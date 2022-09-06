ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Governor turns down NAACP debate and others

By Rebekah Chung
KSN News
KSN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ayEFd_0hkPEGel00

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has agreed to two debates and a candidate forum this election cycle. However, the governor has declined other offers for debate, including one hosted by the NAACP.

In turn, Kelly’s Republican opponent Attorney General Derek Schmidt is agreeing to three additional debates with the governor and says he’s calling on Kelly to reconsider her initial refusal to participate.

“It’s no surprise Governor Kelly wants as few Kansans as possible to have a chance to hear us debate the future of our state,” Schmidt said. “The people of Kansas deserve to be a part of this discussion, and I believe in order to do them justice, we must expand the debate schedule beyond just the two on the books. I urge Governor Kelly to reconsider her refusal to participate in three more one-on-one debates that these three organizations have generously offered to put on.”

Family upset as KBI announces DNA in Great Bend Dolly Madison murders

Schmidt and Kelly are set to participate in two debates so far. The first of which will take place at the Kansas State Fair on Sept. 10. A second is set for Oct. 5 at the Johnson County Bar Association.

Kelly has ignored or refused to participate in three other debates sponsored by Nexstar Media Group that would broadcast live to a statewide television audience; the Garden City Chamber of Commerce that would take place in western Kansas; and the Olathe, Overland Park, Leawood NAACP that would give the candidates an opportunity to focus on issues important to minority communities in Kansas.

In a press release Tuesday, Schmidt said he would agree to five one-on-one debates with the governor. This includes a live, televised debate with Nexstar Media Group.

Last week, Kelly’s campaign declined to participate in Nexstar Media Group’s debate, stating, “Unfortunately, we must decline as we have already agreed to the debates/forums for the general election cycle…”

The question is whether Kelly’s campaign will respond. After their declination last week, Nexstar Media Group organizers sent them an e-mail stating that the offer remained open to them.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

Why flags are being lowered in Kansas on Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The governor has ordered that flags be lowered to half-staff on Sunday in observance of the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly’s order is for all state buildings, grounds and facilities and lasts from sunup to sunset on Sunday, Sept. 11. “Today we honor our fellow […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Kansas Democrats attempt to knock GOP candidate off ballot fails

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — A Kansas election panel overruled an objection to remove a Republican House district candidate from the ballot on Friday. Democrats are challenging the residency of House District 82 GOP nominee Leah Howell. Howell, who is also the wife of Sedgwick County Commissioner, Jim Howell, was an interim representative for House District […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Kansas politicians react to queen’s death

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Some Kansas politicians are expressing their condolences to the royal family after news of Queen Elizabeth II’s death. Former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who previously represented Kansas in Congress, met the queen. “I express my condolences to the Royal Family and the British people,” Pompeo said on social media. […]
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Topeka, KS
Local
Kansas Government
City
Leawood, KS
City
Madison, KS
City
Overland Park, KS
City
Olathe, KS
KSN News

History of the National Rifle Association

(KSNF) – The National Rifle Association (NRA) has gone through a metamorphosis since its founding after the Civil War. Created to improve marksmanship among soldiers and recruits, it at first cooperated with the federal government on concealed weapon permits and other laws regulating firearms.  Over time, however, the NRA grew into a powerful organization that […]
POLITICS
KSN News

Kansas events to remember 9/11

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — This Sunday is the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. This weekend, Kansans will pay tribute to the victims with several events that are planned. If you know of any that we have missed, please send an email to lmcmillan@ksn.com. Wichita Team Red, White & Blue (RWB) — On Sunday, […]
WICHITA, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Schmidt
Person
Laura Kelly
KSN News

South Carolina Senate rejects near-total abortion ban

The South Carolina Senate failed to pass a ban on abortions earlier than six weeks into pregnancy on Thursday. The controversial bill was altered over two days of debate on the floor, moving it closer to the current South Carolina abortion ban that is tied up in court. “This is not where I wanted to […]
U.S. POLITICS
KSN News

Hillary Clinton says Ted Cruz is biggest ‘blowhard’ in Senate

Hillary Clinton isn’t mincing words when it comes to Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas). Appearing on Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live,” the former secretary of State was asked Thursday about her time as a New York senator from 2001 to 2009. Host Andy Cohen asked Clinton, “What U.S. senator is or was the biggest blowhard?” “Oh, […]
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar Media Group#Kansas State Fair#Politics State#Politics Governor#Election State#Republican#Kansans
KSN News

Queen Elizabeth II’s legacy lives on in Kansas

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) — People across the U.S. and in Kansas are mourning the death of iconic British monarch, Queen Elizabeth II. The longest reigning British monarch died at 96 on Thursday. Queen Elizabeth II spent 70 years on the throne after taking on her royal title at just 25 years old. The Queen’s reign “defined […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

State fair crowd brings high demand for hotels

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — The annual Kansas State Fair is underway. The 10-day event brings in people from all over Kansas and even other states. If you want a room, though, it’s something that has to be planned way in advance. “If you’re just passing through or doing regular business, you’re not really gonna find […]
HUTCHINSON, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NAACP
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
KSN News

Watch: Massive 1,280 lb pumpkin entered into Kansas State Fair

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNT) – The competition for the heaviest pumpkin at the Kansas State Fair is heating up as an early contender was showcased on Wednesday. The Geary County Convention & Visitors Bureau posted a video on social media of an early entry for the giant pumpkin competition. The massive piece of produce weighed in […]
HUTCHINSON, KS
KSN News

Biden: It’s time to bury the ‘Rust Belt’ label

President Biden on Friday celebrated the groundbreaking of a new Intel factory in Ohio to produce semiconductors, tying the major investment directly to a bipartisan bill he signed into law last month to fund the chips. Biden visited Licking County, near Columbus, to join state and federal officials from both parties to tout the economic […]
OHIO STATE
KSN News

Bomb threat made against Kansas State Capitol, suspect arrested

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – One suspect is under arrest following an online threat of a “bombing” at the Kansas State Capitol. According to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, earlier this week the sheriff’s office received a tip about a threat made to the Kansas State Capitol. An individual, through the use of a social media […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KSN News

KSN News

23K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy