WCVB
Massachusetts court officer arraigned on assault and battery charge in after North End attack
BOSTON — A Massachusetts trial court officer is on unpaid leave after being charged with assault and battery following an attack in Boston's North End, the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office said. Anthony Firicano, 53, is a court officer at the Charlestown Division of Boston Municipal Court. The Suffolk...
whdh.com
Caught on Camera: Marlborough Police searching for armed robbery suspects after daylight attack
MARLBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - The Marlborough Police Department is seeking the public’s help to find two suspects who allegedly assaulted and robbed a victim in broad daylight. According to a police Facebook post, at about 10 a.m. Saturday, two suspects assaulted a man on Main Street near Prospect Street and robbed him of “an undetermined amount of money.” Witnesses took photos and videos during and after the assault. The alleged assailants fled the scene on a motorcycle.
Harmony Montgomery's stepmother arrested after failing to appear in court
MANCHESTER, N.H. – Kayla Montgomery, the stepmother of Harmony Montgomery, has been arrested after failing to appear in court on Thursday.Kayla Montgomery was scheduled for a court hearing but did not appear. An arrest warrant was issued on Thursday after she failed to show up.Montgomery was arrested Friday afternoon at a home in Manchester, NH. She will be held until a court hearing is scheduled. She was out on bail stemming from fraud charges for allegedly collecting food stamp benefits for Harmony after the little girl had disappeared.Harmony was last seen in late 2019 but was not reported missing until two years later. Investigators recently said they have evidence that leads them to believe she was murdered around the time of her disappearance.No arrests have been made in connection to Harmony's disappearance and suspected death.
nbcboston.com
Ex-Mass. State Trooper Pleads Guilty to Assaulting Driver During 2019 Traffic Stop
A former Massachusetts State Police trooper has pleaded guilty to a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon for kicking a handcuffed man in the head during a traffic stop on Interstate 93 in Boston in 2019, court records show. Paul Conneely changed his plea from not guilty...
WMUR.com
Woman charged with negligent homicide in connection with deadly Peterborough crash
PETERBOROUGH, N.H. — A Vermont woman is charged in connection toa deadly crash in Peterborough last week. New Hampshire State Police have charged Amanda Fogg, 35, of West Townshend, Vermont, with negligent homicide and aggravated driving while intoxicated. Troopers said her passenger Lisa Johnson, 65, of West Townshend, Vermont,...
nbcboston.com
Kayla Montgomery, Stepmother of Slain Girl, Arrested After Missing Court Date
The stepmother of long-missing New Hampshire girl Harmony Montgomery, who is considered dead, was arrested Friday afternoon after missing a court date the day before, prosecutors said. Kayla Montgomery was due in Hillsborough Superior Court at 10 a.m. for a hearing about charges she'd received stolen property, according to the...
whdh.com
NH police use DNA evidence to make arrest in 2021 theft case
PELHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in New Hampshire say they were able to use DNA evidence to make an arrest after a year-long investigation of a case involving dozens of damaged trailers. William Scotsman, Inc., which carries mobile offices, storage units, and trailers, lost an estimated $40,000 worth of inventory...
WMUR.com
DNA evidence in blood leads police to suspect in thefts at Pelham business
PELHAM, N.H. — A DNA match helped lead police to a suspect in a break-in at a Pelham business, investigators said Friday. Bryan Cashman, of Hudson, was arrested Thursday following an investigation that began on March 15, 2021, when some trailers were broken into at WillScot on Dick Tracy Drive in Pelham.
nbcboston.com
North End Attack That Left Victim With Broken Legs Started Over a Couch, Prosecutors Say
A man who works as a court officer at the Charlestown Division of Boston Municipal Court is accused of attacking a man in the North End over moving a couch, leaving the victim with multiple broken bones, according to the Suffolk District Attorney's office. The alleged attack happened on Aug....
manchesterinklink.com
State, Manchester police called to former YDC for disturbance; second time in 3 weeks
MANCHESTER, NH – For the second time in about three weeks, State and Manchester police were sent to the John H. Sununu Youth Services for uncontrolled residents. Within a 24-hour time span, state and Manchester police were dispatched three times to the juvenile detention from early Friday evening and about 9:10 a.m. Saturday.
