Hollywood, SC

City
North Charleston, SC
City
Hollywood, SC
City
Charleston, SC
North Charleston, SC
Crime & Safety
WJCL

Teen charged with possession of a firearm on school property

SEABROOK, S.C. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. Whale Branch Early College High School's football game was canceled Friday night after a loaded firearm was found on school property. The high school received a tip from a student regarding a potential conflict between two other students. The school was...
SEABROOK ISLAND, SC
The Post and Courier

Video: Charleston County sheriff's deputy pursuit of stolen Toyota sedan in North Charleston

A Charleston County sheriff's deputy pursued a stolen Toyota sedan early Sept. 7 in North Charleston. Dash camera footage released by the Sheriff's Office on Sept. 9 shows four masked suspects running after the vehicle crashes into a fence in the Waylyn neighborhood. During the foot chase, a deputy discharged his gun, but no one was hit, authorities say. Three men were arrested.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston Police increasing presence downtown following shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Police will ramp up their presence downtown this weekend, following a shooting that left multiple people injured last week. “We are going to be doing some enhanced patrols, some additional assets, a little bit more of a footprint,” said Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds. This comes after police said five […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Deputies: Man admits to burglarizing Goose Creek home

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – An 18-year-old man was arrested after being accused of burglarizing a home in Goose Creek. Deputies with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) responded to a reported burglary at a home on Lighthouse Road. “The victim presented video footage of the suspect who was involved in the burglary,” deputies said. […]
GOOSE CREEK, SC
live5news.com

23-minute pursuit ends with suspect hitting ‘innocent driver’

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - As with every law enforcement pursuit, the goal, authorities say, is to stop the bad guy. However, there comes a point that stopping the runaway driver involves more risk than reward, according to Lowcountry Attorney Jody McKnight, who says his client’s totaled car and personal injuries were the outcome of a dangerous chase.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WCBD Count on 2

NCPD: 18-year-old arrested in connection to July murder

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A suspect connected to a deadly July shooting was arrested Tuesday, the North Charleston Police Department said. According to a release, Dontre Lamur Alston (18) was captured by Berkeley County deputies after having a warrant for murder, attempted armed robbery, and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

K9 deputy helps track missing woman in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- A K9 deputy is being praised for helping to track down a missing woman in Colleton County. The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office said K9 Blue and his deputy handler Benji Polston responded to a call last weekend about an older woman with dementia who was reported missing and assisted with the […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Police arrested 18-year-old man in Dorchester Terrace teen's killing

NORTH CHARLESTON — A man has been arrested in a 16-year-old boy's fatal shooting earlier this summer in the Dorchester Terrace neighborhood. North Charleston police booked Dontre Alston into the Charleston County jail Sept. 6 on the charges of murder, attempted armed robbery and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to spokesman Harve Jacobs. Alston waived his Sept. 7 bond hearing.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Students take stand after 10-year-old classmate injured in shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After a 10-year-old was injured in a shooting on Aug. 27, classmates at Sanders-Clyde Elementary School decided to plan a walk to fight violence on Thursday. Students, police officers and the school administration came together to walk behind the student who was shot and promote a...
CHARLESTON, SC
walterborolive.com

CRIME REPORTS: 9/8/2022

A local deputy’s life was threatened by a Colleton County student during a recent brawl. According to an incident report filed with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement officers were called to Colleton County High School on August 26th to a student fight. When a deputy arrived, he learned that two(male) students were arguing over a female student. That argument turned into a physical fight that was happening inside the school. While trying to separate the two students, one of the teens threatened the deputy’s life. This case is under investigation. If charged, the student faces an offense of threatening the life of a public official.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC

