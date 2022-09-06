Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania is Home to the Country's Largest PotholeTravel MavenArchbald, PA
The West End Fairgrounds Host Annual Militaria ShowStroudsburg HeraldGilbert, PA
Pocono Park Opens | Ahead of Next Week's Cowboy Luau Festival Featuring Brantley Gilbert and Brett YoungStroudsburg HeraldLehman Township, PA
Popular regional grocery store chain opens new supermarket location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersScranton, PA
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy PennsylvaniaTravel MavenJim Thorpe, PA
Traveling 9/11 display stops in Hazleton
HAZLETON, Pa. — The inside of the launch box on West Broad Street in Hazleton has been transformed by The World Memorial Rememberance Mobile, which travels across the country honoring the lives lost on September 11th, 2001. "So there were three locations, so we have memorials to honor the...
Suspect steals PA state inspection stickers from service station
Mount Pleasant Mills, Pa. — Police are looking for an unknown suspect who stole 35 Pennsylvania state inspection stickers from a service station in Snyder County. State police at Selinsgrove say the suspect entered Clark Hill Service Center in Perry Township sometime between 11:30 p.m. Aug. 24 and 7:30 a.m. Aug. 25. The suspect took the inspection stickers, as well as a wallet containing a debit card and cash. Anyone with information may contact PSP Selinsgrove at 570-374-8145.
Striking workers in Schuylkill County reach agreement
SHENANDOAH, Pa. — An update on the statewide nursing home strike. Saturday morning, striking union workers at Shenandoah Heights Healthcare Nursing Home voted yes on a new contract. The details of that agreement will be released on Monday along with information on the tentative agreements announced Friday at comprehensive...
NEPA Junior Shoot in Lackawanna County
ARCHBALD, Pa. — It was a learning experience in Lackawanna County as children and teenagers took part in a rifle competition on Saturday. This was the 14th year for the NEPA Junior Shoot Competition for children ages 10 to 18 held at the Game Land 300 Rifle Range in Archbald.
Newswatch 16
Woman dead after motorcycle crash in Luzerne County
SUGARLOAF TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Kansas woman is dead after a motorcycle crash in Luzerne County. It happened on Interstate 80 in Sugarloaf Township, near Conyngham, on Friday afternoon. State police say the woman was driving the motorcycle eastbound when she lost control and crashed. Witnesses tried to perform...
Appliances stolen in Wyoming County burglary
WYOMING COUNTY, Pa. — State police are investigating a burglary in Wyoming County. Troopers say the home along Keelersburg Road near Tunkhannock was broken into sometime around the beginning of the month. The crooks got in through the basement and took copper wiring and pipes. But they also somehow...
Shots fired in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — An investigation is underway after shots were fired Saturday night at Weston Field in Scranton. It happened just before 8:30 p.m. along Providence Road in the city. Details are limited, but we do know police are looking for two vehicles that may be involved. One vehicle...
16 To The Rescue: Titan
THOMPSON, Pa. — Titan pretty much always has a smile on his face. He is treat-motivated, loves having a toy, and is sweet as can be. Titan is a 3-year-old bulldog hound mix living at Ruff Dog Rescue North East in Thompson. "He's a big boy, so he will...
12-year-old boy dead after drowning in Plymouth Borough
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — One boy is dead after a drowning in Plymouth borough. It happened at the end of Coal Creek in the borough when the boy was swimming with a group of children near an entrance to the levee. First responders tell Newswatch 16 the boy jumped...
Searching for answers in 52-year-old cold case
BRODHEADSVILLE, Pa. — A binder filled with information and worn pictures lies on the dining room table inside Lori Leonard's home near Brodheadsville. Lori and her twin sister Debbie say there's not a day when they don't think of their dad. "Chances are the persons that did this are...
Rising river levels lead to boat recoveries
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — "The river is rising; do you know where your boats are?" That's the question first responders and dive teams along the Susquehanna River are asking. In the pouring rain, rescue crews are answering the call to get out on the water in Exeter Township to investigate reports of unmanned boats.
Police: Homeless man stabbed street sweeper
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — In Monroe County a homeless man faces charges, accused of stabbing a street sweeper. Police say 43-year-old Arnaldo Delrio was talking with the driver at Mount Pocono Plaza when Delrio jumped into the street sweeper's vehicle through an open window and started stabbing the driver.
For Small Town Charm + Great Food, These Places Are Worth Visiting in Pennsylvania This Fall
Pennsylvania really has grown on me. I've been a resident of the keystone state for three years, and I feel at home. There are so much to see and to do throughout the state, especially in Lancaster, where I currently live. In my biased opinion, Lancaster is the best food town in the commonwealth. Today, however, I am looking beyond my city, focusing on destinations that's not in my "backyard".
Fire tears through building in Hazleton
HAZLETON, Pa. — A fire tore through a building in Hazleton Friday night. Crews were called to the place along the 100 block of East Broad Street around 8:30 p.m. Crews at the scene describe the building as having a business and several apartments inside. The roof of the...
New Scranton K-9 sniffs out arson
SCRANTON, Pa. — W'asyk is the newest member of the Scranton Fire Department. But, the 15-month-old Labrador retriever isn't just the firehouse mascot; he's here to work. W'asyk is trained to sniff out accelerants at fire scenes. Scranton Fire Chief John Judge says the city currently has a K-9...
PSP: Catalytic converter cut off and stolen overnight
BANKS TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— State police say someone cut off and stole a catalytic converter from a Carbon County vehicle earlier this week. According to officials, an unknown suspect cut off and stole a catalytic converter from Meadowbrook Landscaping’s 2019 Ford sometime between 5 p.m. on Wednesday and 7 a.m. on Thursday. Troopers said […]
LCE: 13 businesses cited for selling alcohol to minors
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in NEPA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the […]
Take This Beautiful Fall Foliage Train Ride in Pennsylvania
When it comes to experiencing fall in the Keystone State, there is no shortage of options. From hiking through the woods to apple orchards and pumpkin patches, Pennsylvania offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty this fall along the scenic Colebrook Railroad.
Honoring 9/11: Students feed first responders
SCRANTON, Pa. — Scranton firetrucks and police cars were outside the Career Technology Center of Lackawanna County in Scranton, but they weren't there for an emergency. They were there for lunch! Culinary students at the school prepared and served the meal as a thank you. "Since they give their...
Castle Doctrine at center of Monroe County homicide trial
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — A man is on trial for a deadly shooting in the Poconos, but he argues he had every right to do it. Randy Halterman of Stroud Township had nothing to say when he walked through the Monroe County Courthouse for the first day of his trial on a charge of criminal homicide.
