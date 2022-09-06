ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain Top, PA

Newswatch 16

Traveling 9/11 display stops in Hazleton

HAZLETON, Pa. — The inside of the launch box on West Broad Street in Hazleton has been transformed by The World Memorial Rememberance Mobile, which travels across the country honoring the lives lost on September 11th, 2001. "So there were three locations, so we have memorials to honor the...
HAZLETON, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Suspect steals PA state inspection stickers from service station

Mount Pleasant Mills, Pa. — Police are looking for an unknown suspect who stole 35 Pennsylvania state inspection stickers from a service station in Snyder County. State police at Selinsgrove say the suspect entered Clark Hill Service Center in Perry Township sometime between 11:30 p.m. Aug. 24 and 7:30 a.m. Aug. 25. The suspect took the inspection stickers, as well as a wallet containing a debit card and cash. Anyone with information may contact PSP Selinsgrove at 570-374-8145.
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Striking workers in Schuylkill County reach agreement

SHENANDOAH, Pa. — An update on the statewide nursing home strike. Saturday morning, striking union workers at Shenandoah Heights Healthcare Nursing Home voted yes on a new contract. The details of that agreement will be released on Monday along with information on the tentative agreements announced Friday at comprehensive...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

NEPA Junior Shoot in Lackawanna County

ARCHBALD, Pa. — It was a learning experience in Lackawanna County as children and teenagers took part in a rifle competition on Saturday. This was the 14th year for the NEPA Junior Shoot Competition for children ages 10 to 18 held at the Game Land 300 Rifle Range in Archbald.
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
City
Mountain Top, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Newswatch 16

Woman dead after motorcycle crash in Luzerne County

SUGARLOAF TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Kansas woman is dead after a motorcycle crash in Luzerne County. It happened on Interstate 80 in Sugarloaf Township, near Conyngham, on Friday afternoon. State police say the woman was driving the motorcycle eastbound when she lost control and crashed. Witnesses tried to perform...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Appliances stolen in Wyoming County burglary

WYOMING COUNTY, Pa. — State police are investigating a burglary in Wyoming County. Troopers say the home along Keelersburg Road near Tunkhannock was broken into sometime around the beginning of the month. The crooks got in through the basement and took copper wiring and pipes. But they also somehow...
WYOMING COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Shots fired in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — An investigation is underway after shots were fired Saturday night at Weston Field in Scranton. It happened just before 8:30 p.m. along Providence Road in the city. Details are limited, but we do know police are looking for two vehicles that may be involved. One vehicle...
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

16 To The Rescue: Titan

THOMPSON, Pa. — Titan pretty much always has a smile on his face. He is treat-motivated, loves having a toy, and is sweet as can be. Titan is a 3-year-old bulldog hound mix living at Ruff Dog Rescue North East in Thompson. "He's a big boy, so he will...
THOMPSON, PA
Newswatch 16

Searching for answers in 52-year-old cold case

BRODHEADSVILLE, Pa. — A binder filled with information and worn pictures lies on the dining room table inside Lori Leonard's home near Brodheadsville. Lori and her twin sister Debbie say there's not a day when they don't think of their dad. "Chances are the persons that did this are...
BRODHEADSVILLE, PA
Newswatch 16

Rising river levels lead to boat recoveries

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — "The river is rising; do you know where your boats are?" That's the question first responders and dive teams along the Susquehanna River are asking. In the pouring rain, rescue crews are answering the call to get out on the water in Exeter Township to investigate reports of unmanned boats.
EXETER, PA
Newswatch 16

Police: Homeless man stabbed street sweeper

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — In Monroe County a homeless man faces charges, accused of stabbing a street sweeper. Police say 43-year-old Arnaldo Delrio was talking with the driver at Mount Pocono Plaza when Delrio jumped into the street sweeper's vehicle through an open window and started stabbing the driver.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
Melissa Frost

For Small Town Charm + Great Food, These Places Are Worth Visiting in Pennsylvania This Fall

Pennsylvania really has grown on me. I've been a resident of the keystone state for three years, and I feel at home. There are so much to see and to do throughout the state, especially in Lancaster, where I currently live. In my biased opinion, Lancaster is the best food town in the commonwealth. Today, however, I am looking beyond my city, focusing on destinations that's not in my "backyard".
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Newswatch 16

Fire tears through building in Hazleton

HAZLETON, Pa. — A fire tore through a building in Hazleton Friday night. Crews were called to the place along the 100 block of East Broad Street around 8:30 p.m. Crews at the scene describe the building as having a business and several apartments inside. The roof of the...
HAZLETON, PA
Newswatch 16

New Scranton K-9 sniffs out arson

SCRANTON, Pa. — W'asyk is the newest member of the Scranton Fire Department. But, the 15-month-old Labrador retriever isn't just the firehouse mascot; he's here to work. W'asyk is trained to sniff out accelerants at fire scenes. Scranton Fire Chief John Judge says the city currently has a K-9...
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

PSP: Catalytic converter cut off and stolen overnight

BANKS TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— State police say someone cut off and stole a catalytic converter from a Carbon County vehicle earlier this week. According to officials, an unknown suspect cut off and stole a catalytic converter from Meadowbrook Landscaping’s 2019 Ford sometime between 5 p.m. on Wednesday and 7 a.m. on Thursday. Troopers said […]
CARBON COUNTY, PA
WBRE

LCE: 13 businesses cited for selling alcohol to minors

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) —  Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in NEPA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Travel Maven

Take This Beautiful Fall Foliage Train Ride in Pennsylvania

When it comes to experiencing fall in the Keystone State, there is no shortage of options. From hiking through the woods to apple orchards and pumpkin patches, Pennsylvania offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty this fall along the scenic Colebrook Railroad.
BOYERTOWN, PA
Newswatch 16

Honoring 9/11: Students feed first responders

SCRANTON, Pa. — Scranton firetrucks and police cars were outside the Career Technology Center of Lackawanna County in Scranton, but they weren't there for an emergency. They were there for lunch! Culinary students at the school prepared and served the meal as a thank you. "Since they give their...
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Newswatch 16

Wilkes-Barre local news

