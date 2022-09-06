Read full article on original website
St. Paul may trim down rent control ordinance
The Pioneer Press’ Fred Melo writes that it looks likely St. Paul will pare down its rent control ordinance next week. On MPR News, Cathy Wurzer talked with Dr. Abinash Virk, of the Mayo Clinic, about what you need to know about the new round of COVID-19 boosters. WCCO...
State Patrol extends souped-up reckless driver enforcement
The Star Tribune’s Tim Harlow reports that stepped-up enforcement on Minnesota highways, originally slated to end after August, will continue through the end of the year. Per Bring Me The News’ Tommy Wiita, an Isanti man has been sentenced to life in prison in the 1993 murder of Jeanne “Jeanie” Ann Childs in Minneapolis.
Ellen Hart to be honored at upcoming world mystery book convention in Minneapolis
Culinary-themed lesbian mystery writer Ellen Hart calls Minnesota “a great book state.”. “My editor told me that I should be very grateful that I started as a writer in Minnesota, because there are so many opportunities through the library system, through bookstores, through reviews, through book groups, that kind of thing,” she says. “We are a state that reads, and I think that’s really wonderful.”
Matt Birk attacks Michael Brodkorb on Twitter after poll result
A KSTP/SurveyUSA poll released Tuesday night showed GOP gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen trailing Gov. Tim Walz by 18 points. Reaction to that result caused a bit of a dust-up on Twitter after Jensen’s running mate, Matt Birk, tweeted a personal attack against GOP political commentator Michael Brodkorb. Brodkorb has...
A chance to solve our highway problem is slipping away
Interstate 94 between downtown Minneapolis and downtown St. Paul is an urban transportation nightmare from which its neighbors are struggling to wake up. Thankfully, the Biden administration has launched a new grant program to mitigate harms from transportation infrastructure, including highways. The Reconnecting Communities Pilot Program appears tailor-made to help the Twin Cities design a fix to our freeway problem.
Walz wants tougher penalties for shooters
An MPR News story by Dana Ferguson says, “Gov. Tim Walz on Tuesday called for lawmakers to back more public safety spending and tougher sentences for criminals after one person was shot just outside the Minnesota State Fair on Monday, two days after a person was shot at the fair’s Mighty Midway entrance. Walz said Monday night’s victim was discharged from the hospital with minor injuries and that police have a suspect in the shooting, which took place near Como and Snelling avenues just outside the fairgrounds. … Walz called on judges to issue harsher penalties for those involved in shootings, and he renewed his call for lawmakers to approve additional funding for public safety. ‘There’s too many guns on the streets, and 15-year-olds with guns shooting someone or a 20-year-old being shot last night — we have got to make it as difficult as possible for folks to be getting these guns,’ Walz said.”
UCare’s new chief medical officer wants to advance equity
Well-educated is one way to describe Dr. Tenbit Emiru. An M.D. with a Ph.D. in psychology and an MBA, Emiru was recently named executive vice president and chief medical officer of UCare, an independent, nonprofit health plan company serving some 640,000 enrollees across Minnesota and Western Wisconsin. Emiru, who immigrated...
Scott Jensen’s tax plan is bad for Minnesota; would unfairly burden lower income individuals
Of all the ill-conceived ideas advanced in this year’s political campaign, few are worse than Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen’s proposal to phase out Minnesota’s personal income tax. Jensen’s proposal would destabilize the state’s tax structure, make it more regressive (meaning that lower income taxpayers would shoulder...
D.C. Memo: More on Mar-a-Lago documents; Senate eyes same-sex marriage protection
WASHINGTON – The controversy over the documents retrieved from Mar-a-Lago continued this week, with revelations that information about an unnamed foreign nation’s (Iran? Russia? France? Israel?) nuclear secrets were among the files kept at former President Trump’s Florida resort. The situation was already deemed extremely serious, and...
On WWII anniversary this election season, elected officials and political candidates should stop using Holocaust analogies
Eighty-three years ago this past week, Nazi bombs rained down on Polish cities marking the beginning of World War II. My late mother was 14 when she experienced that horrific morning in the Polish city of Lvov, which is now Lviv in Western Ukraine. She relayed her experience:. “I remember...
