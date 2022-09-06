Shelly, MN — One man is facing animal cruelty and weapons charges following a disturbing incident in Norman County earlier this summer. On July 1st, the Norman County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of an individual shooting their dog at 214 McKinley Ave in Shelly. Officers spoke with 45-year-old Patrick Danial Anderson of Fargo, who admitted to shooting the dog with AR-15 and dragging it to the nearby bank of the creek behind the residence. Anderson fired one shot at the dog, which witnesses say whimpered and cried for 10 minutes before succumbing to the gunshot. The incident also happened within the presence of two neighbor children under the age of 18. According to court documents, Anderson shot the dog because they were moving and didn’t want to leave it in a cage and also couldn’t transport the dog because it was too aggressive.

NORMAN COUNTY, MN ・ 4 DAYS AGO