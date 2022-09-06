Sheriff: Oaklawn shooting victim still hospitalized, teenager arrested
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in connection to a shooting that critically injured one person in Oaklawn on Sunday morning.
Authorities say on Sept. 4, deputies were sent to a disturbance call for a shooting in the 4300 block of Wood Hollow St.
When deputies arrived, they located a 19-year-old Wichita woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. She was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, where she still remains.Family upset as KBI announces DNA in Great Bend Dolly Madison murders
Authorities arrested a 17-year-old Wichita boy and booked him into the Sedgwick County Juvenile Detention Facility on suspicion of aggravated battery and an outstanding warrant.
Police say the victim and suspect are in a romantic relationship. An investigation is still ongoing.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.
Comments / 0