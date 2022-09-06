Read full article on original website
trfradio.com
Charges Pending Following Reported Job-Site Theft
Charges are pending following a report of theft in Pennington County. Dustin Paul Turcotte, 39, of Saint Cloud faces charges including Theft & Trespassing. A complainant reported to county authorities Thursday that “some people” could be seen stealing from a job site east of Thief River Falls. According...
kvrr.com
Drugs found in vehicle involved in deadly officer-involved shooting in Fargo in July
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Fargo Police release new information to the Police Advisory and Oversight Board surrounding the fatal officer-involved shooting of Shane Netterville on July 8. Captain George Vinson says drugs were found in the stolen vehicle Shane Netterville, Cody Dunn and Derek Stanley were in the day...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Man arrested after firing shotgun in Grand Forks
(Grand Forks, ND) -- One person is under arrest after Grand Forks Police responded to reports of gunshots late Thursday evening. Officers tell WDAY Radio that they received calls around 10:30 p.m. of a gunshot going off in the area of 2120 Library Lane. When they arrived, authorities say it was found that Scott Mittledorf had confronted to females from his second floor balcony as they were attempting to catch a dog in his front yard.
kroxam.com
ARREST/FIRE REPORT- SEPTEMBER 10, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrest. Shon Michael Polk, 36, no address provided, for 3rd-Degree Drug Possession.
wdayradionow.com
Three detained, one arrested in overnight chase through Moorhead
(Moorhead, MN) -- One person is under arrest, while three others were detained following a possible shooting and chase into Moorhead late Wednesday. The Moorhead Police Department says that at around 11 p.m. officers responded to reports of a vehicle headed into the city on I-94 traveling unsafely. When the vehicle was found, it was going over 100 mph. After a brief chase, the vehicle turned off at mile marker two and exited at Main Avenue Southeast, where it crashed. The four inside the car then ran on foot.
valleynewslive.com
Jurors shown video of man following 14-year-old girl moments before fatal attack
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - More than 15 months after the grisly murder of a 14-year-old West Fargo girl, surveillance video captured from the attack has been released. The second day of testimony continued Friday, Sept. 9 in the trial of 23-year-old Arthur Kollie who’s accused of stabbing and strangling Jupiter Paulsen to death in a Fargo strip mall parking lot last June. Kollie is charged with murder, robbery and aggravated assault. If convicted on the murder charge, he faces the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of parole.
valleynewslive.com
Grand Forks PD: Woman charged after attempted kidnapping
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Police Dept. reported that a woman was charged after attempting to kidnap a child in the downtown area. The incident happened on September 4, and GFPD said the woman appeared to be having a mental health crisis. A woman and her...
wdayradionow.com
Pennington County Sheriff: Explosion reported near Thief River Falls
(Thief River Falls, MN) -- No injuries were reported after an explosion at a mobile home just outside Thief River Falls Thursday. The Pennington County Sheriff's Office says they received several 911 calls reporting the explosion, and when they arrived they found an active fire. Thief River Falls EMS, Police...
4 detained by Moorhead police after high-speed chase on I-94
MOORHEAD, Minn. — Four people were detained on Wednesday night after fleeing from police on I-94 at speeds greater than 100 mph. According to Moorhead Police Sergeant Scott Kostohryz, around 11:00 p.m. Wednesday, officers were alerted that a vehicle believed to be involved in a shooting in Fargo was heading east toward Moorhead.
lptv.org
Search for Those Who Shot Farmer’s Cow in Clearwater Co.
The Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding the person or persons responsible for shooting a farmer’s cow. Authorities say that on Sept. 6, a yearling heifer was shot, skinned, and butchered in a pasture near 290th Street off County Road 7 in Falk Township.
valleynewslive.com
Man jailed after 2 armed robberies at liquor stores
MOORHEAD, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man is in the Cass County Jail, accused of armed robberies at two liquor stores Tuesday night. Moorhead Police identified the suspect in the armed robbery that occurred at the Bottle Shoppe, 1314 1 Ave N, in Moorhead, as Monico Espinoza, age 37, with no permanent address. A long-form complaint will be filed with the Clay County Attorney’s Office for felony armed robbery charges from the incident in Moorhead.
valleynewslive.com
Moorhead man arrested after fleeing across state lines
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man is in custody after fleeing across the Minnesota-North Dakota border to evade law enforcement. Around 11:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 3, Moorhead Police officers attempted a traffic stop for a vehicle driven by a man known to have a canceled driver’s license. Police say the driver fled from officers and took the 12th Avenue bridge into Fargo.
kfgo.com
Woman identified in fatal ND construction zone crash
MANVEL, N.D. (KFGO) – The North Dakota Highway Patrol has identified the woman who died Thursday night in a head-on crash in a construction zone on I-29 north of Manvel as Jodi Hanson, 62, of Portland, Ore. The Highway Patrol said the construction zone had restricted traffic with one...
valleynewslive.com
Mobile home explodes outside Thief River Falls, MN
THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The cause of a mobile home explosion near Thief River Falls is under investigation. The Pennington County Sheriff’s Department says it responded to multiple 911 calls about an explosion just outside of town on Thursday, Sept. 8. Authorities arrived on scene...
rjbroadcasting.com
Man Faces Weapons and Animal Cruelty Charges Following Incident in Norman County
Shelly, MN — One man is facing animal cruelty and weapons charges following a disturbing incident in Norman County earlier this summer. On July 1st, the Norman County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of an individual shooting their dog at 214 McKinley Ave in Shelly. Officers spoke with 45-year-old Patrick Danial Anderson of Fargo, who admitted to shooting the dog with AR-15 and dragging it to the nearby bank of the creek behind the residence. Anderson fired one shot at the dog, which witnesses say whimpered and cried for 10 minutes before succumbing to the gunshot. The incident also happened within the presence of two neighbor children under the age of 18. According to court documents, Anderson shot the dog because they were moving and didn’t want to leave it in a cage and also couldn’t transport the dog because it was too aggressive.
KNOX News Radio
GFPD: Attempted kidnapping & bartender threatened
Grand Forks police are investigating what they call an attempted kidnapping over the weekend. Authorities say a female and her juvenile child were in the downtown area around 5:30 Sunday evening when they were approached by a female suspect who appeared to be having a mental health crisis. According to police the suspect attempted to grab the child. After a short physical altercation that included the deployment of pepper spray the mother and child were able to get way. The officers located the suspect and transported the woman to Altru for a mental health check and exposure to pepper spray. The case has been forwarded to the Grand Forks State’s Attorney for review.
trfradio.com
TRF Woman Charged with Domestic Assault By Strangulation
A Thief River Falls area woman is in custody following a domestic call last week. Susie Edana Clark, 38, was charged with Domestic Assault, and Domestic Assault by Strangulation following a call to police Thursday, September 1st. According to the police report, the victim is a 16 year old female.
valleynewslive.com
Man arrested for armed robbery at Fargo bar
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police have arrested a man tied to a robbery at Rooters Bar, in Downtown Fargo. Police say they got the call around 11:40, Tuesday night. They say Monico Espinoza, 37, entered the bar and pointed a gun at the bar manager, then demanded all the money.
Daily Telegram
'There's a murderer living amongst you' -- Family of slain North Dakota man continue quest for justice
GRAND FORKS – It's been nearly 15 years since 38-year-old Joel Lovelien was beaten to death outside a Grand Forks bar. His family is still seeking justice. Erika Lovelien, Joel’s sister, and Judy Salo, Joel and Erika’s mother, say Joel was loved by his family and co-workers.
