units.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texaco#Bayonne High School#City Planning#Education Construction#Construction Maintenance#Togus Urban Renewal#Verizon Fios#Bay Tv
hudsoncountyview.com

937 active police internal affairs investigations in Hudson County, new AG database shows

There are 937 active police internal affairs investigations in Hudson County, according to a database compiled by the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office released today. The searchable dashboard is capable of filtering data by law enforcement agency, the types of allegations involved, and what, if any, disciplinary action was taken for closed cases, Acting Attorney General Matthew Platkin announced.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Verizon
rcbizjournal.com

Rockland County Openings & Closings

Spring Street Deli (North) August 8, 2022 – There is much change afoot at Rockland Plaza on Route 59 in Nanuet, including the demise of Petco (where Pets Go!) on the shopping center’s western endcap. Everything must go including the fixtures and inventory, perhaps as part of the redesign plans submitted to the Town of Clarkstown Technical Advisory Committee last year. Rumor has it that a national beauty supply chain will take over several of the inline spaces on the eastern end of the shopping center this fall. Stay tuned.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

New Jersey Restaurant Ranked No. 1 In The State For Its Cheeseburger

If you weren’t hungry before reading this you will be soon. Yelp has revealed the top restaurant in every state to order a cheeseburger (grab the ketchup). Marty’s was selected for the state of New Jersey which is located in the city of Fort Lee. The restaurant opened its doors in 2020 and has since opened up a second location in Jersey City.
FORT LEE, NJ
fox29.com

NYC public schools snow days are eliminated

NEW YORK - Snow days in New York City are a thing of the past, according to the schools chancellor. Bad weather will not cancel learning. Instead, New York City students will have to shift to remote learning, Chancellor David Banks confirmed to Good Day New York. On "Snow days"...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hudsoncountyview.com

Prosecutor: North Bergen man sold Oxycodone to undercover police detective

A North Bergen man has been arrested for allegedly selling Oxycodone to an undercover police detective in East Rutherford, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella announced. Christopher Novembre, 44, of North Bergen, has been charged with third-degree distribution of a controlled dangerous substance (Oxycodone) and third-degree possession with the intent to distribute CDS, Musella said in a statement.
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
hudsontv.com

Bayonne Police Charge Woman With Aggravated Assault For Attacking Bus Driver

Bayonne Police Captain Eric Amato reports that 34-year old, Crystal M. Tucker of Danforth Avenue in Jersey City was arrested and taken into custody at 10:45 Tuesday morning from the area of 29th Street and Avenue C. According tp Captain Amato, officers responded to the area of 1st Street and Broadway on a report of an aggravated assault.
BAYONNE, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy