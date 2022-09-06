Read full article on original website
SC man accused of breaking into ex-girlfriend’s home, dumping ashes of child into trash
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. — A South Carolina man is accused of breaking into his former girlfriend’s home, damaging property and dumping the ashes of the woman’s dead child into the trash, authorities said. Joseph Scott Oberlies, 33, was arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree burglary and the...
US Marshals arrest man accused in deadly Colleton County home invasion
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man wanted in connection with a deadly Colleton County home invasion was arrested Friday morning in Rome, Georgia. U.S. Marshals captured Richard Campodonico and his girlfriend, Megan Andrews, around 10:30 a.m. for their role in a deadly home invasion that happened in the Cottageville area earlier this week. Deputies […]
WTGS
Berkeley Co. caregiver charged after striking victim in face, causing fracture: Officials
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A caregiver at a residential care facility in Moncks Corner is facing charges after allegedly striking an intellectually and physically disabled patient in the face, according to a press release from the South Carolina Attorney General's Office. Authorities arrested Keontae Gaddist, 22, of Ladson,...
The Post and Courier
Video captures law enforcement pursuit that ends in gunfire, 3 arrests in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON — The Charleston County Sheriff's Office released video footage from a Sept. 7 high-speed pursuit that ended with a deputy firing his gun and the arrest of three masked young men. No one was hit by the warning shot fired into the dirt, authorities say. One man...
WJCL
Teen charged with possession of a firearm on school property
SEABROOK, S.C. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. Whale Branch Early College High School's football game was canceled Friday night after a loaded firearm was found on school property. The high school received a tip from a student regarding a potential conflict between two other students. The school was...
The Post and Courier
Video: Charleston County sheriff's deputy pursuit of stolen Toyota sedan in North Charleston
A Charleston County sheriff's deputy pursued a stolen Toyota sedan early Sept. 7 in North Charleston. Dash camera footage released by the Sheriff's Office on Sept. 9 shows four masked suspects running after the vehicle crashes into a fence in the Waylyn neighborhood. During the foot chase, a deputy discharged his gun, but no one was hit, authorities say. Three men were arrested.
Charleston Police increasing presence downtown following shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Police will ramp up their presence downtown this weekend, following a shooting that left multiple people injured last week. “We are going to be doing some enhanced patrols, some additional assets, a little bit more of a footprint,” said Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds. This comes after police said five […]
Deputies: Man admits to burglarizing Goose Creek home
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – An 18-year-old man was arrested after being accused of burglarizing a home in Goose Creek. Deputies with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) responded to a reported burglary at a home on Lighthouse Road. “The victim presented video footage of the suspect who was involved in the burglary,” deputies said. […]
live5news.com
23-minute pursuit ends with suspect hitting ‘innocent driver’
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - As with every law enforcement pursuit, the goal, authorities say, is to stop the bad guy. However, there comes a point that stopping the runaway driver involves more risk than reward, according to Lowcountry Attorney Jody McKnight, who says his client’s totaled car and personal injuries were the outcome of a dangerous chase.
Williamsburg County coroner investigating death of 2-year-old girl
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Williamsburg County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of a 2-year-old girl from Hemingway. Coroner Ivori Henryhand said the young child died on Wednesday, September 7, but did not provide any further details about the death. A spokesperson for the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office told News 2 they are […]
Man busted for pot was found sleeping at Nexton traffic light, police say
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities say a man found passed out at a traffic light along Nexton Parkway in Summerville was arrested after police discovered more than nine pounds of marijuana in his car. Officers with the Summerville Police Department (SPD) responded to a welfare check on a man reported to be passed out at […]
Deputies investigating armed robbery at Family Dollar off Ashley Phosphate Road
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating an armed robbery at a Family Dollar off Ashley Phosphate Road. Officials with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) said they received a call about an armed robbery in progress at the store shortly after 9:00 a.m. Thursday. Both DCSO and the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) […]
NCPD: 18-year-old arrested in connection to July murder
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A suspect connected to a deadly July shooting was arrested Tuesday, the North Charleston Police Department said. According to a release, Dontre Lamur Alston (18) was captured by Berkeley County deputies after having a warrant for murder, attempted armed robbery, and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a […]
K9 deputy helps track missing woman in Colleton County
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- A K9 deputy is being praised for helping to track down a missing woman in Colleton County. The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office said K9 Blue and his deputy handler Benji Polston responded to a call last weekend about an older woman with dementia who was reported missing and assisted with the […]
The Post and Courier
Police arrested 18-year-old man in Dorchester Terrace teen's killing
NORTH CHARLESTON — A man has been arrested in a 16-year-old boy's fatal shooting earlier this summer in the Dorchester Terrace neighborhood. North Charleston police booked Dontre Alston into the Charleston County jail Sept. 6 on the charges of murder, attempted armed robbery and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to spokesman Harve Jacobs. Alston waived his Sept. 7 bond hearing.
live5news.com
Students take stand after 10-year-old classmate injured in shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After a 10-year-old was injured in a shooting on Aug. 27, classmates at Sanders-Clyde Elementary School decided to plan a walk to fight violence on Thursday. Students, police officers and the school administration came together to walk behind the student who was shot and promote a...
Police looking to identify suspect in attempted strong arm robbery
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are looking to identify a man connected to an attempted strong arm robbery that happened in downtown Charleston last month. Officials with the Charleston Police Department said the incident happened on August 20th on Walnut Street. Police said the male suspect is approximately in his 30s and described as 6′ […]
walterborolive.com
CRIME REPORTS: 9/8/2022
A local deputy’s life was threatened by a Colleton County student during a recent brawl. According to an incident report filed with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement officers were called to Colleton County High School on August 26th to a student fight. When a deputy arrived, he learned that two(male) students were arguing over a female student. That argument turned into a physical fight that was happening inside the school. While trying to separate the two students, one of the teens threatened the deputy’s life. This case is under investigation. If charged, the student faces an offense of threatening the life of a public official.
live5news.com
Tip claims child kidnapped 51 years ago may have been spotted on Daniel Island
DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators are looking into an anonymous tip claiming the victim of a 1971 abduction in Texas may have been spotted in the Lowcountry. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children said the tipster claimed to have seen Melissa Highsmith in the Daniel Island area.
WMBF
Police: Minors from Georgetown County broke into Lake City churches, businesses
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - Three Grand Strand juveniles are facing charges in connection to burglaries and vandalism in the Pee Dee. The Lake City Police Department said Friday that three minors from Georgetown County were identified as persons of interest in the investigations. According to police reports obtained by...
