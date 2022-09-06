This piece of crap can get out in 8 months with good behavior and go on with his life. Brady will never be able to go to college or get married and have children. He's 18 forever. He took away Bradys mother the opportunity to be a grandmother and watch her son become whatever he wanted to be in live. So NO this is not right and I'm Ashamed of Bedford County to not give this man at least the maximum amount of time that the law could give. This boy has been a trouble maker in Montvale for a long time, he just never got caught. I would like to apologize to Bradys family for the injustice they received from Bedford. Which is supposed to be one of the hardest counties around on criminals. This just shows that you can get away with murder in Bedford but don't get caught with drugs or speeding because they'll lock you up and throw away the key. Our system is so BROKEN...........
