Elon Musk is ubiquitous on social media. He built his brand there and above all he built a large part of his influence there. He even made an offer of $44 billion to acquire Twitter (TWTR) , a platform where trendsetters and opinion makers meet. The richest man in the world has managed through social networks to forge a special bond with users around the world. This familiarity has made him likeable to many users who consider him very different from other billionaires.

BUSINESS ・ 11 MINUTES AGO