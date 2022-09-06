ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

AthlonSports.com

Cris Collinsworth Has A Harsh Message For Matthew Stafford Following His 3rd Interception

Matthew Stafford is having an ugly night. The veteran quarterback threw three picks in a blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills this evening. It was an awful performance. After throwing his third interception of the night, Stafford took his frustrations out on the Bills defender and tackled the return man. Cris Collinsworth crushed the Los Angeles Rams quarterback after he made the tackle.
NFL
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Josh Allen's crazy stiff arm

Ordinarily, the stiff arm is not something you see from quarterbacks. But at 6-foot-5 and nearly 240 pounds, Josh Allen is not an ordinary quarterback. That was something that the Los Angeles Rams and specifically, safety Nick Scott, learned the hard way on Thursday night. On their first possession of...
NFL
Washington, DC
Sports
Washington, DC
Football
Washington, DC
NBC Sports

LeVeon Bell TKOs Adrian Peterson in boxing match

A pair of former NFL running backs met in a different arena on Saturday night and Le’Veon Bell came out on top of Adrian Peterson. Bell and Peterson were initially scheduled to box one another in July, but the fight was postponed until this weekend in Los Angeles. Peterson knocked Bell down early in the fight, but there was not much other action until the fifth round.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Taylor Heinicke
Paul C
Carson Wentz
The Associated Press

Saints pull off improbable comeback to beat Falcons 27-26

ATLANTA (AP) — A new coach. A bunch of guys coming back from injuries. A 16-point deficit in the fourth quarter. None of it flustered the New Orleans Saints, who pulled off a stunning comeback Sunday. Wil Lutz kicked a 51-yard field goal with 19 seconds remaining after Jameis Winston guided a pair of lighting-quick touchdown drives, giving the Saints a 27-26 victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Dennis Allen’s coaching debut. “It was exciting,” Winston said with a smile. “We’ve just got to find a way to get there quicker.”
ATLANTA, GA
NBC Sports

Odell Beckham Jr.: "My heart" is with the Rams

Earlier this week, free-agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr. half joked that he’d sign with the team that wins the regular-season opener in L.A. After the Bills blew out the Rams, however, OBJ sounded like a guy who remains loyal to the Rams. “My heart is wit them Rams… they...
NFL
NBC Sports

Bears release Mike Pennel

The Bears opened up a spot on their 53-man roster Friday. The NFL’s daily transaction report shows that they released defensive tackle Mike Pennel. They also cut wide receiver Tajae Sharpe from injured reserve and released defensive lineman Sam Kamara from the practice squad. Pennel signed with the Bears...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Roob's Obs: Sloppy defense, Brown balls out, and more

No. 1: The Eagles have a heck of a lot to work on. No. 2: The Eagles are 1-0. The Eagles built a 17-point third-quarter lead, then hung on for dear life for a 38-35 win over the Lions in the season opener at Ford Field in Detroit Sunday. The...
NFL
#Punt Returner#American Football#Washington Commanders#The Washington Commanders
NBC Sports

Our Eagles vs. Lions predictions for Week 1

Reuben Frank (0-0) You couldn’t have asked for the last eight months to go any better. Howie Roseman addressed every area the Eagles needed to address, Jalen Hurts showed the sort of growth in practice that he needed to show, and the Eagles arrive at their opener against the Lions Sunday with every starter – and all but one backup – healthy and ready to go. The Eagles are at full strength, the roster is loaded and the team seems focused and confident heading into Detroit, and you really never know what’s going to happen on opening day – there are always so many upsets and surprises – but they’re just clearly the better team in this one. I don’t expect things to come as easily as last year, when the Eagles led the Lions 17-0 at halftime on the way to a 44-6 win at Ford Field, but I do expect this to be a comfortable statement win to open the season and get the 2022 Eagles rolling.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Ravens dropped the ball in not paying Lamar Jackson

After months of tension, the Baltimore Ravens and star quarterback Lamar Jackson failed to reach a new contract agreement before the season. While other quarterbacks such as Kyler Murray, Russell Wilson and Deshaun Watson got big new deals this offseason, Jackson is still waiting on his. Now the 2019 NFL MVP will play this season […] The post Ravens dropped the ball in not paying Lamar Jackson appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports

Jimmy Garoppolo still has a right shoulder injury

49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is healthy, unless he isn’t. Garoppolo, who is practicing against with the team after being relegated to pariah status for the first month of training camp, officially appeared on the injury report every day this week as having a right shoulder injury. He fully participated...
NFL
NBC Sports

There's a bee in Philly that hates the Eagles

There was a villainous bee in South Philadelphia on Friday. As the Eagles began their final practice of the week before Sunday’s regular season opener, something looked off about A.J. Brown. He was late to stretch and even when he joined his teammates, he wasn’t really participating. Now...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Breer: Why Patriots passed on two strong candidates for OC job

Time will tell if Matt Patricia is cut out to be the New England Patriots' play-caller. In the meantime, we've heard plenty of questions about Bill Belichick's succession plan for Josh McDaniels. The Patriots didn't name an offensive coordinator following McDaniels' departure, with Patricia -- who has never called an...
NFL
NBC Sports

Ja'Wuan James tore his Achilles again on Sunday

Ravens tackle Ja'Wuan James made it back on the field for Sunday’s game after missing the last two seasons, but he won’t be back for any other games this year. James was carted off in the second quarter after going down while pass blocking and the Ravens quickly announced that he was doubtful to return with an ankle injury. After the game, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh announced that James actually tore his Achilles.
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports

Eagles players roast offensive line with hilarious fictitious band names

The Eagles' offensive line is nothing short of terrifying. They're gigantic, burly behemoths, and when they're not busy going to Pro Bowls and dominating opposing linemen, they can look like some pretty scary dudes with their enormous beards and tank-like physiques. The Birds' hype video (which you can watch here)...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

