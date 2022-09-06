Sheriff: Oaklawn shooting victim still hospitalized, teenager arrested

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in connection to a shooting that critically injured one person in Oaklawn on Sunday morning.

Authorities say on Sept. 4, deputies were sent to a disturbance call for a shooting in the 4300 block of Wood Hollow St.

When deputies arrived, they located a 19-year-old Wichita woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. She was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, where she still remains.

Authorities arrested a 17-year-old Wichita boy and booked him into the Sedgwick County Juvenile Detention Facility on suspicion of aggravated battery and an outstanding warrant.

Police say the victim and suspect are in a romantic relationship. An investigation is still ongoing.

