AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Man arrested after firing shotgun in Grand Forks
(Grand Forks, ND) -- One person is under arrest after Grand Forks Police responded to reports of gunshots late Thursday evening. Officers tell WDAY Radio that they received calls around 10:30 p.m. of a gunshot going off in the area of 2120 Library Lane. When they arrived, authorities say it was found that Scott Mittledorf had confronted to females from his second floor balcony as they were attempting to catch a dog in his front yard.
trfradio.com
Charges Pending Following Reported Job-Site Theft
Charges are pending following a report of theft in Pennington County. Dustin Paul Turcotte, 39, of Saint Cloud faces charges including Theft & Trespassing. A complainant reported to county authorities Thursday that “some people” could be seen stealing from a job site east of Thief River Falls. According...
valleynewslive.com
Grand Forks PD: Woman charged after attempted kidnapping
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Police Dept. reported that a woman was charged after attempting to kidnap a child in the downtown area. The incident happened on September 4, and GFPD said the woman appeared to be having a mental health crisis. A woman and her...
kroxam.com
ARREST/FIRE REPORT- SEPTEMBER 10, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrest. Shon Michael Polk, 36, no address provided, for 3rd-Degree Drug Possession.
wdayradionow.com
Pennington County Sheriff: Explosion reported near Thief River Falls
(Thief River Falls, MN) -- No injuries were reported after an explosion at a mobile home just outside Thief River Falls Thursday. The Pennington County Sheriff's Office says they received several 911 calls reporting the explosion, and when they arrived they found an active fire. Thief River Falls EMS, Police...
trfradio.com
75 Units of Alleged Fentanyl Sold in TRF
Two people face charges after an alleged 75 dosage units of Fentynal were sold late last month in Thief River Falls. Nichole Ranae Beito, 31, and Marc Gorman Beito, 36, of Moorhead face several charges following their arrest August 29th at 1755 US Highway 59 South in Thief River Falls.
lptv.org
Search for Those Who Shot Farmer’s Cow in Clearwater Co.
The Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding the person or persons responsible for shooting a farmer’s cow. Authorities say that on Sept. 6, a yearling heifer was shot, skinned, and butchered in a pasture near 290th Street off County Road 7 in Falk Township.
KNOX News Radio
GFPD: Attempted kidnapping & bartender threatened
Grand Forks police are investigating what they call an attempted kidnapping over the weekend. Authorities say a female and her juvenile child were in the downtown area around 5:30 Sunday evening when they were approached by a female suspect who appeared to be having a mental health crisis. According to police the suspect attempted to grab the child. After a short physical altercation that included the deployment of pepper spray the mother and child were able to get way. The officers located the suspect and transported the woman to Altru for a mental health check and exposure to pepper spray. The case has been forwarded to the Grand Forks State’s Attorney for review.
trfradio.com
Explosion Reported at a Mobile Home Outside Thief River Falls
Authorities are investigating a reported explosion at a mobile home yesterday just outside Thief River Falls. According to Investigator Scott Mekash, the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office received numerous 911 calls. The incident is being investigated by the Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office.
froggyweb.com
Woman identified in fatal ND construction zone crash
MANVEL, N.D. (KFGO) – The North Dakota Highway Patrol has identified the woman who died Thursday night in a head-on crash in a construction zone on I-29 north of Manvel as Jodi Hanson, 62, of Portland, Ore. The Highway Patrol said the construction zone had restricted traffic with one...
Daily Telegram
'There's a murderer living amongst you' -- Family of slain North Dakota man continue quest for justice
GRAND FORKS – It's been nearly 15 years since 38-year-old Joel Lovelien was beaten to death outside a Grand Forks bar. His family is still seeking justice. Erika Lovelien, Joel’s sister, and Judy Salo, Joel and Erika’s mother, say Joel was loved by his family and co-workers.
theodysseyonline.com
17 Things That Describe A Night Downtown In Grand Forks As Told By ‘The Office’
Let's be real, just about everyone has seen at least one episode of the office. If you haven't, shame on you, it is actually really funny. I finally decided to hop on the band wagon and watch it and I realized just how much laughter I was missing out on. But anyways, Grand Forks is a college town and you can bet that you will run into what feels like everyone you know downtown. The college kids are downtown Thursday through Saturday, and I guarantee that one of these 17 things can apply to your night downtown, if not all of them.
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Two from Grand Forks killed in crash near Crookston identified
CROOKSTON, Minn. (Valley News Live) - (UPDATE 09/05) The individuals killed in the crash have been identified as 35-year-old Antoinette Sherrie Anderson and 33-year-old Chance Demontay Bradley, both of Grand Forks. (Original Story) Crookston emergency crews responded to a fatal crash on Highway 2 just after 11:30 p.m. Friday. Authorities...
valleynewslive.com
Woman arrested on drug charges following search
WARREN, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One woman is facing a drug charge after authorities found meth and drug paraphernalia in her home. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office says on August 23 they performed a search warrant on Krista Bergeron’s home in Warren. During the search authorities found...
valleynewslive.com
‘Miserable for everybody in there’: Heat causing issues within Grand Forks classrooms
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The heat inside certain school buildings in Grand Forks has prompted the school district to make changes this week. Schools like Viking Elementary School are without air conditioning. “So just really miserable for everybody in there.” said Sarah Drobovolny, a para professional at VES....
KNOX News Radio
French Fry feed returns to GF
After a two-year pause caused by the COVID pandemic Grand Forks area residents got back to trying to set a new world’s record for the largest single serving of French fries last night. Hungry patrons gobbled down 3,360 pounds of fries at University Park in support of this week’s Potato Bowl activities. While that’s a ton of fries it falls short of the all-time mark of 8,154 pounds going back to 2017.
KFYR-TV
Fighting Hawks top nationally-ranked Northern Iowa in home, conference opener
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A streak that’s lived on since 1986 — the North Dakota Fighting Hawks win another home opener. Down 10-7 at the half, UND outscored UNI 22 to 17 in the second half to win 29-27. Quarterback Tommy Schuster shined, completing 20 of 23 for 275 yards and two scores. Former UNI running back Tyler Hoosman, now a Fighting Hawk, rushed the ball 17 times for 102 yards.
dakotastudent.com
Grand Forks Food Truck Festival
The Grand Forks Food Truck Festival celebrates creative cuisine and community while overcoming pandemic-induced difficulties. I had the opportunity to speak with the event producer, Mike Schmitz, who greeted me by asking “Do you want to do something really f***ing cool?” And how can you say no to a question like that? Turns out, I got to be the lucky judge of the Sweet Tooth Competition. Each year the Food Truck Festival hosts creative contests to keep customers interested and add an element of competition for vendors.
AG Week
American Crystal Sugar reaches tentative agreement with union
MOORHEAD, Minn. — American Crystal Sugar Co. on Thursday, Sept. 8, reached a tentative four-year collective bargaining agreement with the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers, and Grain Millers union. BCTGM leaders will recommend passage of the agreement when it is presented to their members on Sept. 13, American Crystal Sugar...
KNOX News Radio
Altru marks new hospital milestone
A special topping off ceremony was held Wednesday afternoon for the new Altru Hospital project in Grand Forks. A final steel beam was lifted into place with the signatures of Altru employees…construction team members…and other project partners. Altru CEO Todd Forkel says it’s exciting to watch the progress...
