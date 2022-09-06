Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for East Washington Central Cascades by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-09 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-10 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: East Washington Central Cascades .Continued very dry conditions and breezy winds will occur through Friday...and for parts of the Cascades, through Saturday as well. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON FRIDAY TO 11 PM PDT SATURDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE EAST CENTRAL WASHINGTON CASCADES The National Weather Service in Spokane has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from noon Friday to 11 PM PDT Saturday. * Affected Area: Higher elevations of Fire Weather Zone 696 East Washington Central Cascades. * Winds: East 10 to 18 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. * Relative Humidities: 20 to 28 percent Friday. 17 to 25 percent Saturday. * Impacts: Gusty winds along with very dry humidity could cause current fires to spread. * Additional Information: The east winds will be strongest across elevations of 3000 feet or higher.
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Dorchester, Somerset, Wicomico by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-11 14:44:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-12 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Dorchester; Somerset; Wicomico COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Dorchester, Wicomico and Somerset Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is expected in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline resulting in a low threat of property damage. Expect up to one half foot of water above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks and lawns near the waterfront will experience shallow flooding. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. CAMBRIDGE MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 11/06 PM 3.3 1.3 1.1 1 NONE 12/06 AM 3.3 1.3 1.1 1 NONE 12/06 PM 3.3 1.3 1.1 1 NONE 13/06 AM 3.1 1.1 1.0 1 NONE 13/07 PM 3.2 1.2 1.0 1 NONE 14/07 AM 3.0 1.0 1.0 1 NONE BISHOPS HEAD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.2 FT, MODERATE 3.7 FT, MAJOR 4.2 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.1 FT, MODERATE 1.6 FT, MAJOR 2.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 11/03 PM 3.5 1.4 1.0 2 MINOR 12/03 AM 3.4 1.3 0.9 1 MINOR 12/04 PM 3.3 1.2 0.8 1 MINOR 13/04 AM 3.3 1.2 0.9 1 MINOR 13/04 PM 3.3 1.2 0.9 1 MINOR 14/05 AM 3.1 1.0 0.9 1 NONE CRISFIELD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 5.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.3 FT, MODERATE 1.8 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 11/02 PM 3.3 1.1 1.3 1 NONE 12/02 AM 3.4 1.2 1.3 1 NONE 12/03 PM 3.4 1.2 1.3 1 NONE 13/03 AM 3.3 1.1 1.3 1 NONE 13/03 PM 3.4 1.2 1.3 1 NONE 14/03 AM 3.0 0.8 1.2 1 NONE
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-09 10:24:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-09 14:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Kaibab Plateau; Marble and Glen Canyons; Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Coconino County near House Rock on the Kaibab Plateau through 230 PM MST At 154 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near House Rock, or 35 miles southwest of Page, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph, pea size hail, lightning, and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Localized flooding will be possible. Locations impacted include House Rock. This includes U.S. Highway 89A between mile markers 553 and 565. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov
Freeze Warning issued for Jackson Hole, Star Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-10 03:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-10 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Jackson Hole; Star Valley FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM MDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Frost and a light freeze. Low temperatures are expected to range between 28 and 34 degrees. * WHERE...Jackson Hole and Star Valley. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Recommended to disconnect garden hoses from their spigots.
IN THIS ARTICLE
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Deltana and Tanana Flats by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-11 18:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-09-13 01:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Deltana and Tanana Flats WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 AM AKDT TUESDAY * WHAT...South winds gusting to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...near Delta Junction. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 1 AM AKDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will increase today and tonight with the strongest winds expected on Monday. The strongest winds will be south of Delta Junction.
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Lake Mead National Recreation Area by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 20:04:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-08 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Lake Mead National Recreation Area FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California and southern Nevada, including the following areas, in northwest Arizona, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area and Northwest Deserts. In southeast California, Cadiz Basin, Eastern Mojave Desert, Morongo Basin, San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley and Western Mojave Desert. In southern Nevada, Lake Mead National Recreation Area and Southern Clark County. * WHEN...From Friday afternoon through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Maricopa, Pinal by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-10 02:52:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-10 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Maricopa; Pinal FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM MST EARLY THIS MORNING The Flood Advisory will expire at 3 AM MST early this morning for portions of south central Arizona and southeast Arizona, including the following counties, in south central Arizona, Maricopa. In southeast Arizona, Pinal. Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-10 20:03:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-10 22:15:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued and ensure that you have multiple ways to receive warnings. Target Area: Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave; Lake Mead National Recreation Area; Northwest Deserts .Flow around Post-Tropical Cyclone Kay will push deep moisture into southeast California today, fueling thunderstorms with heavy rain. FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by multiple rounds of excessive rainfall. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California and southern Nevada, including the following areas, in northwest Arizona, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area and Northwest Deserts. In southeast California, Cadiz Basin, Eastern Mojave Desert, Morongo Basin, San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley and Western Mojave Desert. In southern Nevada, Lake Mead National Recreation Area and Southern Clark County. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff from multiple rounds of moderate to heavy rainfall may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood. http://www.weather.gov/vegas.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Franklin, Coastal Wakulla, Inland Franklin by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-09 15:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-09 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Coastal Franklin; Coastal Wakulla; Inland Franklin; Inland Wakulla; Liberty Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of western Wakulla, southeastern Liberty and Franklin Counties through 515 PM EDT At 426 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 24 miles east of Stonemill Creek to 8 miles northwest of Carrabelle to 6 miles west of St George Island. Movement was east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Carrabelle, Eastpoint, St George Island, Franklin, Sopchoppy, Carrabelle Beach, East Camp, Jewel Fire Tower, Royal Bluff, St George Island St Pk, Panacea, Poplar Camp, Smith Creek, Medart, Buckhorn, Twin Pole, Curtis Mill, Morgan Place, Saint Teresa and Turkey Point. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Los Angeles, Ventura by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-10 07:43:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-10 10:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Move away from recently burned areas. The rain will likely trigger shallow mud and debris flows, minor rock falls, and flooding capable of localized damage, especially in steep terrain in and near burn scars. