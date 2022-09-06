ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wave 3

Homearama returns to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Homearama is back for it’s 5th year. Hundreds of people came out to see this year’s 10 featured homes Saturday. ”This is a fabulous place to come look at the latest in technology, the latest in styles and trends when it comes to homebuilding,” Charles Osborn III, from Norton Commons said.
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Louisville, KY
Louisville, KY
Government
City
Middletown, KY
West Louisville, KY
Government
City
Jeffersontown, KY
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
Wave 3

Louisville children surprised with the gift of sleep

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - 50 Louisville children who routinely sleep on the floor or on makeshift arrangements were surprised with beds Saturday. According to the release, the children from the Boys and Girls Club of Kentuckiana believed they were coming to the Louisville Slugger Field for a tour and to meet players but were surprised to see a room filled with beds.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Annual Flowers of Remembrance Memorial held in Zachary Taylor Cemetery

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Dozens gathered on Sunday to participate in the annual Flowers of Remembrance Memorial at Zachary Taylor National Cemetery. Every year, the ceremony is dedicated to the World War II group graves at the cemetery located at 4701 Brownsboro Road. There are over 300 group graves for 1594 World War II service members from throughout the country.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Construction in New Albany set to begin, some businesses have doubts

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One of the most-traveled streets in New Albany is getting a makeover. Work to improve Main Street starts soon. That work includes improved lighting, landscaping, and sidewalks. The project is meant to bring in businesses and visitors. The project is adding to what a city engineer...
NEW ALBANY, IN
Wave 3

Louisville salon owner dies after 49 years in business

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A family is mourning after a longtime Louisville salon owner lost his battle with cancer. Lee Williams, better known as Mr. Lee died over the Labor Day weekend. Williams was the owner of Mr. Lee’s Salon, which first opened in 1973. His daughter, LeNita Milliner, held...
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Carnegie
Wave 3

Connie Leonard’s last day at WAVE

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Friday was Connie Leonard’s last day at WAVE. During Connie’s 27 years she wore many hats. She was a reporter, anchor, sports reporter and even anchored sports on the weekends for some time. Her career took her on some exciting adventures! She reported on...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

UofL prepping for autonomous workforce of the future

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Louisville received $750,000 dollars in federal money to launch a new program Friday. Spearheaded by outgoing Congressman John Yarmuth, the RAMPS program will aim to prepare workers for automated workplaces of the future. RAMPS, which stand for Robotics And Additive Manufacturing Pathways to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Library Card#Recreation Construction#Urban Construction#Linus Business#Business Industry#Construction Maintenance#The Library Foundation#Lfpl#The Portland Library
Wave 3

Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport hosting job fair

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport is hosting a job fair to bring new employees into the airport. A variety of full and part-time positions are available airport-wide. They include a diverse array of trades, skills and talent with pay up to $21 per hour. The...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

TARC workers reject management’s ‘best and final’ offer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - TARC workers that are represented by Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 1447 overwhelmingly rejected management’s “best and final” offer on Friday. According to a press release from ATU, 97% of voting members voted “no” on the offer with a supermajority of the membership...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

JCPS opens new Wilkerson Elementary School

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The new Wilkerson Elementary is officially ready to welcome in students. JCPS officials showed off the finished 82,000 square-foot building Friday. This is the first time JCPS has built a new school in Southwest Jefferson County in almost 25 years. ”There’s a lot of Joy and...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Body of man pulled from Ohio River

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A death investigation is being conducted by Louisville Metro police after the body of a man was discovered in the Ohio River late Thursday night. Just before 10 p.m., a 911 caller reported to MetroSafe that they had seen what appeared to be a body in the water at the upper locks. LMPD River Patrol responded to the area and found the man’s body.
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Wave 3

Butler High School honors Sept. 11 victims

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Students at Butler High School honored September 11 victims Friday by placing flags in front of the school. Butler High School teacher, Jonathan Joseph, said that this project is important for the students to understand the effect 9/11 had on the world. “I teach government and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Update: Missing 14-year-old from Jeffersonville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Missing 14-year-old Andrea Nesselrode has been located and is safe. According to the Jeffersonville Police Department, on Thursday officers received new information about Andrea’s whereabouts. Detectives traveled about 200 miles to the southern region of Kentucky and learned that Andrea was in Frankfort, Kentucky unharmed...
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy