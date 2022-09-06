Ines Maria Weigel, 86, died September 3, 2022, at Hospice House in Hutchinson, Kansas. She was born May 24, 1936, in Benghazi, Libya to Agostino and Elda (Pavoni) Filippi. Ines worked at the 4th street Dillon’s in the produce and meat department for many years. She enjoyed golf outings with her lady’s group, traveling, and volunteering at the Soup Kitchen. Ines was ornery, fun to be around, and always shared what was on her mind; she had a great sense of humor. Ines was an extraordinary wife, mother, and grandmother, and consistently supporting her grandchildren in their school activities and sports. She was a member of Church of the Holy Cross, Hutchinson. She was a woman of good faith and took pride in that.

HUTCHINSON, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO