WESH
Severe thunderstorm warning expires in Central Florida counties
The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Volusia County Friday that was allowed to expire at 4:30 p.m. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
click orlando
Seminole County school employees step up to troubleshoot after launching transportation app
WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. – New technology and apps on our phones are supposed to make our life easier and in most cases they do. But sometimes you have to work out the bugs. If you’ll remember, that’s what happened in Seminole County the first day of school. But the team at the Seminole County Public Schools Transportation Services worked through it, and because of that, were nominated for this week’s News 6 Getting Results Award.
flaglernewsweekly.com
SMA Healthcare Now Offering Medication Assisted Treatment Services in Flagler County
BUNNELL – SMA Healthcare is pleased to announce that it is now offering Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT) services in Flagler County. MAT services are offered through the outpatient center at the Vince Carter Sanctuary, located at 301 Justice Lane, Bunnell, FL 32110. “SMA Healthcare is committed to expanding its...
click orlando
Another round of storms develop to start the weekend
ORLANDO, Fla. – A severe thunderstorm warning issued by the National Weather Service in Jacksonville at 2:27 p.m. for parts of Marion County was allowed to expire at 3:15 p.m. [FIND THE LATEST WEATHER ALERTS IN YOUR AREA BY CLICKING HERE]. Saturday will behave much like Friday did with...
WCJB
Marion County firefighters respond to home on fire
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A residential fire was quickly extinguished in Marion County. Marion County Fire Rescue crews arrived at the house on Southwest 46th Street after a fire broke shortly before 7 p.m. Friday evening. The flames were contained to a single room and no injuries were reported.
flaglernewsweekly.com
Women United Flagler Chapter Announces 2022 Woman of the Year
The Women United Flagler Chapter is pleased to announce that the group has named member Lori Gold as Woman of the Year for 2022. Lori received the award at the organization’s 14th Annual Flagler Power of the Purse VIP Preview event that was held on August 29 at Elite Dance and Travel in Palm Coast. As part of her prize, the winner receives $500 to be donated to the charity of her choice. Lori has selected the Dolly Parton Imagination Library and the Feed Flagler – through Flagler County Schools – to receive $250 each.
WESH
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Orange, Osceola counties expires
A severe thunderstorm warning issued for Orange and Osceola counties until 5:30 p.m. Thursday has expired. Maximum wind speeds of 60 mph were detected, leading to the severe thunderstorm warning. A flood advisory has also been issued for Volusia, Orange and Seminole counties until 6:30 p.m. The National Weather Service...
leesburg-news.com
Work van stopped on turnpike after running up $1,100 toll bill
Two men were arrested after their vehicle was pulled over on Florida’s Turnpike for having more than $1,100 in toll violations. A Florida Highway Patrol trooper headed north near mile marker 283 on Wednesday morning observed a white Chevy Express van with the right-rear door window broken out and several passengers in the cargo area. The trooper ran the tag number and found out a stop had been issued June 15 for toll violations. The vehicle owner owed E-PASS more than $200 and SunPass more than $900, according to the FHP report.
westorlandonews.com
OUC Donated 400 Tons of Concrete to Create Artificial Reef Off Florida’s Coast
Nearly 400 tons, about 800,000 pounds, of concrete found a new purpose in helping revitalize marine ecosystems off the coast of eastern Florida. OUC – The Reliable One donated the material to the Starship II artificial reef project in partnership with the Coastal Conservation Association (CCA) Florida, Building Conservation Trust (BCT), Shell Inc. and Volusia County.
WESH
Second Tornado Warning issued for Marion County expires
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A second tornado warning was issued for Marion County Thursday morning. NWS originally issued a Tornado Warning for Marion County until 8:30 a.m., but it was canceled around 8:22 a.m. Then, just before 8:30 a.m. the NWS issued another Tornado Warning set to go through...
click orlando
All-clear issued at Mainland High School after ‘emergency button activated’
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – The all-clear was issued Friday at Mainland High School in Daytona Beach after “an emergency button was activated,” prompting police to flock to the school. [TRENDING: Last chance to win Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights tickets | Why are speed limits different on...
ormondbeachobserver.com
Ormond Beach looks to increase its impact fees
Ormond Beach is looking to significantly increase its impact fees in the near future. For some land uses, such as single-family residential, road impact fees could increase by over 400%. In other uses, like fast-food restaurants and convenience stores, road impact fees could be as high as over $25,000 per 1,000 square feet — a fee increase that some commissioners found concerning.
‘False alarm’: No threat found after emergency button activated at Mainland High, police say
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Daytona Beach police responded to Mainland High School on Friday afternoon after an emergency button was activated at the school. After sweeping the school, police said no threat was found. Police Chief Jakari Young said a teacher heard a student say the word “gun” and...
flaglernewsweekly.com
September 11th Events Scheduled In Flagler County
On Sunday, Sept. 11th, Knights of Columbus Notre Dame Council 10514 will have our annual 9-11 Remembrance Ceremony. We will be having a featured speaker to give a short presentation on the pier about their September 11, 2001 experience. After the ceremony at the Flagler Beach Pier, we will have a procession to Santa Maria del Mar Church for a ‘Blue Mass’. Here a few of the pertinent details.
palmcoastobserver.com
39 arrests on Labor Day weekend
The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) arrested five people for Driving Under the Influence (DUI) as part of an agency-wide effort to curb DUI’s and other forms of dangerous driving behavior during Labor Day weekend 2022. Those DUI’s were among 39 arrests over the Labor Day weekend in...
cityofnsb.com
Two variances, three annexations, 182-lot subdivision on Sept. 12 Planning & Zoning Board agenda
Two variances, three annexations, and a 182-lot subdivision will be on the agenda when the Planning & Zoning Board meets Monday, Sept. 12 at 6 p.m. Here are the highlights. Please review the full 257-page agenda packet here. Variance request from 3311 Hill St. to allow a pool and deck...
flaglernewsweekly.com
Growth Spurt: Teens-In-Flight Gets New Location with a Hangar
Palm Coast, FL – Teens-In-Flight Inc. is pleased to announce that the organization has moved to a new, larger location at the Flagler Executive Airport at 275 Old Moody Blvd., Palm Coast. Their former address is 120 Airport Rd. The new location allows the 501(C)3 to now house their airplanes in their own hangar.
ormondbeachobserver.com
Volusia County to adopt rollback millage rate for fiscal year 2022-2023
The Volusia County Council unanimously approved the adoption of a millage rate at rollback of 4.8499 mills — or $4.8499 per $1,000 of taxable value — at its first budget hearing on Tuesday, Sept. 6. This is a lower tax rate than the maximum 4.8506 mills the council...
moneyinc.com
The 20 Best Things To Do In Ocala, Florida
If you want to have unforgettable experiences, you must visit Ocala, Florida. It is the perfect place for a romantic gateway or vacation destination with family or friends. So, what things can you do as you enjoy your stay in Ocala? You can visit the historical museums, Alexander Springs, Silver Springs, and Bellview Santos. You can go swimming, fishing, camping, kayaking, or do wildlife photography. Therefore you can be sure when you visit Ocala; that you will have the best time of your life. Here are the 20 best things to do in Ocala, Florida.
palmcoastobserver.com
Man arrested in theft of bleachers at Wadsworth Park
A 56-year-old man was arrested for stealing bleachers at Wadsworth Park after a county employee caught him loading the bleachers into a van. "By working hard, working smart and working together, we collectively were able to locate and arrest a felony suspect in a little over two hours," Flagler Beach Police Chief Matt Doughney said, according to a news release.
