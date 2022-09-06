Read full article on original website
MDI Hospital’s 125th Year Community Celebration [HIGHLIGHTS]
MDI Hospital had their Annual Meeting and 125th Year Community Celebration at the Bar Harbor Club on Wednesday September 8th. The Hospital employees 564 people, 108 of whom are nurses. There were 61,440 outpatient health center visits in the year. There were 6.333 visits to the Emergency Room. The Hospital...
21 Years Later – Memories of September 11, 2001
Do you remember where you were September 11, 2001? I do, just as I remember where I was when President Reagan was shot, when the Challenger Space Shuttle exploded and believe it or not, when Apollo landed on the moon for the first time. September 11, 2001 was a day that changed America.
Cub Scout Pack 86 Touch-A-Truck Saturday September 10
Ellsworth Cub Scout Pack 86 invites you to join them for a Free Touch a Truck Event!. The event will be held Saturday September 10th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Colwell Diesel at 192 Downeast Highway Ellsworth. Bring the family to see the inside and out of a variety of trucks and meet the scouts of Pack 86. There will be food for sale.
More Fentanyl Off The Streets, Washington County Woman Arrested Thanks To Maine DEA
A woman from Washington County has been arrested on drug charges after authorities say they seized a significant amount of drugs from her home. Lisa Malone, 65, was taken into custody Tuesday morning after members of Maine's Drug Enforcement Agency, along with the Baileyville Police Department, Washington County Sheriff’s Office and US Border Patrol executed a search warrant on Malone's home on Oxford St. in Baileyville.
Friends in Action Expanding Senior Lunches to Thursdays in September
One of the hardest things about COVID was the sense of isolation that many people have felt. That's why I am so pleased to see that Friends in Action has resumed their Senior Lunches every Tuesday at 12 Noon. And now, due to popular demand, they are expanding and will be serving on Thursdays at 12 noon effective Thursday, September 15th!
6th Annual Downeast Horizons Color Fun 5K Run – September 10
The 6th Annual Downeast Horizons Color Fun Run 5K will be held rain or shine this Saturday September 10th at 9 a.m. This year’s theme is Spooky Neon! Come dressed in your favorite costume attire! This family friendly event starts at Downeast Horizons located at 77 Union Street in Ellsworth.
Jesup Memorial Library to Honor Kids Who Collected $1000 This Summer Selling Lemonade
Back on July 1st we told you about a group of kids who were selling lemonade outside the Jesup Memorial Library in Bar Harbor, to help with the library's 2 million dollar capital campaign. It turns out residents and visitors were generous and thirsty as these kids collected $1000!. To...
After 6 Earthquakes in Washington County in August, 1 on September 1st
The Earth was rumbling in Washington County in August! In fact there were 6 earthquakes from August 11 through August 20th. Then it was as Mother Nature took a deep breath. Nothing until today, September 1st when there was another earthquake!. September's earthquake occurred at 3:46 p.m. on Thursday, September...
Enter to Win Tickets to Christopher Cross at the Criterion in Bar Harbor
When Christopher Cross performs at the Criterion Theatre in Bar Harbor on Wednesday, Sept. 7, we want to send our loyal listeners to the show. If you'd like to go, enter below for two (2) free tickets. LOOK: See America's 50 Best Beach Towns. Every beach town has its share...
$10,000 Matching Gift Challenge for Southwest Harbor-Tremont Ambulance Service
Now through the end of October, your donations to the Southwest Harbor-Tremont Ambulance Service will be doubled thanks to a $10,000 matching gift challenge. The cost of a new rescue vehicle is $250,000. An anonymous donor has donated $10,000 and has pledged to match all donations from the local community up to an additional $10,000 that are made by October 31st.
Riley is Missing in Sullivan
Have you seen Riley? She went missing in Sullivan near Dunbar's Store on Saturday afternoon August 27th. Riley is a 10 year old Tan and White Border Collie. There is a $500 reward for her safe return. If you have any information about Riley, please call Bethany Leavitt at 207-632-2348.
19 Cruise Ships to Call 44 Times on Bar Harbor in September 2022
Provided the weather holds, 19 cruise ships will call on Bar Harbor 44 times in September 2022. Leading the way is the Norwegian Pearl, who will call on Bar Harbor 5 times during the month, followed by the Norwegian Breakaway who will call on Bar Harbor 4 times during the month.
Sunrise and Sunset Times in Bar Harbor – September 2022
Happy September 1st! Here are the Sunrise and Sunset Times for Bar Harbor in September, 2022. The first day of Fall is Thursday, September 22nd. The Full Moon in September is on Saturday September 10th. According to tradition, the September Full Moon is known as the Harvest of Full Corn Moon.
Golf Results – Caribou 179, MDI 182, Ellsworth 200
The Caribou Vikings took the long drive down from The County to Mount Desert Island and came away with a victory, as the Vikings carded a round of 179 at Kebo Valley Golf Club on Thursday, September 8th. MDI finished with a score of 182 and Ellsworth came into the clubhouse with a score of 200. Caribou's Matt Pelletier was the medalist with a low round of 39.
Ellsworth Volleyball Defeats Brewer 3-2
The Ellsworth Volleyball Team defeated Brewer 3-2 on Thursday night, September 8th at Brewer. The individual set scores were 26-24, 11-25, 25-16, 13-25, and 15-9. Here are the Ellsworth stat highlights, thanks to Coach Jamie Calandro. Rachel Endre 17 service points, 12 aces, 4 kills, 6 digs. Skyler Clayton 4...
MDI Boys’ Soccer Beats Hermon 3-0
The MDI Boys' Soccer Team defeated Hermon 3-0 at Pottle Field in Hermon under the lights on Thursday night, September 8th. MDI had a 1-0 lead at the end of the 1st Half, thanks to a goal scored by Treyan Nelson, assisted by Westy Granholm. MDI made it 2-0 with...
Sumner Boys’ Soccer Tops Machias 1-0
The Sumner Memorial High School Boys' Soccer Team defeated the Machias Bulldogs 1-0, in a very physical game on Friday, September 9th. The lone goal was scored by Ian Gatcomb in the 2nd Half. In the 1st Half, Cole Ingalls cleared the ball off the goal line for the Tigers,...
