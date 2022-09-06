Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
I am obsessed with this drink from Green Joe Coffee in SchaumburgChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
After Blasting Governor Abbott About Sending Migrants to Chicago Without A Warning, Mayor Lightfoot is Accused of Samejustpene50Chicago, IL
Chicago is Now Supporting 203 Migrants From TexasTom HandyChicago, IL
CTA To Deploy Unarmed Guards Across Rail SystemsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Robert Conrad: The "Wild Wild" TV Icon of the "West"Herbie J PilatoChicago, IL
Related
numberfire.com
Christian Arroyo in lineup for Boston Saturday afternoon
Boston Red Sox infielder Christian Arroyo is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Arroyo is getting the nod at first base, batting seventh in the order versus Orioles starter Jordan Lyles. Our models project Arroyo for 1.2 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Martin Maldonado catching for Houston on Friday
Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Maldonado will catch for right-hander Lance McCullers Jr. on Friday and bat ninth versus right-hander Michael Lorenzen and the Angels. Christian Vazquez returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Maldonado for 9.7...
numberfire.com
Boston's Rafael Devers batting cleanup on Friday
Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers is starting in Friday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Devers will operate third base after Christian Arroyo was benched versus their division competition. numberFire's models project Devers to score 14.8 FanDuel points at the salary of $3,900.
numberfire.com
Yoan Moncada not in lineup for Chicago on Sunday
Chicago White Sox infielder Yoan Moncada is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Moncada is being replaced at third base by Josh Harrison versus Athletics starter Cole Irvin. In 350 plate appearances this season, Moncada has a .208 batting average with a .614 OPS, 9 home...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
numberfire.com
Jackie Bradley Jr. not in lineup for Blue Jays Saturday night
Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Texas Rangers. Bradley is being replaced in right field by Cavan Biggio versus Rangers starter Kohei Arihara. In 337 plate appearances this season, Bradley has a .207 batting average with a .572 OPS, 3...
MLB・
numberfire.com
Dodgers bench Joey Gallo on Saturday
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Joey Gallo is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the San Diego Padres. Gallo will sit on the bench after Will Smith was named Saturday's designated hitter and Austin Barnes was positioned behind the plate. Per Baseball Savant on 163 batted balls this season, Gallo has...
numberfire.com
Eddie Rosario not in Braves' Sunday lineup
The Atlanta Braves did not list Eddie Rosario in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Rosario will sit out Sunday's game while Marcell Ozuna starts in left field and bats eighth against the Mariners. Rosario has struggled this season, posting a career-low .184 batting average. He has...
numberfire.com
Eric Haase sitting Sunday for Tigers
Detroit Tigers catcher Eric Haase is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Haase is being replaced behind the plate by Tucker Barnhart versus Royals starter Brady Singer. In 297 plate appearances this season, Haase has a .253 batting average with a .750...
RELATED PEOPLE
numberfire.com
Jason Delay catching for Pirates on Sunday
Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Jason Delay is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Delay will catch for right-hander Mitch Keller on Sunday and bat ninth versus left-hander Jose Quintana and the Cardinals. Tyler Heineman returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Delay for 5.5 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Nick Fortes catching for Marlins on Sunday
Miami Marlins catcher Nick Fortes is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the New York Mets. Fortes will catch for left-hander Jesus Luzardo on Sunday and bat fifth versus right-hander Taijuan Walker and the Mets. Jacob Stallings returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Fortes for 9.2 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Cal Mitchell sitting for Pirates on Sunday
Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Cal Mitchell is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Mitchell will move to the bench on Sunday with Greg Allen starting in right field. Allen will bat eighth versus left-hander Jose Quintana and the Cardinals. numberFire's models project Allen for...
numberfire.com
Jonah Heim catching for Rangers on Sunday
Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Heim will catch for left-hander Martin Perez on Sunday and bat seventh versus right-hander Trevor Richards and Toronto. Sam Huff returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Heim for 8.6 FanDuel points...
IN THIS ARTICLE
numberfire.com
Kevin Newman batting seventh for Pirates on Sunday
Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Kevin Newman is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Newman will start at shortstop on Sunday and bat seventh versus left-hander Jose Quintana and the Cardinals. Ben Gamel moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Newman for 7.8 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
J.T. Realmuto catching for Phillies on Sunday
Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Washington Nationals. Realmuto will catch for right-hander Aaron Nola on Sunday and bat fourth versus right-hander Anibal Sanchez and Washington. Garrett Stubbs returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Realmuto for 12.9 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Pirates' Greg Allen batting eighth on Sunday
Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Greg Allen is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Allen will start in right field on Sunday and bat eighth versus left-hander Jose Quintana and the Cardinals. Cal Mitchell returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Allen for 7.2 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Jean Segura sitting for Phillies on Sunday
Philadelphia Phillies infielder Jean Segura is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Washington Nationals. Segura will move to the bench on Sunday with Matt Vierling starting in right field. Vierling will bat ninth versus right-hander Anibal Sanchez and Washington. numberFire's models project Vierling for 9.1 FanDuel...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
numberfire.com
Israel Pineda catching for Nationals on Sunday
Washington Nationals catcher Israel Pineda is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Pineda will catch for right-hander Anibal Sanchez on Sunday and bat eighth versus right-hander Aaron Nola and the Phillies. Riley Adams returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Pineda for 6.3 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Mariners' Adam Frazier batting sixth on Sunday
Seattle Mariners infielder/outfielder Adam Frazier is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Frazier will start at second base on Sunday and bat sixth versus right-hander Jake Odorizzi and Atlanta. Abraham Toro returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Frazier for 7.6 FanDuel points on Sunday....
numberfire.com
Lars Nootbaar batting fifth for Cardinals on Sunday
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Lars Nootbaar is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Nootbaar will start in right field on Sunday and bat fifth versus right-hander Mitch Keller and the Pirates. Nolan Arenado moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Nootbaar for 10.1 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Rockies' Garrett Hampson batting eighth on Sunday
Colorado Rockies infielder Garrett Hampson is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Hampson will start at shortstop on Sunday and bat eighth versus right-hander Zac Gallen and Arizona. Alan Trejo moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Hampson for 10.0 FanDuel points on Sunday. His...
Comments / 0