Read full article on original website
Related
KEVN
Name released in Pennington County fatal crash
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Paul Smith, 72 of Zumbrota, Minn., has been identified as the person who died in a motorcycle crash north of Hill City on Sept.3. According to a police report, Smith was killed when his 2012 Harley Davidson Touring motorcycle crossed the centerline into the northbound lane and hit a guardrail on U.S. Highway 385.
KELOLAND TV
Man thrown from motorcycle in fatal crash near Hill City
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 72-year-old man died in a motorcycle crash at about 10:33 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3 on U.S. Highway 385, 15 miles north of Hill City, the South Dakota Highway Patrol said. The motorcyclist was thrown from his cycle after it crossed into the northbound...
kbhbradio.com
Buffalo sweeps Belle Fourche Invite Cross Country Meet
BELLE FOURCHE, S.D. – Buffalo captured both the men’s and women’s team titles of the Belle Fourche Invite Cross Country meet. Buffalo won the boys team title with a score of 34. Belle Fourche was second with a 62 and Custer was third with a 66. Winning...
The Bizarre Things Left at the Buffalo Chip in Sturgis [PHOTOS]
The numbers are in from the 2002 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. According to the South Dakota Department of Revenue, tax collections at the rally checked in at $1,544,471, which is down 14 percent from the 2021 rally. That's still a strong number, but as it turns out every year, rallygoers left...
Comments / 0