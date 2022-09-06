Read full article on original website
Related
adastraradio.com
Kansas 4-H Wheat Expo Marks Record Attendance
STAFFORD, Kan. (Kansas Farmer) – A record number of 4-H’ers and their families drove to Stafford, Kan., for the 2022 Kansas 4-H Wheat Expo on Aug. 4 to show off exhibits, test their judging skills and learn more about the local agricultural industry. The one-day was sponsored by the Kansas Wheat Commission, Kansas Wheat Alliance, Kansas State University Department of Grain Science and Industry and many other partners from across the state.
adastraradio.com
Kansas State Fair First Weekend Highlights
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – First weekend highlights – check out these events and more during the opening weekend of the Kansas State Fair. 1 PM: Pedal Pull Championships (Sponsored by Cellular Sales of KS) Peoples Bank and Trust Arena. Nex-Tech grandstand acts this weekend include Rock the Fair –...
adastraradio.com
MHS Soccer Falls 2-0, in Saturday’s Maize South Invitational
WICHITA, Kan. – “The boys just can’t seem to catch a break at the moment.” said Head Boys Soccer Coach Chris Adrian, following the Bullpups 2-0 loss, in Saturday’s final day of the highly competitive, Maize South Invitational Tournament. The Pups would find themselves down...
adastraradio.com
SW Bricktown Neighborhood to Host Annual Fiesta Sept. 24th
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Mark your calendars. The 2nd annual SW Bricktown Fiesta is set for Sept. 24th in Hutchinson’s SW Bricktown Neighborhood. Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with live music, food trucks, a beer garden, inflatables for the kids and more. View the official SW Bricktown Fiesta map below....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
adastraradio.com
Glennis Lee Schropp
Glennis Lee Schropp, 91, of McPherson, KS Passed away at 6:05 a.m. on Tuesday September 6th, surrounded by her son Monte, and daughter in-law Tami, at her residence as she had requested. Glennis was born in Burlington, KS on August 22, 1931, the daughter of Inez Lee (Wentworth) and Selden...
adastraradio.com
Bullpups Open Div. III Friday hosting Augusta
McPHERSON, Kan. – After a 44-27, Week 1 win against Great Bend, the McPherson High Football (1-0) team prepares for league action on Friday Night, as they’re set to host the Augusta Orioles (0-1) at McPherson Stadium. Coach Pavlovich put an emphasis on making a dramatic improvement from...
adastraradio.com
Nature Central Therapy Day on Sept. 17
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – See, feel, hear and taste nature with Dillon Nature Center’s Nature Therapy Day. Relieve your current stresses and anxieties with the come-and-go relaxing nature therapy morning dedicated to mindfulness. Schedule:. 7:30 a.m. – Sunrise Yoga, Sunflower Yoga. 8:45 a.m. – Mental Wellness Discussion, Horizons...
adastraradio.com
Walk with Ease Program Now Offered in Hutchinson
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Arthritis Foundation’s Walk With Ease Program will be offered starting September 19 at Delos V. Smith Senior Center. Walk With Ease is a structured walking program that teaches participants how to safely make physical activity part of their everyday life. The program is designed to help people living with arthritis better manage their pain and is also ideal for people without arthritis who want to make walking a daily habit.
IN THIS ARTICLE
adastraradio.com
Wichita School District Plans to Install Special Weapons Detectors
WICHITA, Kan. (KNS) – The largest school district in Kansas plans to install weapon detectors in all its high schools. The Kansas News Service reports that the move comes after several students were found with handguns. For years, the Wichita district didn’t use metal detectors in school buildings out...
adastraradio.com
Second Quarter Propels Pups to 2-0 Record, Defeating Augusta 42-7
McPHERSON, Kan. – The Bullpup Football team was able to move to 2-0, following a stellar 42-7, win against the Augusta Orioles to open AVCTL Div. III play, at McPherson Stadium Friday night. MHS was able to score on their first possession of the game, with a 1-yard touchdown...
adastraradio.com
Letha Johnson
Letha “Ione” (Akers) Johnson, 98, of Lindsborg, KS, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at Bethany Home, Lindsborg. Besides being a farm wife, Ione worked at Bethany College for a few years, and then in the dietary department at Bethany Home, Lindsborg for over 20 years.
