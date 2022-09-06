Read full article on original website
Alan Trejo sitting for Rockies on Sunday
Colorado Rockies infielder Alan Trejo is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Trejo will move to the bench on Sunday with Garrett Hampson starting at shortstop. Hampson will bat eighth versus right-hander Zac Gallen and Arizona. numberFire's models project Hampson for 10.0 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Christian Arroyo in lineup for Boston Saturday afternoon
Boston Red Sox infielder Christian Arroyo is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Arroyo is getting the nod at first base, batting seventh in the order versus Orioles starter Jordan Lyles. Our models project Arroyo for 1.2 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Cardinals' Alec Burleson batting ninth on Sunday
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Alec Burleson is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Burleson will start at designated hitter on Sunday and bat ninth versus right-hander Mitch Keller and the Pirates. Paul Goldschmidt moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Burleson for 7.2 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Dodgers bench Joey Gallo on Saturday
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Joey Gallo is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the San Diego Padres. Gallo will sit on the bench after Will Smith was named Saturday's designated hitter and Austin Barnes was positioned behind the plate. Per Baseball Savant on 163 batted balls this season, Gallo has...
numberfire.com
Martin Maldonado catching for Houston on Friday
Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Maldonado will catch for right-hander Lance McCullers Jr. on Friday and bat ninth versus right-hander Michael Lorenzen and the Angels. Christian Vazquez returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Maldonado for 9.7...
numberfire.com
Ryan McMahon leading off for Rockies on Sunday
Colorado Rockies infielder Ryan McMahon is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. McMahon will start at second base on Sunday and bat first versus right-hander Zac Gallen and Arizona. Brendan Rodgers moves to the bench. numberFire's models project McMahon for 11.7 FanDuel points on Sunday....
numberfire.com
Sandy Leon starting for Twins Sunday afternoon
Minnesota Twins catcher Sandy Leon is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Leon is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Guardians starter Shane Bieber. Our models project Leon for 0.5 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI...
numberfire.com
Randal Grichuk sitting for Rockies on Sunday
Colorado Rockies outfielder Randal Grichuk is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Grichuk will move to the bench on Sunday with Charlie Blackmon starting at designated hitter. Blackmon will bat fourth versus right-hander Zac Gallen and Arizona. numberFire's models project Blackmon for 11.1 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Franmil Reyes in Cubs' Sunday lineup
Chicago Cubs outfielder Franmil Reyes is starting Sunday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Reyes is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting fifth in the order versus Giants starter John Brebbia. Our models project Reyes for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.3 home runs, 0.6 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Paul Goldschmidt sitting for Cardinals on Sunday
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Paul Goldschmidt is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Goldschmidt will move to the bench on Sunday with Alec Burleson starting at designated hitter. Burleson will bat ninth versus right-hander Mitch Keller and the Pirates. numberFire's models project Burleson for...
numberfire.com
Jean Segura sitting for Phillies on Sunday
Philadelphia Phillies infielder Jean Segura is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Washington Nationals. Segura will move to the bench on Sunday with Matt Vierling starting in right field. Vierling will bat ninth versus right-hander Anibal Sanchez and Washington. numberFire's models project Vierling for 9.1 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Max Kepler (hip) in lineup for Minnesota on Saturday
Minnesota Twins outfielder Max Kepler is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Kepler is getting the nod in right field, batting fourth in the order versus Guardians starter Triston McKenzie. Our models project Kepler for 1.0 hits, 0.7 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 10.4...
numberfire.com
J.T. Realmuto catching for Phillies on Sunday
Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Washington Nationals. Realmuto will catch for right-hander Aaron Nola on Sunday and bat fourth versus right-hander Anibal Sanchez and Washington. Garrett Stubbs returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Realmuto for 12.9 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Cedric Mullins sitting for Baltimore on Sunday
Baltimore Orioles outfielder Cedric Mullins is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Mullins will move to the bench on Sunday with Ryan McKenna starting in center field. McKenna will bat first versus left-hander Rich Hill and Boston. numberFire's models project McKenna for 10.3...
numberfire.com
Yan Gomes starting for Chicago on Sunday
Chicago Cubs catcher Yan Gomes is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Gomes is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Giants starter John Brebbia. Our models project Gomes for 0.8 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4...
numberfire.com
Brendan Rodgers sitting for Rockies on Sunday
Colorado Rockies infielder Brendan Rodgers is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Rodgers will move to the bench on Sunday with Ryan McMahon starting at second base. McMahon will bat first versus right-hander Zac Gallen and Arizona. numberFire's models project McMahon for 11.7 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Orioles' Rougned Odor batting eighth on Sunday
Baltimore Orioles infielder Rougned Odor is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Odor will start at second base on Sunday and bat eighth versus left-hander Rich Hill and Baltimore. Gunnar Henderson moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Odor for 8.4 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Triston Casas in Boston's lineup on Sunday
Boston Red Sox infielder Triston Casas is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Casas is getting the nod at first base, batting seventh in the order versus Orioles starter Kyle Bradish. Our models project Casas for 0.6 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Tucker Barnhart starting Sunday for Detroit
Detroit Tigers catcher Tucker Barnhart is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Barnhart is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Royals starter Brady Singer. Our models project Barnhart for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.4 RBI and 7.7...
numberfire.com
Wilmer Difo sitting for Arizona Sunday
Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Wilmer Difo is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Difo is bieng replaced at second base by Josh Rojas versus Rockies starter Ryan Feltner. In 6 plate appearances this season, Difo has yet to reach base.