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Los Angeles; Ventura FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southwest California, including the following counties, Los Angeles and Ventura. * WHEN...Until 1045 AM PDT. * IMPACTS...Heavy rainfall could trigger shallow debris flows in and near recent wildfire burn scars. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 737 AM PDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain with around 0.30 inches falling in the last 30 minutes. Additional moderate to heavy rainfall is expected during at least the next 30 minutes. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly, especially in or near the Tumbleweed and Hungry burn scars. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Interstate 5 over the Grapevine, Gorman and Highway 138 between Quail Lake and Lancaster. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Inland Hernando by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-10 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-12 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Inland Hernando FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of west central Florida, including the following areas, Coastal Hernando, Coastal Hillsborough, Coastal Manatee, Coastal Pasco, Coastal Sarasota, Inland Hernando, Inland Hillsborough, Inland Manatee, Inland Pasco, Inland Sarasota and Pinellas. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Showers and thunderstorms shifting onshore today will bring heavy rainfall, increasing the risk of flooding. - https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Catron, Cibola by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-11 15:04:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-11 16:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Catron; Cibola FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Arroyo and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of central and west central New Mexico, including the following counties, in central New Mexico, Socorro. In west central New Mexico, Catron and Cibola. * WHEN...Until 530 PM MDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 228 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to nearly stationary thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Between 0.75 and 1.25 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of Northwestern Socorro, Northeastern Catron and South Central Cibola Counties - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flash Flood Warning issued for Catron by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-11 15:04:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-11 16:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Runoff from rainfall will cause elevated water levels within vulnerable drainages in and downstream of the Black fire burn area. Do not camp along streams and rivers. Remain alert when hiking in steep, narrow canyons. Know where you are relative to low spots and drainages. Target Area: Catron FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE BLACK BURN SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTH CENTRAL CATRON COUNTY At 304 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Black Burn Scar. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.25 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will impact Taylor Creek, Diamond Creek, South Diamond Creek and Hoyt Creek downstream to the East Fork Gila River as well as DD Bar Road, Links Road and Trails End Road. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Black Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Black Burn Scar. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include mainly rural areas of South Central Catron County FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Knox, Laurel, McCreary, Whitley by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-11 16:34:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-11 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Knox; Laurel; McCreary; Whitley FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of south central Kentucky and southeast Kentucky, including the following counties, in south central Kentucky, Laurel, McCreary and Whitley. In southeast Kentucky, Knox. * WHEN...Until 745 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 434 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Grove, Bark Camp, Deering, Rye, Youngs Creek, Vox, Barton, Keavy, Cumberland Falls S.P., North Corbin, Dorthae, Moore Hill, Honeybee and Corbin. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Craig, Giles, Montgomery by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-11 16:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-11 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and minor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid hydroplaning. Target Area: Craig; Giles; Montgomery A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Giles, southwestern Craig, northwestern Montgomery and southeastern Monroe Counties through 515 PM EDT At 441 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Newport, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Blacksburg Newport Mountain Lake Sinking Creek Kire Huffman and Maggie. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Marion, Eastern Putnam by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-11 03:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-11 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Eastern Marion; Eastern Putnam A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Putnam County through 530 PM EDT At 451 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Salt Springs, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 45 to 55 mph, pea size hail, and excessive cloud-to-ground lightning. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Excessive cloud-to-ground lightning is occurring. Locations impacted include Pomona Park, Fruitland, Welaka, Lake Como and Georgetown. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for San Agustin Plains and Adjacent Lowlands, Southwest Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-11 13:46:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-11 15:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If threatening weather approaches your area, take shelter in a sturdy building. Heavy rains will cause water to pond on roads and in low spots. Fast running water will quickly fill arroyos and ditches. Target Area: San Agustin Plains and Adjacent Lowlands; Southwest Mountains A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF SOUTHEASTERN CATRON COUNTY THROUGH 345 PM MDT At 319 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 17 miles southeast of Old Horse Springs, or 22 miles northwest of Poverty Creek, moving south at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Catron County. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Central Cook, Northern Cook, Northern Will, Southern Cook by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-11 11:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-11 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flood Watch means flooding is possible, but not yet certain, based upon the latest forecasts. Persons with interests along area rivers, creeks, and other waterways should monitor the latest forecasts and be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Central Cook; Northern Cook; Northern Will; Southern Cook FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of north central Illinois and northeast Illinois, including the following areas, in north central Illinois, Boone, De Kalb, Lee, Ogle and Winnebago. In northeast Illinois, Central Cook, DuPage, Kane, Kendall, Lake IL, McHenry, Northern Cook, Northern Will and Southern Cook. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Showers with locally heavy downpours will continue through this evening. Additional rainfall amounts upwards of 1 inch are expected. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Esmeralda and Central Nye County, Lincoln County by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-11 13:17:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-14 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Esmeralda and Central Nye County; Lincoln County .The remnant circulation of Kay will move across the Desert Southwest, triggering a final round of thunderstorms with heavy rain. FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...A portion of south central Nevada, including the following areas, Esmeralda and Central Nye County and Lincoln County. * WHEN...From late Monday night through late Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Severe Weather Statement issued for Berrien by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-11 16:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-11 16:37:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Berrien THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN BERRIEN...LANIER AND NORTHEASTERN LOWNDES COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 430 PM EDT The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
Comments / 0