ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 14

Dominique Reginato-Hall
4d ago

I'll ask again where in hell is all of the Marijuana tax money going? I was under the impression that a good portion was going to schools for building upgrades and other school relatedexpenses, not to mention property tax dollars and all of the tax money these schools beg for every election! There is absolutely no reason that these school districts shouldn't have A/C!

Reply(9)
5
Related
9NEWS

10 large-scale vaccination sites for omicron booster shots opening in Colorado

DENVER — Colorado is opening 10 large-scale community vaccination sites distributing booster shots that protect against the newest subvariants of omicron. Two sites opened Thursday, and eight more will open across the state over the next week to distribute the newly approved Pfizer and Moderna omicron vaccines, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) said.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Denver's microtransit pilot program may expand to other areas

DENVER — Expanded public transportation services may be coming to Globeville and Elyria-Swansea. A pilot microtransit program launched in Montbello last October was widely successful. The Denver Department of Transportation & Infrastructure (DOTI) said it has provided rides to roughly 33,862 passengers, as of mid-August. Ridership grew quickly with...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Government
City
Denver, CO
City
Loveland, CO
Loveland, CO
Government
City
Fort Collins, CO
Denver, CO
Education
Loveland, CO
Education
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Education
Fort Collins, CO
Education
Fort Collins, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Government
KRDO News Channel 13

Why mass COVID-19 vaccination sites have returned to Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Mass, state-run vaccination sites have returned to Colorado, that includes in El Paso and Pueblo County. This time, the sites will distribute COVID-19 vaccines specific to the omicron sub-variant. On opening day for two vaccine sites in Southern Colorado, 13 Investigates asked the state why these sites are necessary after The post Why mass COVID-19 vaccination sites have returned to Colorado appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
9NEWS

Two years ago, this day was 68 degrees cooler in Denver

DENVER — The lowest temperature in Denver on Thursday morning was 70 degrees. That is a new record. Its also the first September day in Denver history where the temperature didn't drop below 70. It won't be official until after midnight on Thursday, but the temperature is not forecast...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northern Colorado#School Districts#Air Conditioning#K12#Poudre Schools#Ac#Psd
9NEWS

Colorado school bus driver has a pretty important second job

KERSEY, Colo. — A school bus driver shortage has one district in Weld County finding replacement drivers from unusual places. Dr. Jeremy Burmeister is one of the replacement drivers for the district. Burmeister spends the mornings getting ready to drive his bus route like any of the other drivers. He goes through his safety checks and heads out of the bus yard to pick up the students.
WELD COUNTY, CO
OutThere Colorado

Temperatures set to drop nearly 50 degrees in Colorado

A major cooldown is expected in Colorado after a week of record-breaking heat, with a wild temperature swing on the way. According to the Weather Channel, a high of 97 degrees in Denver on Thursday will be followed by a high of 71 on Friday and a high of just 59 on Saturday (with a low of 50). Meanwhile, the temperature swing in Pueblo will also be notable, with a high of 100 degrees on Thursday followed by a high of 82 on Friday and 68 on Saturday (with a low of 51 degrees). With a low of 48 expected in Pueblo on Sunday, this will make this city as cold as some high elevation mountain towns (Breckenridge has a low of 47 degrees on the same day).
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
KKTV

New Colorado research shows pushing back school start times increases sleep for families, teachers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Families could always use a little more sleep before heading to school. 11 News spoke with pediatric sleep psychologist and researcher at National Jewish Health Dr. Lisa Meltzer, who evaluated new school start times implemented at the Cherry Creek School District near Denver. High school start times were moved from 7:10 a.m. to 8:20 a.m. and middle school start times were moved from 8 a.m. to 8:50 a.m.
DENVER, CO
denverite.com

More than 30 Denver schools without air conditioning are closing early this week, and that number could increase

Extreme heat is in the forecast for Denver, with record-breaking temperatures expected through Thursday. As of Tuesday afternoon, a Denver Public Schools spokesperson said 31 schools would close early on Wednesday and Thursday due to high temperatures and a lack of air conditioning. But that number could grow. Denver Public Schools has 48 campuses that lack air conditioning.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

9NEWS

Denver, CO
29K+
Followers
17K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Denver local news

 https://www.9news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy