Community mourns loss of mother and son killed in Arcadia car crash

ARCADIA, Fla. — A devastating accident in Arcadia killed a mother and her 13-year-old son over the weekend. Now, hearts are broken all over the small town.

Kaylee Hampton, her husband, and two boys were riding on County Road 660 in their gator when another car clipped them from behind and ejected all four.

“Supposedly, the driver was coming, going at least 80-90 mph, from what we’ve gathered. He lost control,” Ashley Beck said.

Beck’s known Hampton since they were kids growing up together in Desoto County.

Hampton died at the scene. Her husband and one son survived and are fighting for their lives at two separate hospitals. 13-year-old Cail died in an ambulance.

These four aren’t the only ones hurting, though. Beck said Hampton and her husband’s other children were standing within eyesight of the crash Friday night.

“They all need all the prayers they can get, especially the other two kids. They were in the yard, and they witnessed it happen. They saw everything that happened, so the family when I say are shook to the core, they are shook to the core,” she said.

Pieces and parts of the gator, plus a broken fence, are all that’s left at the crash site. FHP reports the driver of the other vehicle was hospitalized with injuries. The investigation is still active, so it’s unknown whether he/she will face any charges.

While waiting for closure, Beck and the rest of Arcadia are working together to plan benefits for the next two Saturdays. One, this coming Saturday at the Tractor Supply. Another will follow the weekend of the 17th at Elks Arcadia.

“If Kaylee was standing here right now, she’d tell you to put one foot in front of the other and get to moving,” Beck said. “We know what the next move is, and that’s to take care of her family like she would’ve stepped up and took care of ours, so we’re going to keep on moving and keep their memory alive in everything we do.”

The family wants to stress how thankful they are for the community’s support right now. Kaylee’s mom said reading stories of how her daughter and grandson positivity impacted people is what’s helping her get through this.

“I’m amazed. I know that the town always comes together but the people she touched, I’m blown away,” Kathy Griffin said. “I had no clue, no clue how she touched everybody’s life because at times I always thought she was just nosy but everybody loved her for what she did for them.”

Griffin also wants to share her appreciation to everybody who tried to save her grandbaby, Cail.

“The firefighters, the nurses, the EMTs lined the hallway taking turns doing CPR on that youngin’ for like 3.5-4 hours. The doctor just would not give up. He worked on that baby and worked on that baby. I got 30 minutes away and that’s when they just couldn’t do anymore,” Griffin said.

In addition to benefits being organized, people can donate to medical bills by giving to the Hampton Griffin fund at MidFlorida bank in Arcadia.