WCVB
Massachusetts officers praised for helping USPS catch mailbox theft suspect
NEWTON, Mass. — Two Massachusetts police officers are being commended for their role in a recent arrest of a suspect in connection with an investigation into thefts from area mailboxes. Newton Police Chief John Carmichael wrote the letter praising Officer Raymond Chieu and Lt. David Tempesta for their actions...
WMUR.com
Trial of man accused in Pelham church shooting delayed again
NASHUA, N.H. — The trial of a man accused of shooting two people inside a Pelham church in 2019 has been delayed again. Dale Holloway, of Manchester, is facing several charges, including attempted murder, in connection with the shooting of two people at a Pelham church. Holloway was scheduled...
Boston court officer accused of throwing man down flight of stairs in dispute over couch
BOSTON — A Boston court officer is facing criminal charges after authorities say he threw a man down a flight of stairs following a dispute over a couch. Anthony Firicano, 53, of the North End, was arraigned Wednesday on charges including assault and battery resulting in serious bodily injury, Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden announced Friday.
nbcboston.com
FBI Involved in Investigation Into Conditions at Rowley Dog Kennel
An investigation into conditions at a Rowley, Massachusetts, dog kennel prompted by a small herd of wandering goats continues, with help from the FBI. The investigation started when a small herd of goats escaped from their enclosure on Aug. 27 and wandered along Route 1. This led Rowley police to their home, The Hydrant Regency dog kennel on Newburyport Turnpike, which had dozens of animals being held in what investigators described as unsanitary and unsafe conditions.
nbcboston.com
Man Accused of Attacking Woman, Biting Child on Hand
An East Boston man is accused of attacking a woman and biting a child, prosecutors said Thursday. Anthony Scarcella, 32, was charged in Chelsea District Court Thursday with assault, assault and battery and assault and battery on a child causing injury, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney's office. Prosecutors...
NHPR
N.H. man shot, killed by sheriff's deputy during encounter in Maine
A New Hampshire man was shot and killed by a sheriff's deputy in Maine earlier this week after allegedly struggling with police during an arrest, officials said. Tyler Woodburn, 30, of Newmarket, New Hampshire, died at the scene early Wednesday evening, York County Sheriff William King said. The sheriff declined...
Wilmington Apple
POLICE LOG for September 3: Wilmington Man Arrested For 2nd OUI; Dumpster Diver
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Saturday, September 3, 2022:. Patrick Christopher Taylor (29, Wilmington) was arrested for OUI Liquor (2nd Offense), Marked Lanes Violation, and Speeding. (1:00am) A mailbox on Salem Street was damaged overnight. (8:52am) Police spoke to some kids pushing...
NECN
Man Knocked Unconscious in Unprovoked Attack at Boston MBTA Station: Police
Transit police say a 56-year-old man was "viciously attacked" Monday night at an MBTA station in South Boston, and they are looking into whether the attack could be a hate crime. According to police, the victim reported he was targeted for no apparent reason around 9 p.m. while at the...
WRGB
Vermont Police arrest two, recover pellet gun, over 5,000 bags of heroin
BENNINGTON, VT — Police in Bennington Vermont have arrested two people, accused of trafficking heroin and other charges. Police responded on September 7th for a report of two suspicious people in a vehicle on Northside Drive where a firearm was reported to have been seen. According to investigators Bennington...
ABC6.com
Massachusetts State Police arrest 3 after drugs, gun found in car
RANDOLPH, Mass. (WLNE) — Massachusetts State Police have arrested three people, including a Rhode Island woman, after drugs and a gun were found in a car on Route 24. Shortly before 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, troopers on Route 24 in Randolph stopped an SUV for speeding. The driver, Andrea,...
