Epping, NH

whdh.com

Caught on Camera: Marlborough Police searching for armed robbery suspects after daylight attack

MARLBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - The Marlborough Police Department is seeking the public’s help to find two suspects who allegedly assaulted and robbed a victim in broad daylight. According to a police Facebook post, at about 10 a.m. Saturday, two suspects assaulted a man on Main Street near Prospect Street and robbed him of “an undetermined amount of money.” Witnesses took photos and videos during and after the assault. The alleged assailants fled the scene on a motorcycle.
MARLBOROUGH, MA
CBS Boston

Harmony Montgomery's stepmother arrested after failing to appear in court

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Kayla Montgomery, the stepmother of Harmony Montgomery, has been arrested after failing to appear in court on Thursday.Kayla Montgomery was scheduled for a court hearing but did not appear. An arrest warrant was issued on Thursday after she failed to show up.Montgomery was arrested Friday afternoon at a home in Manchester, NH. She will be held until a court hearing is scheduled. She was out on bail stemming from fraud charges for allegedly collecting food stamp benefits for Harmony after the little girl had disappeared.Harmony was last seen in late 2019 but was not reported missing until two years later. Investigators recently said they have evidence that leads them to believe she was murdered around the time of her disappearance.No arrests have been made in connection to Harmony's disappearance and suspected death. 
MANCHESTER, NH
nbcboston.com

Kayla Montgomery, Stepmother of Slain Girl, Arrested After Missing Court Date

The stepmother of long-missing New Hampshire girl Harmony Montgomery, who is considered dead, was arrested Friday afternoon after missing a court date the day before, prosecutors said. Kayla Montgomery was due in Hillsborough Superior Court at 10 a.m. for a hearing about charges she'd received stolen property, according to the...
MANCHESTER, NH
whdh.com

NH police use DNA evidence to make arrest in 2021 theft case

PELHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in New Hampshire say they were able to use DNA evidence to make an arrest after a year-long investigation of a case involving dozens of damaged trailers. William Scotsman, Inc., which carries mobile offices, storage units, and trailers, lost an estimated $40,000 worth of inventory...
HUDSON, NH
WMUR.com

DNA evidence in blood leads police to suspect in thefts at Pelham business

PELHAM, N.H. — A DNA match helped lead police to a suspect in a break-in at a Pelham business, investigators said Friday. Bryan Cashman, of Hudson, was arrested Thursday following an investigation that began on March 15, 2021, when some trailers were broken into at WillScot on Dick Tracy Drive in Pelham.
PELHAM, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Exeter Hospital#R Hero Eppingpd Com
WMUR.com

Trial of man accused in Pelham church shooting delayed again

NASHUA, N.H. — The trial of a man accused of shooting two people inside a Pelham church in 2019 has been delayed again. Dale Holloway, of Manchester, is facing several charges, including attempted murder, in connection with the shooting of two people at a Pelham church. Holloway was scheduled...
PELHAM, NH
nbcboston.com

FBI Involved in Investigation Into Conditions at Rowley Dog Kennel

An investigation into conditions at a Rowley, Massachusetts, dog kennel prompted by a small herd of wandering goats continues, with help from the FBI. The investigation started when a small herd of goats escaped from their enclosure on Aug. 27 and wandered along Route 1. This led Rowley police to their home, The Hydrant Regency dog kennel on Newburyport Turnpike, which had dozens of animals being held in what investigators described as unsanitary and unsafe conditions.
ROWLEY, MA
nbcboston.com

Man Accused of Attacking Woman, Biting Child on Hand

An East Boston man is accused of attacking a woman and biting a child, prosecutors said Thursday. Anthony Scarcella, 32, was charged in Chelsea District Court Thursday with assault, assault and battery and assault and battery on a child causing injury, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney's office. Prosecutors...
REVERE, MA
NHPR

N.H. man shot, killed by sheriff's deputy during encounter in Maine

A New Hampshire man was shot and killed by a sheriff's deputy in Maine earlier this week after allegedly struggling with police during an arrest, officials said. Tyler Woodburn, 30, of Newmarket, New Hampshire, died at the scene early Wednesday evening, York County Sheriff William King said. The sheriff declined...
NEWMARKET, NH
ABC6.com

Massachusetts State Police arrest 3 after drugs, gun found in car

RANDOLPH, Mass. (WLNE) — Massachusetts State Police have arrested three people, including a Rhode Island woman, after drugs and a gun were found in a car on Route 24. Shortly before 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, troopers on Route 24 in Randolph stopped an SUV for speeding. The driver, Andrea,...
RANDOLPH, MA

