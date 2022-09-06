ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hancock County, ME

WDEA AM 1370

21 Years Later – Memories of September 11, 2001

Do you remember where you were September 11, 2001? I do, just as I remember where I was when President Reagan was shot, when the Challenger Space Shuttle exploded and believe it or not, when Apollo landed on the moon for the first time. September 11, 2001 was a day that changed America.
BREWER, ME
WDEA AM 1370

Cub Scout Pack 86 Touch-A-Truck Saturday September 10

Ellsworth Cub Scout Pack 86 invites you to join them for a Free Touch a Truck Event!. The event will be held Saturday September 10th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Colwell Diesel at 192 Downeast Highway Ellsworth. Bring the family to see the inside and out of a variety of trucks and meet the scouts of Pack 86. There will be food for sale.
ELLSWORTH, ME
WDEA AM 1370

More Fentanyl Off The Streets, Washington County Woman Arrested Thanks To Maine DEA

A woman from Washington County has been arrested on drug charges after authorities say they seized a significant amount of drugs from her home. Lisa Malone, 65, was taken into custody Tuesday morning after members of Maine's Drug Enforcement Agency, along with the Baileyville Police Department, Washington County Sheriff’s Office and US Border Patrol executed a search warrant on Malone's home on Oxford St. in Baileyville.
BAILEYVILLE, ME
WDEA AM 1370

$10,000 Matching Gift Challenge for Southwest Harbor-Tremont Ambulance Service

Now through the end of October, your donations to the Southwest Harbor-Tremont Ambulance Service will be doubled thanks to a $10,000 matching gift challenge. The cost of a new rescue vehicle is $250,000. An anonymous donor has donated $10,000 and has pledged to match all donations from the local community up to an additional $10,000 that are made by October 31st.
SOUTHWEST HARBOR, ME
WDEA AM 1370

Riley is Missing in Sullivan

Have you seen Riley? She went missing in Sullivan near Dunbar's Store on Saturday afternoon August 27th. Riley is a 10 year old Tan and White Border Collie. There is a $500 reward for her safe return. If you have any information about Riley, please call Bethany Leavitt at 207-632-2348.
SULLIVAN, ME
WDEA AM 1370

Golf Results – Caribou 179, MDI 182, Ellsworth 200

The Caribou Vikings took the long drive down from The County to Mount Desert Island and came away with a victory, as the Vikings carded a round of 179 at Kebo Valley Golf Club on Thursday, September 8th. MDI finished with a score of 182 and Ellsworth came into the clubhouse with a score of 200. Caribou's Matt Pelletier was the medalist with a low round of 39.
CARIBOU, ME
WDEA AM 1370

Ellsworth Volleyball Defeats Brewer 3-2

The Ellsworth Volleyball Team defeated Brewer 3-2 on Thursday night, September 8th at Brewer. The individual set scores were 26-24, 11-25, 25-16, 13-25, and 15-9. Here are the Ellsworth stat highlights, thanks to Coach Jamie Calandro. Rachel Endre 17 service points, 12 aces, 4 kills, 6 digs. Skyler Clayton 4...
ELLSWORTH, ME
WDEA AM 1370

MDI Boys’ Soccer Beats Hermon 3-0

The MDI Boys' Soccer Team defeated Hermon 3-0 at Pottle Field in Hermon under the lights on Thursday night, September 8th. MDI had a 1-0 lead at the end of the 1st Half, thanks to a goal scored by Treyan Nelson, assisted by Westy Granholm. MDI made it 2-0 with...
HERMON, ME
WDEA AM 1370

Sumner Boys’ Soccer Tops Machias 1-0

The Sumner Memorial High School Boys' Soccer Team defeated the Machias Bulldogs 1-0, in a very physical game on Friday, September 9th. The lone goal was scored by Ian Gatcomb in the 2nd Half. In the 1st Half, Cole Ingalls cleared the ball off the goal line for the Tigers,...
MACHIAS, ME
WDEA AM 1370

WDEA AM 1370

