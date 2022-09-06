ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
MinnPost

St. Paul may trim down rent control ordinance

The Pioneer Press’ Fred Melo writes that it looks likely St. Paul will pare down its rent control ordinance next week. On MPR News, Cathy Wurzer talked with Dr. Abinash Virk, of the Mayo Clinic, about what you need to know about the new round of COVID-19 boosters. WCCO...
SAINT PAUL, MN
MinnPost

State Patrol extends souped-up reckless driver enforcement

The Star Tribune’s Tim Harlow reports that stepped-up enforcement on Minnesota highways, originally slated to end after August, will continue through the end of the year. Per Bring Me The News’ Tommy Wiita, an Isanti man has been sentenced to life in prison in the 1993 murder of Jeanne “Jeanie” Ann Childs in Minneapolis.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MinnPost

Ellen Hart to be honored at upcoming world mystery book convention in Minneapolis

Culinary-themed lesbian mystery writer Ellen Hart calls Minnesota “a great book state.”. “My editor told me that I should be very grateful that I started as a writer in Minnesota, because there are so many opportunities through the library system, through bookstores, through reviews, through book groups, that kind of thing,” she says. “We are a state that reads, and I think that’s really wonderful.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MinnPost

Matt Birk attacks Michael Brodkorb on Twitter after poll result

A KSTP/SurveyUSA poll released Tuesday night showed GOP gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen trailing Gov. Tim Walz by 18 points. Reaction to that result caused a bit of a dust-up on Twitter after Jensen’s running mate, Matt Birk, tweeted a personal attack against GOP political commentator Michael Brodkorb. Brodkorb has...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
City
Webster, MN
Local
Minnesota Entertainment
City
Oakdale, MN
MinnPost

A chance to solve our highway problem is slipping away

Interstate 94 between downtown Minneapolis and downtown St. Paul is an urban transportation nightmare from which its neighbors are struggling to wake up. Thankfully, the Biden administration has launched a new grant program to mitigate harms from transportation infrastructure, including highways. The Reconnecting Communities Pilot Program appears tailor-made to help the Twin Cities design a fix to our freeway problem.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MinnPost

Walz wants tougher penalties for shooters

An MPR News story by Dana Ferguson says, “Gov. Tim Walz on Tuesday called for lawmakers to back more public safety spending and tougher sentences for criminals after one person was shot just outside the Minnesota State Fair on Monday, two days after a person was shot at the fair’s Mighty Midway entrance. Walz said Monday night’s victim was discharged from the hospital with minor injuries and that police have a suspect in the shooting, which took place near Como and Snelling avenues just outside the fairgrounds. … Walz called on judges to issue harsher penalties for those involved in shootings, and he renewed his call for lawmakers to approve additional funding for public safety. ‘There’s too many guns on the streets, and 15-year-olds with guns shooting someone or a 20-year-old being shot last night — we have got to make it as difficult as possible for folks to be getting these guns,’ Walz said.”
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

UCare’s new chief medical officer wants to advance equity

Well-educated is one way to describe Dr. Tenbit Emiru. An M.D. with a Ph.D. in psychology and an MBA, Emiru was recently named executive vice president and chief medical officer of UCare, an independent, nonprofit health plan company serving some 640,000 enrollees across Minnesota and Western Wisconsin. Emiru, who immigrated...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Person
St. Mary
MinnPost

Calls for a special session in the Minnesota Legislature to address a number of issues left unfinished

Dear Gov. Tim Walz, Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan and members of the Minnesota House and Senate:. As associations representing the state’s local partners – its school districts, counties, cities and townships, encompassing all citizens of our state – we are aware of the significant challenges and needs local leaders face amid an uncertain economy and the ongoing effects of the pandemic.
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

California move to ban new gas-powered cars puts Walz’s rules in limbo

Gov. Tim Walz spent a lot of political capital to adopt tougher new vehicle emission standards in Minnesota. In his first year in office in 2019, Walz announced Minnesota would follow California in requiring automakers to provide more electric vehicles for sale in Minnesota. Republicans have repeatedly bashed the decision to act unilaterally and, in their view, force EVs on uninterested drivers.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#United Nations#Havingfun#Talk Info#The Star Tribune#Tpt#Minnesotans#The Duluth News Tribune#American#The Pioneer Press#Lynlake Brewery
MinnPost

Walz presses Jensen and Birk to release taxes, but Birk asks, ‘Does anybody care?’

Stribber Rochelle Olson reports, “The latest flash point in the Minnesota governor’s race is whether the GOP candidates should release their personal income tax returns, a public transparency tradition that stretches back at least a decade. DFL Gov. Tim Walz is pushing his Republican opponent, former state Sen. Scott Jensen, and running mate Matt Birk, a former center for the Minnesota Vikings, to release their returns. Jensen and Birk have given no signal they plan to do so and have publicly panned the idea. ‘Does anybody care?’ Birk asked in late August at an event in Minneapolis. ‘You tell me what you’re looking for and I can give it to you. This is another distraction. Nobody has come up to me on the street and said, ‘Hey, I’m really interested in seeing your tax return.'”
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

Cut fiber cable on North Shore shows serious ramifications

For KSTP-TV Krystal Fasier reports, “Federal records show a former Minneapolis officer who was found guilty in connection to the murder of George Floyd is now in a federal prison. Thomas Lane is now in custody at Federal Correctional Institution Englewood in Littleton, Colorado, just outside of Denver.”. For...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
MinnPost

Thousands of Minnesota nurses could strike on Sept. 12

KSTP has a piece on news that the Minnesota Nurses Association leadership says the organization has filed an intent to strike, a move that could affect 16 hospitals across Minnesota and encompass 15,000 nurses. Sydney Mook of the Grand Forks Herald reports that the remains of dozens of Indigenous people...
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

MinnPost

Minneapolis, MN
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
962K+
Views
ABOUT

MinnPost is a nonprofit, nonpartisan enterprise whose mission is to provide high-quality journalism for people who care about Minnesota.

 http://MinnPost.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy