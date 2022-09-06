Read full article on original website
Related
13abc.com
Government officials host entrepreneurship and small business roundtable
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Majority Whip James Clyburn and Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur will host an entrepreneurship and small business roundtable tomorrow. On Sept. 11 from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., Toledo area African American business leaders will join the officials at the roundtable to discuss economic empowerment and African American Entrepreneurship in Northwest Ohio.
13abc.com
180th Fighter Wing to test response capability
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Alert fighter jets from the 180th Fighter Wing will be conducting a test of the Aerospace Control Alert system on Monday, Sept. 12, between 8 a.m. to noon. People living in and around Toledo and Sandusky, Ohio and Hillsdale, Michigan may hear or see fighter jets...
13abc.com
Person shot on Cottage Avenue and Central Avenue
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Early this morning, the Toledo Police Department confirmed that one person was shot. TPD said the call came in around 1:15 a.m. Check back later for more details as this story is still developing. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the...
13abc.com
Gun buy back event in Toledo
A local group that aims to help veterans is inviting you out for a fundraiser this weekend. And you don’t have to be a veteran to be there.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
13abc.com
Wood County Suicide Prevention Coalition hosts fall kick-off
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Wood County Suicide Prevention Coalition is hosting their kick-off event on Wednesday, Sept. 14 at the Bowling Green City Park in the Veterans Atrium. According to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, the United States has a suicide every 11 minutes. As suicide deaths increase,...
13abc.com
Car crashed into transformer, leaving some without power
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Overnight a car crashed into a pole, leaving some without power. The crash happened on the 2100 block of Front Street. Officers told 13abc that the driver was coming down and veered off the road, knocking down the transformer. Power is expected to be back on...
13abc.com
WATCH: 13abc’s Dan Smith rappels down building for charity
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc’s Dan Smith rappelled down a downtown Toledo building on Thursday for charity. The Victory Center’s annual “Over the Edge for Victory” event raises money for cancer survivors, patients, and caregivers. Dan was one of several who participated in the event. You can make a donation to the organization at the link here. The organization said every dollar donated stays in Northwest Ohio.
13abc.com
Man shot and killed on Hoiles Ave in Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo police say a man was shot and killed on the 3500 block of Hoiles Avenue. Police say the call came in around 3:10 a.m. Saturday morning. When they arrived, they found Aaron Williams-Gaston, 33, suffering from at least one gunshot wound while sitting in his car. Police say he was inside his car when shot were fired into the vehicle. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
RELATED PEOPLE
13abc.com
13abc Football Friday: Week 4
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Week 4 edition of Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday includes coverage from the BCSN Game of the Week featuring Dexter at Bedford. League/conference play begins in the TRAC, NLL, NBC, NWOAL, among others. Justin Feldkamp has scores, highlights, post game interviews, the cheerleaders of the...
13abc.com
Health department hosts farmers market
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department is encouraging the community to eat fresh fruits and vegetables, while they’re in season. On Tuesday, Sept. 13 the health department is hosting a farmers market, providing the community with fresh foods. The farmers market will take place at 635...
13abc.com
Neighborhood Nuisance: Scorched home in Toledo troubling neighbors
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On East Weber Street in the Lagrange neighborhood of Toledo sits a vacant eyesore. According to neighbors, the home caught fire years ago, and it’s been going downhill since. " It’s very scary to see that over there because, as you can see, the trees...
13abc.com
Man found dead inside Toledo home, homeowner arrested
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was found dead inside a Toledo home Saturday evening, according to the Toledo Police Department. Police arrived at the house after 5 p.m. Saturday in the 4400 block of Grantley Road and located Eric Ham, 40, inside of the residence deceased. According to TPD,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
13abc.com
Feel Good Friday: A Champion of Varying Degrees
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - University of Toledo professor, Dr. Cora Lind-Kovacs, is a woman of many talents. She’s an expert in chemistry and biochemistry, and also a fourth-degree black belt in Taekwondo. “Some students think, ‘oh professors, they spend 100% of their time, in the lab, in the office,...
13abc.com
TPD: 1 killed in East Toledo shooting Saturday
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man died at a hospital after a shooting in East Toledo that happened Saturday afternoon, according to police. Toledo Police Department officers were dispatched to Platt Street just after 3:30 p.m. on shots fired. Police blocked off the street from Starr Avenue to about halfway to Sixth Avenue.
13abc.com
Riverview Terrace engineering report released
ADRIAN, Mich. (WTVG) - Engineers have released a report on the damage at an Adrian apartment complex that has been deemed unsafe for residents to live in. Hundreds of Riverview Terrace residents have been displaced after engineers found structural issues at the high-rise apartment complex in July. An engineering report...
13abc.com
City leaders hosts gun buyback event in effort to curb violence
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo, in partnership with Lucas County Prosecutor Julia Bates, Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz, and Police Chief George Kral, will hold a gun buyback event Saturday. The event will take place at the Frederick Douglass Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The center is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
13abc.com
Man accused in Toledo Police chase, crash wanted in connection to fatal shooting
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The man accused of leading Toledo Police on a chase Thursday is facing charges in connection to a fatal shooting in Illinois, according to police. Officials tell 13abc Deontez Williams is being held at the Lucas County Jail because he is facing a possession of weapons charge out of the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office in Illinois. That office has a $6 million bond on him.
13abc.com
Man jumps out his window to escape house fire on Oak St.
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There was a house fire Saturday morning on Oak St. just south of Navarre. Toledo Fire and Rescue officials say the home has severe damage, and a house next door has minor damage. Fire officials say a man inside the home at the time smelled smoke...
13abc.com
TPD attempting to identify suspects involved in aggravated robbery
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department is attempting to identify four suspects involved in an aggravated robbery. The aggravated robbery occurred in the area of 1200 Berdan Ave. on Sept. 7. Police said they allegedly pistol-whipped a Toledo mother while she was getting in her car. If you...
13abc.com
Shooting for a good cause
HOLLAND, Ohio (WTVG) - The mission of Metroparks Toledo is to get people outside and they’re partnering with a local organization to do that with a group of veterans this weekend. Nicholas Vincent is a board member for Ohio Veterans Outdoors, the organization putting on an archery fundraiser Saturday.
Comments / 0