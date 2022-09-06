TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo police say a man was shot and killed on the 3500 block of Hoiles Avenue. Police say the call came in around 3:10 a.m. Saturday morning. When they arrived, they found Aaron Williams-Gaston, 33, suffering from at least one gunshot wound while sitting in his car. Police say he was inside his car when shot were fired into the vehicle. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO