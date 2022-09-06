ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, VA

Comments / 1

Robin
4d ago

This piece of crap can get out in 8 months with good behavior and go on with his life. Brady will never be able to go to college or get married and have children. He's 18 forever. He took away Bradys mother the opportunity to be a grandmother and watch her son become whatever he wanted to be in live. So NO this is not right and I'm Ashamed of Bedford County to not give this man at least the maximum amount of time that the law could give. This boy has been a trouble maker in Montvale for a long time, he just never got caught. I would like to apologize to Bradys family for the injustice they received from Bedford. Which is supposed to be one of the hardest counties around on criminals. This just shows that you can get away with murder in Bedford but don't get caught with drugs or speeding because they'll lock you up and throw away the key. Our system is so BROKEN...........

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSLS

Henry County Deputies arrest barricaded suspect

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – Henry County Sheriff Deputies responded to a domestic assault call in the 100 block of Lake Tree Drive in Martinsville Saturday around 3:30 in the afternoon. When deputies arrived at the home, investigators said a man slammed the door shut. When deputies tried to enter...
HENRY COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Campbell Co. death found to not be a homicide

CAMPBELL Co., Va. (WDBJ) - The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office says that it has been determined that the man found dead Thursday night in the 4800 block of Colonial Highway did not die by homicide. “We ask the community to keep the family of this male in your thoughts...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Man arrested following February homicide in Pittsylvania Co.

PITTSYLVANIA Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Daniel Wayne Neal, 28 of Gretna, has been arrested after a homicide in February along Boxwood Road. He is charged with the murder of Charles Van Hooker who was found by deputies on the morning of February 11. The Medical Examiner found the cause of Hooker’s death was by gunshot and a homicide.
GRETNA, VA
WFXR

VSP investigating fatal crash in Pittsylvania Co.

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police say a single-vehicle crash in Pittsylvania county that claimed a life is under investigation. VSP reports the crash happened on Saturday, Sept. 10 at 7:46 p.m. on Route 29 two-tenths of a mile south of Route 863. The incident happened when a Ford Explorer traveling north ran […]
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Roanoke, VA
Bedford, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Bedford, VA
WDBJ7.com

Woman dead after crash along Rt. 29N in Pittsylvania Co.

PITTSYLVANIA Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A single-vehicle crash along Route 29N in Pittsylvania County Saturday evening left one person dead and another in the hospital. According to Virginia State Police, Samuel C. Pickral, 26 of Hurt, Va., was driving when the SUV ran off of the left side of the roadway and overturned in the median before resting in the southbound lanes.
HURT, VA
WSLS

Search warrants reveal new details about fatal Northwest shooting

ROANOKE, Va. – There are new details about a shooting in Roanoke over the weekend that left one teen dead. 15-year-old Demarion Sanders was killed on Saturday afternoon on Palm Avenue Northwest. When officers arrived, they found Sanders with what they believed was a critical gunshot wound outside of a home in the area, and pronounced him dead at the scene, 10 News reported.
ROANOKE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime
WDBJ7.com

Deputies are investigating a death with “unknown circumstances”

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death with unknown circumstances. The death occurred in the area of the 4800-block of Colonial Highway and was discovered around 8:30 p.m. Thursday night. The deceased person’s name has not been released, but officials say the...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Arrest made in Campbell County homicide

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 23 year-old Dashawn Hamlett of Campbell County in connection with the murder of Jason Marcus that took place on Sept. 4. Marcus was found dead behind the wheel of his car. After an extensive investigation, charges were obtained for against Hamlett for...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
WSLS

15-year-old identified as victim of fatal Northwest Roanoke shooting

ROANOKE, Va. – A 15-year-old boy has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting in Northwest Roanoke earlier this month, according to police. Authorities said Demarion Sanders, 15, of Roanoke was shot and killed on Sept. 3. Around 7:45 p.m. that night, Roanoke Police were notified that...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

21 years later, Roanoke emergency organizations remember 9/11

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - ”We pulled out a TV at the church and turned it on and started watching in horror just like everybody else.”. Most of us remember where we were on September 11, 2001. That’s no different for Roanoke Fire-EMS Chief David Hoback and Roanoke County Fire and Rescue’s community outreach coordinator Brian Clingenpeel.
ROANOKE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wfirnews.com

9/11 was 21 years ago this morning

(from Roanoke Fire-EMS) Today, we remember the victims of the attack on 9/11. We honor the sacrifice made by emergency responders that day, including the 343 firefighters of the FDNY, and all those whose lives have been forever changed in the days since.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

UTV, guns stolen from Campbell County, deputies report

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The sheriff’s office needs the public’s help to find a stolen UTV from a home near the Campbell/Charlotte County line. It happened on Wednesday, Sept. 7 at a home off Red House Road. Deputies say that a 2021 Can-Am UTV, several long guns, and hand guns.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Police identify teen in deadly weekend shooting in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Police revealed the identity of the teenager who was killed in a shooting on Saturday. It happened in the 1000 block of Palm Avenue NW around 7:45 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3. Police say they found 15-year-old Demarion D. Sanders with a critical gunshot wound outside a house in the area. Sanders was later pronounced dead at the scene by Roanoke Fire-EMS.
ROANOKE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Augusta County Sheriff’s Office seeks missing Greenville man

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a missing person who was last seen Thursday. David L. Herbaugh, 50, is 5’10”, 210 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. Herbaugh could possibly be heading to the Roanoke area. He should be...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

CLEARED: Tractor-trailer crash on I-81 in Montgomery Co.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Transportation is reporting a tractor-trailer crash on I-81 in Montgomery County that is causing approximately a five-mile backup. The crash has closed all northbound lanes and is in the area of mile marker 120. Drivers should expect delays in this...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy