hudsoncountyview.com
Jersey City holds 21st annual 9/11 memorial across the river from former Twin Towers site
The City of Jersey City held their 21st annual 9/11 memorial across the river from the former Twin Towers this morning, remembering the lives of the 38 residents lost. The ceremony, held at the 9/11 memorial near the intersection of Hudson and Grand Streets, had a moment of silence at 8:46 a.m. – the time when the first plane hit the towers in 2001.
hudsoncountyview.com
North Bergen and county officials unveil new 9/11 memorial across from Braddock Park
A memorial dedicated to the victims of 9/11 was unveiled in North Bergen across from James J. Braddock Park, at the corner of 79th Street and Boulevard East, during a ceremony flanked by local and county officials. “This is something Hudson County had planned for a while. One year or...
hudsoncountyview.com
Citi Bike valet service returning to Hoboken Terminal as a result of city’s Lyft partnership
The Citi Bike valet service is returning to Hoboken Terminal as a result of the city’s partnership with Lyft, officials said yesterday. The service allows residents to commute to and from the terminal more easily during morning and evening hours by eliminating the need to find open docking space at the River Street docking station during peak times.
Source: Active incident near Bayville elementary school closes schools in town
A source tells News 12 New Jersey that schools in Bayville are closed today.
White supremacists crashed N.J. town’s Labor Day parade, mayor says
Several members of a New Jersey white supremacy organization showed up unannounced for the South Plainfield Labor Day Parade Monday wearing American flag masks and carrying a large banner that called for border closings. The town’s mayor Tweeted that the group, the New Jersey European Heritage Association, did not register...
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
This New Jersey Restaurant Is Named Best In State For Breakfast
A New Jersey restaurant hailing from two locations, Montclair and Ridgewood, have been named the best breakfast spot in the state. Raymond’s is the best place to grab some food before your morning commute or dine with friends for some Sunday brunch. according to foodie website Mashed. They came to this conclusion by “weighing awards, reviews, personal experiences, recommendations and more.”
White Supremacists Crash Labor Day Parade In Central Jersey
A white supremacist group crashed a Labor Day parade in Central Jersey. Wearing American flag masks and carrying a protest banner, the organization's members joined the rear of South Plainfield's parade — unauthorized —on Monday, Sept. 5, according to town officials. Members of the New Jersey European Heritage...
therealdeal.com
City puts $14B price tag on rectifying illegal basement apartments
Getting illegal basement apartments up to code is going to run up more than the Big Apple a large chunk of change. City Hall estimated it would take $13.7 billion to get the roughly 50,000 units up to code, the New York Post reported. The price tag is part of a draft report making its way to the federal government for a $188 million aid package after Hurricane Ida killed at least 13 people and sparked fresh concerns over basement units.
hudsoncountyview.com
937 active police internal affairs investigations in Hudson County, new AG database shows
There are 937 active police internal affairs investigations in Hudson County, according to a database compiled by the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office released today. The searchable dashboard is capable of filtering data by law enforcement agency, the types of allegations involved, and what, if any, disciplinary action was taken for closed cases, Acting Attorney General Matthew Platkin announced.
brickunderground.com
An affordable housing lottery launches for 43 apartments in the Bronx
Applications are open for 43 newly constructed apartments at 2 Mount Hope Pl. through the affordable housing lottery. Rents start at $545 a month for a one bedroom. Eligible applicants for this specific lottery must earn from $21,738 to $215,150, depending on the size of the household. There are 12...
Smithtown H.S. East teacher claims he was fired due to being an ally to LGBTQ community
A teacher from Smithtown High School East and ally to the LGBTQ community has been fired.
New Jersey in on Alert After a Scam Targets Ocean County Residence
There is another scam for Ocean County from the Ocean County Sheriff's Office. There are so many scams out there and here's one more for you. I was reading on Facebook how there are scams for almost everything right now. It is very scary. A friend of mine recently went...
rcbizjournal.com
Rockland County Openings & Closings
Spring Street Deli (North) August 8, 2022 – There is much change afoot at Rockland Plaza on Route 59 in Nanuet, including the demise of Petco (where Pets Go!) on the shopping center’s western endcap. Everything must go including the fixtures and inventory, perhaps as part of the redesign plans submitted to the Town of Clarkstown Technical Advisory Committee last year. Rumor has it that a national beauty supply chain will take over several of the inline spaces on the eastern end of the shopping center this fall. Stay tuned.
N.J. school principal charged with drunken driving no longer overseeing middle school, district says
A new principal is no longer in charge of a West Orange middle school following her recent arrest on drunk driving charges. Aretha Dooley-Malloy will not be serving as principal at Liberty Middle School as the school year begins, according to a note sent to the school community on Friday.
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
New Jersey Restaurant Ranked No. 1 In The State For Its Cheeseburger
If you weren’t hungry before reading this you will be soon. Yelp has revealed the top restaurant in every state to order a cheeseburger (grab the ketchup). Marty’s was selected for the state of New Jersey which is located in the city of Fort Lee. The restaurant opened its doors in 2020 and has since opened up a second location in Jersey City.
fox29.com
NYC public schools snow days are eliminated
NEW YORK - Snow days in New York City are a thing of the past, according to the schools chancellor. Bad weather will not cancel learning. Instead, New York City students will have to shift to remote learning, Chancellor David Banks confirmed to Good Day New York. On "Snow days"...
nypressnews.com
Running scared? Hochul ducks reporters at West Indian fest as Zeldin closes in
Gov. Hochul dashed away from a Brooklyn parade today and ignored a shouted question from The Post — just days after a shock poll showed underdog challenger Lee Zeldin trailing her by just four points. Unlike Mayor Eric Adams, Hochul stuck to her head-in-the-sand script and refused to break...
West Indian American Day Parade wraps up strong
Music and dancing took over the scene, with everyone from News 12's very own talent to Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso joining in on the fun.
hudsoncountyview.com
Prosecutor: North Bergen man sold Oxycodone to undercover police detective
A North Bergen man has been arrested for allegedly selling Oxycodone to an undercover police detective in East Rutherford, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella announced. Christopher Novembre, 44, of North Bergen, has been charged with third-degree distribution of a controlled dangerous substance (Oxycodone) and third-degree possession with the intent to distribute CDS, Musella said in a statement.
hudsontv.com
Bayonne Police Charge Woman With Aggravated Assault For Attacking Bus Driver
Bayonne Police Captain Eric Amato reports that 34-year old, Crystal M. Tucker of Danforth Avenue in Jersey City was arrested and taken into custody at 10:45 Tuesday morning from the area of 29th Street and Avenue C. According tp Captain Amato, officers responded to the area of 1st Street and Broadway on a report of an aggravated assault.
