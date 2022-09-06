Read full article on original website
Louisville officials, first responders remember 9/11 attacks on 21st anniversary
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Fire Department, Governor Andy Beshear and Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer honored the 21st Anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks on Sunday. The tribute and memorial were held at the Louisville Division of Fire Headquarters. ”Every year on Sept. 11, we come together to grieve...
First ever graduating class of PRP high school reunites for 60-year reunion
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The 1962 class of Pleasure Ridge Park High School had their reunion Saturday, but it wasn’t a normal alumni get-together. The class of ‘62 was the very first to graduate from the school. They had a 10-year reunion in 1972 and they’ve kept coming together every five years since.
Homearama returns to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Homearama is back for it’s 5th year. Hundreds of people came out to see this year’s 10 featured homes Saturday. ”This is a fabulous place to come look at the latest in technology, the latest in styles and trends when it comes to homebuilding,” Charles Osborn III, from Norton Commons said.
Mayor Fischer and Chief Shields discuss body cams at virtual forum
Ky. woman receives ‘thank you’ letter from Windsor Castle after sending oil painting to Queen Elizabeth. A “thank you” note from Windsor Castle was in the mail, handwritten by one of the Queen’s ladies in waiting. Updated: Sep. 9, 2022 at 8:11 PM EDT. Connie...
Louisville children surprised with the gift of sleep
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - 50 Louisville children who routinely sleep on the floor or on makeshift arrangements were surprised with beds Saturday. According to the release, the children from the Boys and Girls Club of Kentuckiana believed they were coming to the Louisville Slugger Field for a tour and to meet players but were surprised to see a room filled with beds.
Annual Flowers of Remembrance Memorial held in Zachary Taylor Cemetery
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Dozens gathered on Sunday to participate in the annual Flowers of Remembrance Memorial at Zachary Taylor National Cemetery. Every year, the ceremony is dedicated to the World War II group graves at the cemetery located at 4701 Brownsboro Road. There are over 300 group graves for 1594 World War II service members from throughout the country.
Construction in New Albany set to begin, some businesses have doubts
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One of the most-traveled streets in New Albany is getting a makeover. Work to improve Main Street starts soon. That work includes improved lighting, landscaping, and sidewalks. The project is meant to bring in businesses and visitors. The project is adding to what a city engineer...
Louisville salon owner dies after 49 years in business
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A family is mourning after a longtime Louisville salon owner lost his battle with cancer. Lee Williams, better known as Mr. Lee died over the Labor Day weekend. Williams was the owner of Mr. Lee’s Salon, which first opened in 1973. His daughter, LeNita Milliner, held...
Connie Leonard’s last day at WAVE
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Friday was Connie Leonard’s last day at WAVE. During Connie’s 27 years she wore many hats. She was a reporter, anchor, sports reporter and even anchored sports on the weekends for some time. Her career took her on some exciting adventures! She reported on...
‘4 Good on the Go’ program donates to families in Louisville impacted by inflation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A non-profit based out of Henderson, Kentucky was in Louisville Friday helping families who live in the California neighborhood that have been impacted by the effects of inflation. According to officials with “4 Good on the Go”, this traveling donation bus is apart of the “4...
Louisville author opening horror-themed bookstore in the Highlands
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Just in time for Halloween, a Louisville-based author is opening a bookstore focusing on all things spooky and scary. Many people roaming on Barret Avenue may have noticed “blood” dripping from the walls where the old Currie Sound & Systems used to be. That’s...
UofL prepping for autonomous workforce of the future
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Louisville received $750,000 dollars in federal money to launch a new program Friday. Spearheaded by outgoing Congressman John Yarmuth, the RAMPS program will aim to prepare workers for automated workplaces of the future. RAMPS, which stand for Robotics And Additive Manufacturing Pathways to...
Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport hosting job fair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport is hosting a job fair to bring new employees into the airport. A variety of full and part-time positions are available airport-wide. They include a diverse array of trades, skills and talent with pay up to $21 per hour. The...
TARC workers reject management’s ‘best and final’ offer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - TARC workers that are represented by Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 1447 overwhelmingly rejected management’s “best and final” offer on Friday. According to a press release from ATU, 97% of voting members voted “no” on the offer with a supermajority of the membership...
JCPS opens new Wilkerson Elementary School
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The new Wilkerson Elementary is officially ready to welcome in students. JCPS officials showed off the finished 82,000 square-foot building Friday. This is the first time JCPS has built a new school in Southwest Jefferson County in almost 25 years. ”There’s a lot of Joy and...
Body of man pulled from Ohio River
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A death investigation is being conducted by Louisville Metro police after the body of a man was discovered in the Ohio River late Thursday night. Just before 10 p.m., a 911 caller reported to MetroSafe that they had seen what appeared to be a body in the water at the upper locks. LMPD River Patrol responded to the area and found the man’s body.
Butler High School honors Sept. 11 victims
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Students at Butler High School honored September 11 victims Friday by placing flags in front of the school. Butler High School teacher, Jonathan Joseph, said that this project is important for the students to understand the effect 9/11 had on the world. “I teach government and...
Returning to optional masking not a ‘full win’ for some JCPS parents
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Masks in schools is a debate that’s been going on for over two years. JCPS started the school year with a mask mandate, and starting September 12, masks will be optional. Jefferson County fell back into the yellow Wednesday and district leaders have told us...
High interest rates and low inventory create a challenge for Louisville homebuyers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Higher interest rates added to the perennial problem of not enough houses for sale and you get a very tough Louisville housing market. Lori Mangum has been looking to get out of her rental home and buy her own place for almost a year. At first,...
Update: Missing 14-year-old from Jeffersonville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Missing 14-year-old Andrea Nesselrode has been located and is safe. According to the Jeffersonville Police Department, on Thursday officers received new information about Andrea’s whereabouts. Detectives traveled about 200 miles to the southern region of Kentucky and learned that Andrea was in Frankfort, Kentucky unharmed...