Calls for a special session in the Minnesota Legislature to address a number of issues left unfinished
Dear Gov. Tim Walz, Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan and members of the Minnesota House and Senate:. As associations representing the state’s local partners – its school districts, counties, cities and townships, encompassing all citizens of our state – we are aware of the significant challenges and needs local leaders face amid an uncertain economy and the ongoing effects of the pandemic.
California move to ban new gas-powered cars puts Walz’s rules in limbo
Gov. Tim Walz spent a lot of political capital to adopt tougher new vehicle emission standards in Minnesota. In his first year in office in 2019, Walz announced Minnesota would follow California in requiring automakers to provide more electric vehicles for sale in Minnesota. Republicans have repeatedly bashed the decision to act unilaterally and, in their view, force EVs on uninterested drivers.
September 2022 MinnPost Partner Offers giveaway open to members
Thank you to all of our advertising partners who provided tickets for this month’s giveaway! Our September 2022 giveaway will feature the following offers:. The Dakota: Two tickets to Seun Kuti & Egypt 80: Love & Revolution Tour on Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 7 p.m. (one winner) The Minnesota...
Walz presses Jensen and Birk to release taxes, but Birk asks, ‘Does anybody care?’
Stribber Rochelle Olson reports, “The latest flash point in the Minnesota governor’s race is whether the GOP candidates should release their personal income tax returns, a public transparency tradition that stretches back at least a decade. DFL Gov. Tim Walz is pushing his Republican opponent, former state Sen. Scott Jensen, and running mate Matt Birk, a former center for the Minnesota Vikings, to release their returns. Jensen and Birk have given no signal they plan to do so and have publicly panned the idea. ‘Does anybody care?’ Birk asked in late August at an event in Minneapolis. ‘You tell me what you’re looking for and I can give it to you. This is another distraction. Nobody has come up to me on the street and said, ‘Hey, I’m really interested in seeing your tax return.'”
Cut fiber cable on North Shore shows serious ramifications
For KSTP-TV Krystal Fasier reports, “Federal records show a former Minneapolis officer who was found guilty in connection to the murder of George Floyd is now in a federal prison. Thomas Lane is now in custody at Federal Correctional Institution Englewood in Littleton, Colorado, just outside of Denver.”. For...
Finstad has an incumbent’s advantage in his race against Ettinger
WASHINGTON — Rep. Brad Finstad won a special election to represent southern Minnesota’s 1st Congressional District by a smaller margin than many political watchers expected, but as he seeks re-election, the Republican has a very special benefit – the advantage of incumbency. When he was sworn in...
A look at Holocaust education in Minnesota following Jensen comments on Nazi Germany
Late last month it was revealed that GOP nominee for governor Scott Jensen had drawn comparisons between government public health requirements during the pandemic and the rise of Nazi Germany and the persecution of Jews. The comments were condemned as insensitive and historically inaccurate. Jensen, however, stood by his statements...
Thousands of Minnesota nurses could strike on Sept. 12
KSTP has a piece on news that the Minnesota Nurses Association leadership says the organization has filed an intent to strike, a move that could affect 16 hospitals across Minnesota and encompass 15,000 nurses. Sydney Mook of the Grand Forks Herald reports that the remains of dozens of Indigenous people...
Minnesota no-knock searches decline, disparities remain following Locke killing
The use of no-knock searches by police appears to have declined sharply across Minnesota after a Minneapolis officer fatally shot 22-year-old Amir Locke during a raid in February, though stark racial disparities remain in who law enforcement targets. New state data says police and sheriffs carried out an average of...
Klobuchar, Smith join Democratic fight to maintain control of the U.S. Senate – and their own clout
WASHINGTON – Sen. Amy Klobuchar recently used the national platform provided by her appearance on the Bill Maher show to make a pitch for its liberal-leaning viewers to vote for Democratic Senate candidates in November. Klobuchar, like fellow Democratic Sen. Tina Smith, is not on the ballot this year,...