adastraradio.com
Harvey County RSVP is Holding 9/11 Day of Service Project this Saturday
NEWTON, Kan. – Harvey County RSVP is holding its annual 9/11 Day of Service project this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Walmart in Newton. This event is meant to honor the efforts of our local first responders. Visitors can purchase food items to donate while...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
adastraradio.com
State Fair Off to a Great Start; Includes a Few Changes and Record-Setting Pumpkin
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – If pre-fair ticket revenues are any indication, the 2022 Kansas State Fair could be a big one. General Manager Bryan Schulz told State Fair Board Members Friday that over $1.6 million in ticket sales had been recorded through Thursday. In connection with that Schulz said they have already sold enough Nex-Tech Grandstand show tickets to cover the cost of this year’s entertainment.
adastraradio.com
Ines M. Weigel
Ines Maria Weigel, 86, died September 3, 2022, at Hospice House in Hutchinson, Kansas. She was born May 24, 1936, in Benghazi, Libya to Agostino and Elda (Pavoni) Filippi. Ines worked at the 4th street Dillon’s in the produce and meat department for many years. She enjoyed golf outings with her lady’s group, traveling, and volunteering at the Soup Kitchen. Ines was ornery, fun to be around, and always shared what was on her mind; she had a great sense of humor. Ines was an extraordinary wife, mother, and grandmother, and consistently supporting her grandchildren in their school activities and sports. She was a member of Church of the Holy Cross, Hutchinson. She was a woman of good faith and took pride in that.
adastraradio.com
Trinity Runs Rampant in Second Quarter in Routing Remington
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Trinity Catholic had a stressful season opener in beating Sedgwick by six points, but the Celtics were able to enjoy this week. Eric Armour threw three touchdown passes, and Caleb Sanger ran for pair of scores, as the Celtics rolled by Remington 48-16 on Friday at Trinity Catholic.
adastraradio.com
Blue Dragons to Take on Tritons in Top 10 Clash at Gowans
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – For the second time in as many homes games, the Hutchinson Community College football team plays host to a nationally ranked opponent. This time it is a Top 10 national matchup as the No. 2-ranked Blue Dragons (2-0) square off against the No. 7-ranked Iowa Central Tritons (2-0) in a 1 p.m. kickoff at Gowans Stadium.
adastraradio.com
Salthawks Win Another Barnburner, Taking Down Newton with Late Touchdown
NEWTON, Kan. – Two years ago, Hutchinson High won eight games. Five were by one possession. Last season, the Salthawks went 4-5, losing the kind of games they won the year before. This season, through two games, the Salthawks have reverted to their 2020 form. Trailing by seven points...
adastraradio.com
Mary C. Hershberger
Mary C. Hershberger, 83, of Hesston, Kansas passed away Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at Newton Presbyterian Manor. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, September 17, 2022 at Hesston United Methodist Church. Cremation will follow with a private inurnment at Eastlawn Cemetery. Friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m., Friday, September 16, at Miller-Ott Funeral Home, with family present from 6 to 8 p.m.
adastraradio.com
Two-Semi Accident Southwest of Arlington Thursday Morning Closes K-61
RENO COUNTY, Kan. – A two-semi crash early Thursday morning blocked traffic on K-61 southwest of Arlington for a little over 2 ½ hours. Reno County Sheriff’s Captain Levi Blumanhourst said the accident occurred around 6 AM near the junction of K-61 and K-11 or Hodge Road, about a mile southwest of Arlington.
adastraradio.com
MHS Lady JV Tennis Team Takes First in Buhler on Thursday
BUHLER, Kan. – On Thursday, the MHS JV Girls Tennis team took the court in Buhler, coming away with a first place finish as they continue their upward trend of improvement. The Pups took first in 3 out of the 4 events, as Kennedy Tully would go 3-0 on the day playing #1 Singles, while Jordan Martens would also go 3-0, playing #2 Singles. Erin Olson and Avery Everland were once again able to come away with a first place finish, also going 3-0, while Ady Crocker and Abilene Frye went 1-2 taking fifth. “This afternoon was another nice day for some tennis.” noted Coach Ricardo Sanchez, who added, “The team was able to take care of business and everyone came home with a win.”
Comments / 0