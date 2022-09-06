ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Driver killed in crash while running from Virginia Beach Police

By Will Gonzalez
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 4 days ago

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WRIC) — A man is dead after police say he crashed his car while on the run from officers in Virginia Beach.

According to the Virginia Beach Police Department, officers were responding to a hit-and-run on the 5200 block of Fairfield Boulevard at around 8:36 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4 when the suspect returned to the scene. The officers tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver would not stop and the officers lost sight of him.

PHOTOS: Car crashes into Pizza Hut in Northeast D.C.

The car was later found crashed into a tree on the 200 block of Witchduck Road. The driver and sole occupant, identified as 57-year-old William Francis Hay, Jr. of Virginia Beach, was pronounced dead at the scene.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ddx6R_0hkPHzTN00

This crash is currently under investigation, anyone with information is asked to call Virginia Beach Police at 757-385-4606.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 4

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Virginia Beach, VA
Sports
City
Virginia Beach, VA
Local
Virginia Sports
Virginia Beach, VA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pizza Hut#Nexstar Media Inc
FOX8 News

1 dead in DWI crash on US-29 in Greensboro: GPD

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One man is dead following a fatal DWI crash on US-29 in Greensboro, according to the Greensboro Police Department. The crash occurred on Friday night on US-29 Northbound near Joe Brown Drive. Kahani Jaakhan Moore, 45, of Norfolk, Va., has been arrested and is being charged with the following: Felony death […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WAVY News 10

2 men hurt in stabbing on N Roger Peed Drive in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Two men were injured in an overnight stabbing in Hampton. Dispatch said the stabbing happened around 4:35 a.m. in the 2100 block of North Roger Peed Drive, not far from Newton Road and Andrews Boulevard. After arriving on scene, police located two men with stab...
HAMPTON, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

48K+
Followers
15K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy