A local deputy’s life was threatened by a Colleton County student during a recent brawl. According to an incident report filed with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement officers were called to Colleton County High School on August 26th to a student fight. When a deputy arrived, he learned that two(male) students were arguing over a female student. That argument turned into a physical fight that was happening inside the school. While trying to separate the two students, one of the teens threatened the deputy’s life. This case is under investigation. If charged, the student faces an offense of threatening the life of a public official.

COLLETON COUNTY, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO